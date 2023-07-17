TJs Argument
People Are Fighting Online Over Whether Trader Joe’s Is Actually A Good Grocery Store

Trader Joe’s is probably the only grocery store people build an entire personality around (excluding Erwhon, for the LA crowd). Which is weird because, you know, it’s a freaking grocery store. But that level of fan obsession has also made it an incredibly polarizing brand — for every TJ’s die-hard who proudly carries a tote there are a handful of people who insist on trash-talking TJ’s.

Personally, I’ll go to whichever market is closest to where I am. Unless I’m looking for something specific like cuts of meat, certain spices, or region-specific products. Or if I want to buy produce — which is tough to grab at Trader Joe’s unless you want four different-colored bell peppers, 18 jalapeños, or some pre-packed pre-washed greens.

So is Trader Joe’s a bad market? Our take: It’s fine. Trader Joe’s has some great products, fun snacks, decent wine, quality bread, excellent frozen meals, and a few other pantry staples that you can get on the cheap. But over on Twitter, people are in the midst of a fierce debate and we have to say, given some of the takes, both sides are making some pretty strong arguments.

Here are our favorite takes from the ailing social media site.

Some great arguments from both sides and some fun observations about the culture of shopping at TJ’s — this is what the internet is for people: arguing about dumb shit.

But we have to hand it to Twitter user EaRF DAY for providing the only proper take that matters:

Word.

