2020 Was The Year We Learned To Be More Resilient In The Kitchen

Growing Our Own The increased popularity of kitchen gadgets — from sous vides to tabletop outdoor pizza ovens to air fryers — was already changing the way we cooked before the pandemic hit. Once we got stuck at home, our desire to refine our home food systems only blossomed. First, we geeked out on breadmakers and meat smokers that helped us make better food, but that passion soon extended to the ingredients themselves. Lettuce Grow — creators of a vertical hydroponic tower for growing your own produce, called The Farmstand — saw ten times growth as a business in 2020. That equated to over a million seeds going directly into people’s homes. The feeling of resilience, without the complexity or space required of growing plants in soil, clearly appealed to a nation in upheaval. “We offer systems with no anxiety or green thumb required, says Lettuce Grow’s CEO Jacob Pechenik. “From a technology standpoint, it’s designed to be user friendly so that anyone can master it.” The idea that Americans, living in the land of fast food and ultra-processed ingredients, are more eager than ever to “grow their own” is an undeniable step towards better understanding our food system. With luck, it will lead to more independence and wider curiosity about the ways the factory-based model is failing us. DIY As we mentioned above, people started baking bread more at home during quarantine. A lot more. Google’s Year in Search 2020 revealed a long list of food-related searches that spiked over this past year. But it was about a lot more than just Google searches.

Food Delivery Finally, food delivery changed in 2020. We’re not talking about food delivery from restaurants, although that changed pretty drastically too. (And needs to continue to change.) Online meal-kit delivery services grew by 12.8 percent over 2020. It’s not hard to see why. With people stuck home and wanting to cook more but often without any of the preexisting skills necessary to do so, meal kits became the perfect gateway to culinary independence. On the flip side, farmers, local-producers, brewers, and even fishermen skipped the middle-man of distribution and started selling directly to the consumer, a trend that began before COVID but saw new growth during the quarantine. If you want restaurant-quality seafood or specialty greens or fresh eggs or whatever, you can source those items easier than ever. Even Japanese a5 wagyu beef — once an item that few restaurants in the country could get their hands on — is available at home thse days. The Chicago-Tribune noted recently that some small, local farms are doing better than ever — highlighting how farms have adjusted their business plans so that if restaurants start ordering again, farm groups “can continue to serve the consumer market” going forward. In short, public access to food straight from the people who grow or raise it isn’t going anywhere in 2021.