As a teenager coming of age in the 90s, house music ruled the streets and the radio airwaves of Chicago. I was a member of Mega Sweat, spending many extracurricular moments in sweaty recreational centers engaged in dance battles with other dance crews like Main Attraction & House-O-Matic. I was also sneaking into clubs like the Prop House & The Generator (that’s our little secret as my Mom doesn’t know lol). The culture felt very grounded and organic at that time.

How have you seen house music change over the past four decades?

My favorite memory of Arc Music festival is dancing and laughing with DJ Holographic as we rocked the Area 909 stage. She’s a very dear friend in addition to being one of my favorite selectors. Playing with her feels like a gift. Also, neither of us shy away from trainspotting each other’s hot tracks!

It was a full circle moment. I was born in raised in the west suburbs of Chicago. Creating & playing house music was my childhood dream. To have that dream realized at such a revered festival in the city that I call home is monumental in every aspect.

How did it feel being a part of the 40th anniversary celebration of house at ARC Music Festival?

To help commemorate this milestone, we tapped some of the festival’s biggest artists to discuss how they felt about ARC, how they’ve seen the genre change over the past four decades, and to share the tracks that showcase the global significance of house music.

For the genre’s big fortieth anniversary, ARC Music Festival gathered some of the genre’s biggest legends and new icons over Labor Day weekend for a massive flagship celebration that represented the genre through its four decades. This year, attendees got to experience house music in all of its glory with artists like Disclosure, Carl Cox B2B Green Velvet, Skepta, Honey Dijon, Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla, Sven Väth, Purple Disco Machine, Gorgon City, Kaskade Redux, Jayda G, LP Giobbi , and more taking the stage.

This year, house music — a genre whose popularity and influence has made waves around the globe — is celebrating 40 years. While you can find house music in just about every major city, the genre’s true home is its birthplace of Chicago . Last month, ARC Music Festival helped put that fact into perspective.

I’ve had the good fortune of being able to chase electronic music around the world for over the past two decades and my understanding of how influential house music has been globally continues to expand. Each region brings its own flavor and cultural attributes to the table.

As with any other art form, more corporate interests have become implemented as the genre evolves. This inevitably affects how the music is promoted and who becomes the gatekeepers of the financial resources within the industry. Nevertheless, I still get chills when I’m in the presence of true Chicago househeads who hold tight to the sacred roots of this culture while dancing with abandon, lost in revelry.

What are some of your personal favorite house tracks of the past four decades?

“A Love Of My Own” – Fingers, Inc.

The gospel-tinged voices of Robert Owens & Ron Wilson soar ecstatically over Larry Heard’s jacking percussion & staccato piano. It is raw and elegant, highlighting house music’s ability to create beauty through contrast.

“Feel Free” – Jump “Chico” Slamm

This funky, unconventional song helped shape my dreams. I nearly obliterated my cherished “The New Chicago House Sound” cassette by rewinding it ad nauseum to glean every nuance of this enchanting tune. I wanted to experience the notion of freedom described by the sparse, yet evocative lyrics. Freedom bittersweetly encapsulated within the crooner’s pining voice.

“I Won’t Waste Your Time (Dreamyness Mix)” – Joi + Jorio

I’ve encountered many people who’ve wrongly assumed that lyrics in house music are vapid. This track brilliantly highlights how good storytelling is an inherent feature within the genre. Joi Cardwell’s sultry voice perfectly melds with the luscious piano chords & strings of this exquisite song, sonically crafting a cinematic journey of unrequited love and the hope of healing through a new romance.

“Have Mercy On Me” – Shaun J. Wright

House music has had a profound impact on my identity. Only through a longstanding relationship with this music and culture would I feel confident enough to produce & release my own music. This songs revisits some of the genre’s most famous tropes, including a squelchy acid bassline & hard-hitting snares, without waxing nostalgic. It’s my vision of where house music is presently, and hopefully, its future direction, fully bolstered by my wonderful hometown of Chicago.

AZZECCA

How did it feel being a part of the 40th-anniversary celebration of house at ARC Music Festival?

It’s honestly crazy to think that house music has only been around for 40 years. House is so ingrained in Chicago culture you’d think it was so much older. Being a part of the celebration at ARC and playing at a venue as historically significant as Smartbar really felt so special. I love being a Chicagoan and ARC makes me so proud of our city.

What was your favorite memory of ARC Music Festival?

I honestly think my favorite memory is from the first year of the fest when I played the local stage. It was the first time I played one of my original tracks in public and it was really the catalyst to everything my career has become. Every year that I get to attend the festival feels like a new “best” memory, through. It’s just such a special event and I always make so many new memories with my friends at ARC.

How have you seen house music change over the past four decades?

I feel like dance music in general is ever-evolving. Genre definitions are becoming more and more vague as European sounds make their way to the US and BPMs increase. Sometimes it feels like ‘house’ is moving quite far from what true Chicago house sounds like, but there are quite a few artists really paying homage to the roots of Chicago House in their productions (Alinka, The Trip) while also breathing fresh air into the genre.

What are some of your personal favorite house tracks of the past four decades?

“Brighter Days” – Cajmere Dajae

“The Bomb” – The Bucketheads

“Set U Free” – Planet Soul

“Let’s Go” – Fast Eddie

“No Way Back” – Adonis

“Get Get Down” – Paul Johnson

“Mushrooms” – Marshall Jefferson

“My Paradise” – The Trip

“Alinka” – Lake Shore Drive

“Battle For Middle You” – Julio Bashmore

“I Feel It” – Kerri Chandler

“Positive Education” – Slam

“I Want Your Soul” – Armand Van Helden

DJ Hyperactive

How did it feel being a part of the 40th anniversary celebration of house at ARC Music Festival?

I feel incredibly honored. Being born and raised here in Chicago, House was my first love as a teen. To be able to represent my city means everything. There are so many producer/djs that would love to have an opportunity to take the stage. I do not take such an engagement for granted.

What was your favorite memory of ARC Music Festival?

There were a lot of good ones, but I think every time I asked someone if they were having a good time they all said they were having so much fun. Every single one!

How have you seen house music change over the past four decades?

From the warehouses to the clubs there are more styles of house coming from all directions. Have witnessed disco (sampled) house come storming in and taper off, Ghetto House’s emergence then on to juke to a much faster tempo derivative but similar percussion, and some of the original Chicago producers refine their sound with an appeal to a more mature crowd. I have seen so many sub genres evolve, but the underground sound still endures when the fog clears.

What are some of your personal favorite house tracks of the past four decades?

In no particular order a few of my favs have always been:

“Time To Jack” – Chip E

“Mystery Of Love” – Mr Fingers (Fingers)

“No Way Back” – Adonis

“Jupiter” – Lil Louis

“Bring Down The Walls” – Fingers, Inc.

Hiroko Yamamura

How did it feel being a part of the 40th-anniversary celebration of house at ARC Music Festival?

What an honor it was to be part of ARC again since its inception. I kinda came up in the punk and industrial scene when I was younger, and really took house music for granted. Now getting to see its real significance and getting to enjoy it through the lens of a dj and the joy of consuming some classics for the first time is a pleasure. Getting to play alongside legends both new and older was an unmatched experience. Walking through the crowd, hearing people speaking different languages and explaining how they had flown in from Europe for the show was so surprising, and really made me feel great to be included.

What was your favorite memory of ARC Music Festival?

I would have to say violently kicking in the FJAAK boys’ trailer door to only be greeted by the warmest of smiles and vibes. Also had a chance to catch a lot of newer Chicago artists like Tyson Dias, and others bringing fresh perspectives to the scene. I do hazily recall a night out with Sara Landry that involved some swords and probably things I shouldn’t talk about.

How have you seen house music change over the past four decades?

I’ve seen every version of ups and downs, gates kept, kicked over and guards changed. One thing that has remained is the ethos, drive quality of music, and how Chicagoans value music beyond something to just listen to over the internet. We’re a rough working-class city, full of division, competition, heartbreak, and tons of broken dreams. After all that, we get back up and hit the dance floor. Chicago is a city where you will see your favorite DJs that live here on the dance floor as often as you will see them behind the decks. We’re a city of people who need music to survive the days.

What are some of your personal favorite house tracks of the past four decades?

Hard one to answer… Since, I can’t think of any I dislike off the top of my head. Here are some that came across my playlist this week:

“All Night” – Garrett David

“I’m Lonely” – Hollis P. Monore

“King Of Swing” – DJ Hyperactive

“Santa Claus” – Le Knight Club

Kaskade

How did it feel being a part of the 40th-anniversary celebration of house at ARC Music Festival?

It felt like coming full circle. Chicago was the home that house music evolved from, it was a perfect storm of revolution, passion, and joy. I’ve been everywhere on the planet (almost) and I’ve never found another place that feels like Chicago. Its ghosts of the underground clubs that aren’t there any more live in the events like ARC where we can all celebrate and build on what magic was formed here.

What was your favorite memory of ARC Music Festival?

I loved the moment I brought Jus_us out on stage to debut our single coming out later this month called “MOTIVATED”. Not only is the song heavily influenced by sounds of the original house music, it also is cool to pull someone who is still in the early days of his career and share the torch with them, just how musicians should do. Looking back, looking forward – it’s how I enjoy what’s happening now.

How have you seen house music change over the past four decades?

That’s an entire multi-season documentary. The short answer is this. The tools to create are so much more widely available which has lent itself to being created from a wider pool, so there is more diversity in what’s happening. However, there’s also a lot of trash coming out, for the same reason. House music will always be morphing and sometimes I yearn for the original stripped-down version but luckily all I have to do is step in my studio and go create that.

What are some of your personal favorite house tracks of the past four decades?

“The Whistle Song” – Frankie Knuckles

“Music Sounds Better With You” – Stardust

“Halcyon and On and On” – Orbital

“The Rapture Pt. III” – &ME, Black Coffee, Keinemusik

Vitigrrl

How did it feel being a part of the 40th-anniversary celebration of house at ARC Music Festival?

It was surreal! It felt like an honor! The stage itself was beautiful, the sound was serious, and to be up there with my girls… It’s hard to convey in words, but it felt divine and right on time. To be born and raised in Chicago, along with all of the Good Girls, I feel immense pride representing our city and the birthplace of this genre, which has touched so many across the globe. I think this will remain a core memory for the rest of my life!

What was your favorite memory of ARC Music Festival?

We ended our set by playing our first track!! We got into the studio a few months ago and put something together. I’ve always wanted to make music, and I’ve always wanted to play at Arc, so to be able to do both is wild. As soon as I heard our voices from the monitors, my jaw dropped. Having this opportunity motivated us to work on a few things like production, merch, and outreach. It’s powerful when we all grow together when an opportunity – like playing Arc – creates the space, timeline, and fuel to evolve and take risks. Isn’t that what being an artist is all about?

How have you seen house music change over the past four decades?

“Follow Me” – Aly Us

“Watch Them Come” – Men From The Nile, Roy Davis Jr.

“I’ll House You” – Jungle Brothers

“4 The Love” – Karizma

“It’s House Music” – Lady Alma

DJ Lori Branch

How did it feel being a part of the 40th anniversary celebration of house at ARC Music Festival?

Being a part of the ARC Music Festival was a total rush. The energy, the music, the beautiful sea of people dancing will forever be in my memory. ARC”s recognition of the 40th anniversary of Chicago’s first “house music” release, On and On by Jesse Saunders, truly honors the pioneers who laid the foundation for the worldwide genre. I couldn’t be more grateful to be included and more proud of our city!

What was your favorite memory of ARC Music Festival?

Completely biased but loved the Good Girls DJ set. We were first up so I was concerned that we wouldn’t get a good crowd but I was proved wrong quickly. The response to our set was overwhelming. Seeing everyone dancing in unison was a spiritual experience for me, and I’m guessing, for many others.

How have you seen house music change over the past four decades?

House music has evolved in all the best ways. So many new artists, producers, and DJs have made this genre far more accessible to everyone everywhere. Hearing House Music on the streets of a small town in Germany gave me goosebumps. It’s really surreal how House music actually changed the world.

What are some of your personal favorite house tracks of the past four decades?

This question is always so difficult as I have so many. Here are a few that scream House Music to me:

“Your Love” – Jamie Principle, Frankie Knuckles remix featuring Adrienne Jet

“Move Your Body” – Marshall Jefferson, Solardo

“Betcha’ll Never Find” – Steve Hurley Silky Skat Mix featuring Chantay Savage

DJ LADY D

How did it feel being a part of the 40th-anniversary celebration of house at ARC Music Festival?

House music plays a massive part in my coming-of-age story, and to be here 40 years later is significant to me. To see the maturation of the art form as well as witness its growing pains are things I plan to keep sharing through my music and storytelling. It’s enormous that ARC Music Festival has paid homage to this life force that is so meaningful to people in Chicago and worldwide on this anniversary. I felt incredibly grateful to be a part of it all.

What was your favorite memory of ARC Music Festival?

I love the intersectionality of ARC, from the intergenerational appearance among attendees to the balance of the lineup with so many women in top slots – more than any mixed-gender festival I’ve seen. Watching Honey Dijon crush it on the main stage in a top-tier time slot represents the culture’s and ARC’s growth. We’ve come from the 90s warehouses and lofts to here! Fests that intentionally make space to expand these stages to include more house music, more women, and Black performers who have persisted and still create on a high level, like Honey, shine with audiences. It’s easy to play to preconceptions about what audiences want, and you won’t know unless you try. Seeing my/our sister up there was a very proud moment of where we’ve come and where we can go.

How have you seen house music change over the past four decades?

Well… We’ve come from school gymnasiums and southside restaurants, juice bars, clubs, and raves to now hold the attention of clubbers from all over the world for three days at a time on multiple stages. Who would’ve thought that we’d come this far? The fact is that because we still exist outside the margins of mainstream music, we can continuously innovate, and that’s a good thing. I’ve seen house music continually expanding yet holding on to its cultural roots. It’s a beautiful thing.

What are some of your personal favorite house tracks of the past four decades?

“Can’t Stop The House” – Thompson & Lenoir

“Used To Hold Me” – Ralphi Rosario

“Days Like This” (Spinna & Ticklah Remix) – Shaun Escoffery

“It’s Yours” – Jon Cutler ft. E Man

“Earth Is The Place” (Restless Soul Peaktime Mix) – Nathan Haines ft. Verna Francis

“Fall For You” – Kings Of Tomorrow, April, Sandy Rivera

And anything Dajae, Monique Bingham, and Barbara Tucker have ever touched.