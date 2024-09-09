Here’s Our Review Of Beyoncé’s New Whiskey, SirDavis

Giddy up!

Beyoncé caused a major splash when she announced late last month that she would be releasing a whiskey — called SirDavis — in partnership with the mega-conglomerate Moët Hennessy.

Here’s the lowdown on what’s in those beautiful ribbed bottles:

The liquid was blended by Dr. Bill Lumsden, who earned his stripes in the whisky world as the mastermind head of distilling for mega brands Glenmorangie and Ardbeg, earning the International Whisky Competition Master Distiller of the Year five times along the way. SirDavis whisky was also created with the help of the whisky blender and SirDavis Global Head of Brand Advocacy, Cameron George. The final result, of course, was vetted and approved by Queen Bey herself.

We’ve been anxious to try this one since it was first announced. Given Beyoncé’s long-established love affair with whisky and the bona fides of its creators, this one has all the makings of a product that can buck the trend of boring celebrity cash grabs. So, will it succeed, or is SirDavis destined to become the latest in a long line of forgettable alcohol brands with famous faces attached?

It’s finally time for our SirDavis Whisky review, so let’s find out!

SirDavis Rye Whisky Finished In Sherry Casks

ABV: 44%

Average Price: $90

The Whisky:

SirDavis is a bespoke blend of American whisky made with a grain recipe that’s 51% rye and 49% malted barley, meaning this is officially a rye whisky. Once the whisky, hand-selected by Dr. Bill Lumsden, reached maturity, it underwent a secondary aging process in Texas. For that aging process, it was dumped into Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, imparting it with a ruby hue, a creamier texture on the tongue, and a more berry-forward flavor profile.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: Cherries and rye spice delight the nose at first, and with a twist of orange rind in the mix, it actually smells a lot like an Old Fashioned cocktail. Swirl SirDavis in your glass, and you’ll also begin to pick up notes of honeyed wheat toast, oregano, and black tea.