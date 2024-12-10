If you’re Type A, hold on to your Celine hats. Hotel Torre Di Bellosguardo is quite literally the most quintessential Italian hotel you’ll find, but don’t get thrown off after booking your hotel and not getting a typical confirmation number. Nothing about this hotel is typical, and that’s half the magic. Hotel Torre Di Bellosguardo is equal parts luxury and enchanting-meets-cozy bed and breakfast all experienced whilst being surrounded by ornate artwork that fills the entire hotel. Until recently, the independently run hotel was a private home and is still home to the owners on the property. If you’re traveling for a little romance, Hotel Torre Di Bellosguardo makes an ideal honeymoon hotel and definitely should be on your travel bucket list. Moreoever, if you’re looking to put your phone on airplane mode and embrace everything the hotel and charming city of Florence has to offer, you’ve found your perfect match. What the hotel lacks in an on-site overcrowded bar, it makes up tenfold in tranquility, homely charm and Italian authenticity. Every taxi driver we gave our hotel destination to looked back with a twinkle in their eyes. “It’s the most beautiful in all of Firenze,” one told us, while another simply said, “that place is magical.” Firenze is how locals refer to Florence. For more great tips to travel like a local while in Italy, be sure to enjoy lots of art and gelato, take in the good vibes on every street, and indulge in pasta that won’t bloat you like American pasta. Then repeat. It’s not super complex. WHY IT’S AWESOME Hotel Torre Di Bellosguardo is situated on Bellosguardo hill. Because of its idyllic elevation, the hotel offers stunning panoramic views of the city and surrounding countryside. Located just ten minutes from the city center, the historic hotel offers a true getaway from the hustle and bustle of the town. Views aside, probably the best part of the hotel grounds is their expansive garden, inviting guests to enjoy a more countryside feel while still being close to the city. Grab a lounger under a lemon tree by the pool with a good book and aperol spritz or take a leisurely stroll amidst the flowers, secret passages, hidden corners, and more.

The estate also hosts a collection of farm animals, including three donkeys, a pony, ducks, and hens; all not to be outdone by the perfumes of its luxuriant garden. IN-HOUSE FOOD + DRINK For starters, their hotel bar is open 24/7. Yes, you read that right. Is it necessary? No. But will you likely fall in love with this feature, giving you the freedom to keep your serenity going as long as you want? Yes. You won’t necessarily have a bartender or trained mixologist available, but the fine folks running the front desk are able to grab a cocktail or glass of wine from their local vineyard anytime day or night. And because it’s only a 16-room hotel, don’t be surprised if you find a couch in the lobby all to yourselves with said glass of wine. The hotel doesn’t have an on-site restaurant. Sure, there’s a simple breakfast each morning for guests and a few poolside snacks while you lounge, but you won’t find an actual restaurant. For guests who had a long day sightseeing, shopping or visiting Tuscan wineries that may not want to leave the hotel for dinner, the hotel will happily order from a local trattoria and deliver food to the guest. They’ll even plate it for you in a cozy nook in the bar or send it to your oversized room. But the best part is you don’t even need to Google “best restaurants in Florence,” because they know better than Google and will order it for you. Even better than an on-site restaurant is the authentic and intimate cooking classes hosted by the hotel’s owner in her home on the property with an organic vegetable garden overflowing with bounty. Continuing with the theme of charming authenticity, this Florence hotel has it all. And then some. AMENITIES Led TV

Wi-Fi Free

Mini-bar

Non-smoking rooms and suites

Air conditioning

Safe

Hairdryer

Telephone

Concierge

Adjoining rooms

Daily newspapers ROOM TYPES Each of their sixteen charming rooms and suites is uniquely decorated in traditional Florentine style with antique furniture. While it retains the historic atmosphere, the spacious hotel rooms offer modern conveniences and feature original decorations, frescoes, and antique furniture from noble families who once lived in Torre di Bellosguardo, back when it was a private home. THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK Shop at the iconic Via Roma and a glass of wine at Buchette del Vino (the wine windows you see all over social media). You’ll never look at a Chanel store or glass of wine the same again. If you’re blessed with nice weather, take the 20-minute walk into town versus a taxi. The walk from the hotel grounds is one of the best scenes in all of Florence. THE BEST THING TO EAT/DRINK WITHIN A $20 CAB RIDE I could go on for hours, but FirstGlass is a bar and restaurant adjacent to the Ponte Vecchio, offering strong coffee and large pours of wine, but it’s the people watching at their outdoor tables that makes this such a great spot overlooking the Arno. BED GAME