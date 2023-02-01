Justine Skye will show a different side of herself after releasing her latest project, Darkside. The album, which dropped today, would be her first project since 2021’s Space & Time, which features production from Grammy award-winning hitmaker Timberland. The “Hard Work” singer took to Instagram to share the news about the release.

The project features several new songs and some other popular songs from her catalog, including a solo version of “Collide” (the original track featured a verse from Tyga). Fans can also expect to hear a sped-up version of the track on the album.

“For those of you who are new, enjoy,” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Janurary 31). “The ones that have been with me from the beginning feel free to dive back in. I’m so positively overwhelmed with the response Collide has gotten, and [I] wanted to give love to some of my favorites from my previous projects as I finish up this next album. Love you all, thank you.”

To accompany the album’s release, the former Roc Nation artist performed a few tracks from the new project on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Donned in a skin-tight black dress, the singer offers a more intimate performance of “Collide,” one of her biggest tracks to date, which has seen quite a resurgence on TikTok lately. The soulful singer has come a long way from her “purple unicorn” Tumblr days and is seemingly moving from behind the shadow of her famous friends, which include stars like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. It’ll be nice to see where she goes and what she has planned for herself in the future.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Collide (Solo Version)”

2. “Intruded”

3. “We”

4. “When You’re Ready”

5. “Maybe”

6. “Twisted Fantasy”

7. “Do It Right

8. “Innocent”

9. “Collide (feat. Tyga)”

10. “Collide Sped Up”

Darkside is out now via Nynetineth. Get it here.