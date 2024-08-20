Beyoncé is currently approaching billionaire status, and her new business move might help push her closer to that milestone: She’s launching SirDavis, a new whisky brand.

The information was shared on Beyoncé’s press website yesterday (August 19), with a description that reads:

“Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has joined forces with Moët Hennessy, a subsidiary of LVMH, to create SirDavis, a groundbreaking new whisky. The first-of-its-kind joint venture reflects a shared vision between Knowles-Carter and Moët Hennessy, two vanguards of culture and craft, around the future of American whisky. This unique product was years in the making after Knowles-Carter, a Japanese whisky enthusiast, sought out Moët Hennessy to help craft a one-of-a-kind flavor profile that reflected her whisky ideal. Meanwhile, Moët Hennessy had been exploring ways to deepen its presence in the American whisky market, making the timing kismet for a partnership between the world-leading luxury group and Knowles-Carter.”

It also notes that the whisky sells for $89 and can be pre-ordered via SirDavis.com. It’s set to become available at retail in the US — as well as select airports and stores in London, Paris, and Tokyo, in September.

The SirDavis website offers specific details about the whisky, including tasting notes that describe color, aroma, taste, and finish. The site also explains the origin of the brand’s name, saying:

“[Beyoncé] came to uncover that her paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, had been a successful moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition and would stash his bottles in the empty knots of cedar trees on his farm for friends and kin to find and enjoy. She quickly understood why her own love for whisky ran so deep. Her affinity for whisky was fated and SirDavis was born. Four generations from when Davis Hogue made whisky on his land, his legacy is honored.”

Beyoncé herself also says, “I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling.”