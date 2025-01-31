Kylie Jenner has a new RTD vodka soda called Sprinter, and we’re pretty psyched about it. Not because we’re massive KUWTK fans, we’re not, I’ve personally never seen an episode and don’t plan on changing that anytime soon. But I do know one thing about the Jenner clan — Kendall makes a damn good tequila. And as Uproxx’s resident drinks and tequila expert, that endears her to me. In fact, in a blind taste test, we concluded that Jenner’s 818 was the best of the celebrity tequilas, so I have high hopes for Sprinter.

I believe in healthy sibling rivalry, so I’m assuming Kendall’s sister, Kylie, will at least try to deliver something legitimately good and not just flood the market with another average RTD alcohol. We have enough of those already!

So we bought the four-flavor, eight-can variety pack of Sprinter and put each to a scrutinous taste test. Here are our thoughts.

Sprinter Taste Test

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Let’s get stats out of the way. Sprinter is a ready-to-drink canned vodka soda that utilizes a vodka base topped with sparkling water and flavored with fruit juice in four flavors: grapefruit, lime, peach, and black cherry.

Each can is 355mm, a stunningly low 4.5% ABV, clocks in at 100 calories, with no gluten or added sugar. We appreciate Kylie’s decision to go with vodka rather than a grain alcohol or malt liquor base, which tend to taste blunt and lifeless.

On the branding front I have to give it to Kylie. Sprinter looks great. The logo and can design are incredibly minimalistic and each flavor is differentiated simply by color, which makes them easy to grab out of a cooler or fridge without having to read any labels.

While good design is always appreciated, what makes or breaks a drink is flavor. Luckily, Sprinter delivers on that front too.

I would describe each of the four Sprinter flavors as juicy, and fruit-forward. There is no mystery to these flavors, no flavor combinations, Sprinter’s strength is its simplicity, allowing you to focus fully on the juicy flavors.