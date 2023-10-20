Imagine 10,000 people in the middle of Hollywood Boulevard getting down to house music. Sound like a dream? It’s actually happening this Saturday.

Framework – who’s roots are deep in Hollywood, having started as Framework Fridays – and Goldenvoice (producers of Coachella) have partnered to take over Hollywood Boulevard for the first event of its kind. FISHER and Chris Lake will perform a special edition set of their Under Construction alias at the iconic Los Angeles landmark location atop of Titanic’s End, a debut art car stage.

Taking the form of a colossal interactive iceberg, Titanic’s End pushes the cause of ocean conservation. Its purpose aligns with Burning Man’s 2030 Sustainability Roadmap, with the stage showcasing a magnificent rendition of a massive iceberg full of stunning state-of-the-art lighting technology.

As the brainchild of FISHER and Chris Lake, Under Construction sees the two producers perform back-to-back, something of a dream for any house music fan. The two performed together at this year’s Coachella, gathering one of the highest Outdoor Stage attendances the festival has ever seen.

This Saturday’s show will be the first time Hollywood Boulevard will host a “street party” style show in the middle of the road. Various local businesses and L.A. restaurants will remain open during the event, including the longstanding Bourbon Room, Sinful Pizza, Hollywood Shawarma, Body Energy Club, and more.

To make a whole day out of this unprecedented occasion, we tapped FISHER and Chris Lake to tell us their recommendations for how to spend a day in Los Angeles ahead of the show.