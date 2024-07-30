Life

Join Sparkling Ice For An Exclusive ‘Sparkling Sessions’ In Chicago This Week

by: Uproxx authors

Uproxx is set to celebrate all the flavors of summer with an exclusive Sparkling Sessions event in Chicago this week, just ahead of Lollapalooza. Sponsored by Sparkling Ice, Tetto’s rooftop will come alive on Wednesday, July 31st for an evening full of sips and sounds all against the backdrop of the stunning Chicago skyline.

This exclusive event promises a vibrant atmosphere featuring custom Sparkling Ice cocktails, a variety of food stations, a 3D photo booth, cornhole, human-sized Jenga, custom food stations, paletas, and more. R&B star Justine Skye will perform an exclusive set for attendees. Los Angeles comedian and DJ Zack Fox will also be throwing down beats for a DJ set.

While the event is free and open to the public, an RSVP is required for entry. To attend, you must be approved on Partiful, after which entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the venue reaches capacity. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to celebrate summer in style – RSVP for free here.

