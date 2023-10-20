Imagine 10,000 people in the middle of Hollywood Boulevard getting down to house music. Sound like a dream? It’s actually happening this Saturday.
Framework – who’s roots are deep in Hollywood, having started as Framework Fridays – and Goldenvoice (producers of Coachella) have partnered to take over Hollywood Boulevard for the first event of its kind. FISHER and Chris Lake will perform a special edition set of their Under Construction alias at the iconic Los Angeles landmark location atop of Titanic’s End, a debut art car stage.
Taking the form of a colossal interactive iceberg, Titanic’s End pushes the cause of ocean conservation. Its purpose aligns with Burning Man’s 2030 Sustainability Roadmap, with the stage showcasing a magnificent rendition of a massive iceberg full of stunning state-of-the-art lighting technology.
As the brainchild of FISHER and Chris Lake, Under Construction sees the two producers perform back-to-back, something of a dream for any house music fan. The two performed together at this year’s Coachella, gathering one of the highest Outdoor Stage attendances the festival has ever seen.
This Saturday’s show will be the first time Hollywood Boulevard will host a “street party” style show in the middle of the road. Various local businesses and L.A. restaurants will remain open during the event, including the longstanding Bourbon Room, Sinful Pizza, Hollywood Shawarma, Body Energy Club, and more.
To make a whole day out of this unprecedented occasion, we tapped FISHER and Chris Lake to tell us their recommendations for how to spend a day in Los Angeles ahead of the show.
START WITH COFFEE
Chris Lake: I like to start my morning [in L.A.] at the fucking gym. From there, I’d grab a coffee at Javista, a cute little organic joint in Hollywood.
FISHER: Starting the day off at the gym and then heading into my ice bath. I don’t really drink coffee but I have been enjoying some coffee recently.
GET MOVING
Chris Lake: It’s always a good time to spend a couple of hours going on a walk or hike up Franklin Canyon. No one is ever there and it rests on over 600 acres between San Fernando Valley and Beverly Hills.
FISHER: “I don’t hike, I just like to ride my bike around Venice Boulevard and grab some ice cream at Jeni’s. Then continue up the beachfront to Santa Monica. I also love going and having a surf and a skate. I like going to the skate park in Venice and checking that out and L.A. has got some fun waves to surf. That’s more me.”
LUNCH BREAK
Chris Lake: I usually like to grab lunch at Mizlala Sycamore or Luv2eat Thai Bistro.
FISHER: I always like to grab sushi for lunch at SugarFish. It’s my favorite place. There’s also Erewhon Market, another one of my favorite places. Honestly, I eat Erewhon for brekky, lunch and dinner.
WORK OR WORK OUT
Chris Lake: If I have a day of meetings or business calls, Dialog Cafe offers a great space or I may just relax back at my house to wrap up the day’s business. Either way, I always end up at my studio mid-day to refresh before the show.
FISHER: Head on over to Barry’s to pump some energy for a show.
TIME FOR DINNER
FISHER: Grab dinner Wallflower for dinner if you want really good Indonesian food. If you want a good Italian restaurant, head to Uovo. That’s a really good spot and it’s everywhere! You can find locations in Studio city, Marina Del Rey, Venice, and Santa Monica.
AFTER HOURS
Chris Lake: Sound Nightclub 100%
FISHER: You can’t beat Sound