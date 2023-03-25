K-Pop girl group NewJeans is enjoying their rapid rise to fame, but they’re also loving being able to do fun, regular things while traveling. In a vlog shared by NewJeans member Hanni, she was visibly thrilled at the fact that she was staying within walking distance of one of the hubs of American culture — a Trader Joe’s grocery store.

“When I was younger, I used to watch all these YouTubers,” Hanni said. “And they used to always, always talk about Trader Joe’s.”

She continued, speaking in her first language, Vietnamese, saying, “And by luck, there’s one in this area, so I’m going to take a look.”

When she arrives to Trader Joe’s, she can hardly contain her excitement. She is in awe of the colorful flowers on display, and is captivated by an adorable panda she sees on a box of cereal.

Though NewJeans is one of the newest K-Pop groups making waves, Hanni is the only member of the group not of Korean heritage. In an interview with NME, she said she hopes that the group’s music can bring people of all backgrounds together.

“We want to show the music industry that music doesn’t need to and shouldn’t be divided by language,” Hanni said. “I think it’s something that, personally, I [feel] very strong about.”

You can see the clip of Hanni’s first Trader Joe’s trip above.