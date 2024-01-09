Travel Writers & Influencers Predict 2024 Travel Trends

If you spent time with our 2023 Fall Travel Hot List, then you likely enjoy knowing what’s buzzing in travel the same way people love to know what’s about to pop off in music. It’s about cultivating taste and road-testing your ideas by getting offline and outdoors. With 2024 just underway, we have a fresh year ahead of us for all-new travel adventures. A full year of reminding ourselves each day to “be here now,” gleefully settling into the present, and maximizing as many PTO and OOO days as possible. We asked prominent travel influencers and writers for their 2024 travel trend predictions. From seeking out lesser-known “second cities” to embarking on wellness travel trips and living out Almost Famous concert dreams, our panel’s predicted travel trends might just surprise you. Or rather, they may just inspire you to plan your next trip. Happy Travels!

Emily Hart (@emilyventures): Wellness Travel Whether staying at a dedicated “Wellness Retreat” or a hotel in a bustling city, wellness as a key component of travel is what I’ve seen come to the forefront this year and will continue into 2024. Options for yoga classes, aromatherapy in the room, juice bars, saunas, and cold plunges are all additions that can make any stay into a retreat. Dedicated retreats like Wild Rice Retreat in Bayfield, Wisconsin, or CIVANA in Carefree, Arizona, are great options. But even more straightforward options are including wellness activities in their daily offerings. Travel is undoubtedly frustrating, so an experience to unwind when at your destination makes all the difference, even if the wellness activity is heart-pumping – i.e., mountain biking in Sedona at Enchantment Resort or taking part in a Barry’s Bootcamp class during your stay at Hotel Clio in Denver. Olivia Christine Perez (@ochristine): Soft Adventures Outdoors View this post on Instagram A post shared by O. Christine | Travel • Wellness • Outdoors (@ochristine) In 2024 I anticipate seeing a lot more people pursuing soft adventures outdoors. As more and more people seek to get outdoors for their wellness, various levels of outdoor adventure will become more popular — including soft adventures. Soft Adventures are more accessible to the average outdoor adventurer thanks to their low-impact benefits and relative proximity to cities. It is becoming a huge part of the tourism industry, and cities and towns not typically known for their outdoor activities are joining the fun. From urban park trails to showstopping views, soft adventures can come in the form of camping or glamping, horseback riding, boating, day hiking, and more. It is one of my favorite ways to get outdoors and is great for beginners! I think vacation destinations with proximity to bodies of water, panoramic views, dedicated trails, and bike lanes will see an increase in visitorship. Local businesses that accommodate those tourists will flourish, and resources like tours and porter services will become increasingly available. And if there are multiple ways to get there — like train travel instead of a plane — that’ll be amazing!

Melanie Gordon (@livinginflowco): Responsible Wildlife Tourism With the mega-trend of experiential travel holding strong, I foresee wildlife tourism being a major travel trend in 2024. Whether it’s setting sail on a whale watching tour from a nearby harbor, trekking to see the mountain gorillas in Rwanda, diving with whale sharks in Panama, or going on Safari in South Africa; wildlife encounters offer us unparalleled connection with the local environment. As we continue to seek out meaningful experiences in the places we visit, we must also consider our responsibility in doing so sustainably. Wildlife tourism can benefit and prioritize the well-being of animals and their habitats, but it can also be done unethically. Do not join wildlife activities that involve captive or restrained animals (like the many elephant “sanctuaries” in Thailand), and be sure snorkel and diving tours are not chumming the waters beforehand. Find a tour operator that values ethical practices that promote animal and environmental welfare. A big bonus if they invest money back into conservation and research. With our dollars, we can help preserve these transformative encounters for years to come! Mikala Lugen (@mikalalugen): Piggybacking Travel To Cut Costs & See More Destinations View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikala | Music + Travel ✨ (@mikalalugen) We’re going on year four of normalizing remote work, and with that, I believe that more people are getting comfortable taking longer “piggybacked” trips to see more destinations and lower their flight costs. Why go through the hassle of jetting across the Atlantic Ocean to land in Spain for a week and go through the antagonizing 10 hours of doing so, only to do it again later in the year to head to Amsterdam or Paris? With more companies allowing people to work remotely, I predict more people will be tacking on an extra one, two, or three weeks for a trip to see more destinations grouped close together to avoid having to buy another long hour and costly flight later in the year. I did exactly this in the fall of this year, where it made sense to group my trip to California and Alaska together. Instead of flying to California and back to North Carolina only to then fly to Alaska a week later, I strategized my trip and got myself to California and flew out of Sacramento to fly to Anchorage. This allowed me to significantly cut my costs (as flying from California to Alaska was cheaper than flying out of North Carolina) and I grouped my travel in a strategic way to see friends in California and then spend two weeks in Alaska. Travel smarter, not harder! You won’t catch me on more than only two or three long-hauled flights this year without being gone for a decent amount of time to make up for the jetlag.

Gabrielle Nicole Pharms (@gabbynikki): Concert Tripping: Vibing Around the World Traveling domestically or abroad to attend a music festival is nothing new. I took my first-ever solo trip at 18 over a decade ago, traveling from Houston to Indio, California, for Coachella – an essential rite of passage for music fanatics. Low key flex: I wouldn’t miss my chance to miss Daft Punk live stateside. However, if 2023 has taught me nothing else, I walk away confident in this fact: People are 100% willing to traverse the globe – not just for a music festival – but for a single artist they love. Let’s reflect. When tickets were released for the U.S. leg of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ world tour, the Beyhive went into a frenzy. Tickets were over $1,000! But diehard fans told Ticketmaster, ‘You won’t break my soul’ (or wallet) and opted to purchase flights, book hotels, and secure tickets to Queen B’s show abroad for the total price of one concert ticket in the U.S. So, diehard fans were able to enjoy the sights of a European country while also catching the show of their dreams. Going into 2024, music fans who double as global adventure seekers will plan trips overseas to catch a vibe and a surreal performance by their fave artist. Aryeh-Or (@aryehsadventures): Avoiding Geopolitical Destinations Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. The current geopolitical climate is hot. Like deep south, Mississippi, mid-summer at high noon hot. 115° in the shade with no lemonade hot. Yes, the current Israel-Gaza conflict is currently occupying center stage and the related protests are hard to avoid no matter where you turn, but that’s not the only unrest afoot. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is still very much active with no end in sight. This year we saw fighting in Azerbaijan and Armenia, multiple war zones on the African continent from the DRC to Ethiopia and Eritrea to Burkina Faso and Mali… Even the much-lauded spiritual calm of India has seen bloodshed. Oh, and did I forget to mention that we’re going into another election year right here in the good ol USA? Yea… Let’s not kid ourselves into thinking that we’re experts at peaceful disagreements. All this said, as I mulled over my travel prediction for 2024, one thing became crystal clear. When most of us take our precious time off and hard-earned money out to play, the general goal is to relax and reset. We don’t want another protest disrupting our lazy lunch at a sidewalk cafe. We want to get as far away from the bad news and potential thereof as we can. So, I’m placing my bets on a major uptick in travel to Central and South American destinations where the worries and wars of the western world aren’t as prevalent. I’ll lump many island nations in there as well, especially those in the Caribbean. A return to a slower pace & the soothing kiss of the elements are going to be in far higher demand than your classical European metropolises. Sure, Paris will always be Paris, but in 2024, look for me in Peru.