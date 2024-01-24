Uproxx scorched dancefloors around the world in 2023 and, just about a month into the new year, it’s looking like this year will be bigger than ever. With plenty of travel opportunities coming in the year ahead (while always maximizing those miles for points earned), we still find ourselves reminiscing the fleeting moments on the dance floor on the final day of the year.

Very few NYE celebrations can beat Insomniac Events’ longstanding extravaganza, Countdown NYE, which rang in the new year with a two-night blowout on December 30th and December 31st. The year-end party welcomed over 80 global electronic artists across five stages to San Bernardino’s NOS Events Center. As you’ll see, the venue transformed into a cosmic wonderland full of interplanetary art installations and astral performances.

Countdown NYE offered up quite the otherworldly lineup to attendees, who partied on back-to-back evenings soundtracked by Tiësto, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5, FISHER, Gryffin, Alison Wonderland, Adam Beyer, NGHTMRE, Oliver Heldens, Porter Robinson, Seven Lions, Sofi Tukker, Mau P, and more.

Relive the countdown of New Year’s Eve with this captivating photos of Insomniac’s ninth annual intergalactic celebration.