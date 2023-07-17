Trader Joe’s is probably the only grocery store people build an entire personality around (excluding Erwhon, for the LA crowd). Which is weird because, you know, it’s a freaking grocery store. But that level of fan obsession has also made it an incredibly polarizing brand — for every TJ’s die-hard who proudly carries a tote there are a handful of people who insist on trash-talking TJ’s.

Personally, I’ll go to whichever market is closest to where I am. Unless I’m looking for something specific like cuts of meat, certain spices, or region-specific products. Or if I want to buy produce — which is tough to grab at Trader Joe’s unless you want four different-colored bell peppers, 18 jalapeños, or some pre-packed pre-washed greens.

So is Trader Joe’s a bad market? Our take: It’s fine. Trader Joe’s has some great products, fun snacks, decent wine, quality bread, excellent frozen meals, and a few other pantry staples that you can get on the cheap. But over on Twitter, people are in the midst of a fierce debate and we have to say, given some of the takes, both sides are making some pretty strong arguments.

Here are our favorite takes from the ailing social media site.

Literally all of the Trader Joe’s slander I see on here is from 21-year-olds that don’t know how to grocery shop. Trader Joe’s is amazing. It’s significantly cheaper than most chains, they have cute seasonal items, there’s produce, meat, dairy, bread—like, I’m not understanding. — [HB] RAINEY™ (@RaineyOvalle) July 17, 2023

You can’t do 100% of your grocery shopping there. It’s for picking up various speciality items that the typical store doesn’t carry, or if they do Trader Joe’s usually has it way cheaper (goat milk, kefir, etc.). It’s an ideal place for “treats”, if you will https://t.co/5WPfpstMvn — Alex (@sanpellyenjoyer) July 17, 2023

Trader Joe’s slander is crazy, y’all never had their chicken soup dumplings and it shows. The fucking chicken tikka masala??!!!!! — ° (@pamahlaa) July 17, 2023

People are talking a lot of shit in the "Trader Joe" trending topic. Joe's daily delivery trucks got communities through Covid grocery droughts while Safeway and Kroeger were laying plans to fuck us hard with greedflation. You put some gotdam respect on Trader Joe's name. — Doon Sandors, MD (@MajorDoon) July 17, 2023

My friend, you misunderstood the purpose of Trader Joe’s. It is not a grocery grocery store. It is a snacks, wine, and frozen meals grocery store. https://t.co/np5IxkVuKF — Timely Legal Pun (@alyginspace) July 17, 2023

Going to Trader Joe’s is more stressful than Walmart cause at least the madness is spread out…Trader Joe’s is like 400 sq ft of condensed chaos. — Bria (@BriaMaria92) July 17, 2023

This is an elitist tweet. Ain’t no way Trader Joe’s is inexpensive. Plus, it shows that you live in an affluent or in proximity to an affluent neighborhood. https://t.co/S5Ie9FjMVq — Big momma💕✨🌈 (@GorgeousKitty5) July 17, 2023

I don’t do Trader Joe’s, most of what I see people raving about is snacks, drinks, and frozen meals — Spreadie Gibbs (@NotSoNewlywedPC) July 17, 2023

Thank you!! I love shopping at Trader Joe’s. It’s definitely cheaper if you actually know how to grocery shop https://t.co/wCHpWETKub — bora 🧍🏽‍♀️ (@mamichampu__) July 17, 2023

i think the opposite. Trader Joe's is for young people who don't know how to shop or cook imo most stuff is like premarinated meats and prefilled pastas that you can you can just throw in a cart and have dinner within the hour https://t.co/5rt8MK7Co0 — wolfgang (@Limesinfluencer) July 17, 2023

Trader Joe’s has real food u guys are just getting distracted by the snacks like magpies to a silver spoon — non-virgin hate account (@prozacfriedrice) July 17, 2023

The worst thing about Trader Joe’s are their locations. Always inconvenient https://t.co/jPD8ksm2QB — Shere Khan (@Marassta) July 17, 2023

You have to treat Trader Joe’s like you’re going to NY. Act like you’ve been there before. Keep it moving, don’t block the walkways, and for the love of God, do not bring your family of 8. The whole store will literally turn on you. pic.twitter.com/3J9ZKereqb — d. (@OriginalDWoods) July 17, 2023

I’m 38 with a family and I COOK cook and SHOP shop. Trader Joe’s is definitely not cheaper than most chains. The ppl for whom TJs can meet all their grocery needs are a certain demographic and it’s ok to say that without y’all feeling aggy just bc y’all love it so much lmao https://t.co/IaHeJwEgWl — Adrienne | Interior Stylist and Decor Influencer (@brownandbella) July 17, 2023

when ppl knock trader joe’s bc you have to hit up another grocery store afterward i’m like ? do you guys not have several grocery stores in your rotation?

anyway here’s what’s good at TJs: cheese, flowers, bananas, frozen croissants, basil, almond milk, beef jerky — christina (@majordouzie) July 17, 2023

To me Trader Joe’s is good for single ppl. I spend way less in there and waste less food because the portions are smaller. Everybody else make everything cheaper for families — The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) July 17, 2023

Some great arguments from both sides and some fun observations about the culture of shopping at TJ’s — this is what the internet is for people: arguing about dumb shit.

But we have to hand it to Twitter user EaRF DAY for providing the only proper take that matters:

you should be able to buy shrooms at trader joe’s — EaRF DAY (@livingonearf) July 15, 2023

Word.