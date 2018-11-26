Chefs Tell Us The Best Gifts To Buy For The Cook In Your Life

11.26.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments
best gifts for cooks

Unsplash

There is a decided joy in purchasing gifts. If you have the money to do it and you can come up with a solid idea, then purchasing goodies for the people that you love is a heady rush. Now, we can’t help you raise ready money to play Santa, but we can help you come up with ideas for perfect prezzies, especially if you have a culinary enthusiast in your midst. When people are super into food, they love all the tools and resources that allow them to get deeper into that hobby.

And, who better to speak to what a home chef wants than a professional chef?

We spoke to 27 chefs and industry professionals and asked what they want for winter holiday gifts, and they were happy to open up about the things (mostly knives) that they are dying to find under the tree. Surely, it’s better to go straight to the source than to find yourself buying some flash in the pan gadget that is gonna end up in the back of a drawer or melted to the bottom of the dishwasher. We want better for you and the chef in your life.

Taylor Kearney — Executive Chef, DISH (Dallas, TX)

DISH

Books. If I am going to give someone a gift for their kitchen, it’s going to be one they can learn from. I hate the thought of giving someone a kitchen tool they will never use. But giving someone a gift they can learn from never goes unappreciated.

If the cook in your life doesn’t have Joy of Cooking, they need it. Pick up the classic for $22.99.

Amazon

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chefs Tell Us#Food
TAGSChefs Tell UsFOODGift Guide 2018useful tools

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 1 hour ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP