The Best Labor Day Travel Deals And Cheap Flights

Two big sales events for travel are right around the corner. First, Labor Day Weekend is always a great time to snag deals on everything from hotels to dope vacations around the world as companies slash prices leading up to the holiday. There are already a few sales popping up (which we have listed below), but our best advice is to set those alerts for “Labor Day sales” now.

Second, National Cheap Flights Day is August 23rd this year, which means it’s time to keep an eye on flights as prices tend to lower across the board. It’s also better to think of this less as a single day where flights are on sale and more a period of time. In essence, Cheap Flights Day marks the de facto end of the high season and the beginning of the shoulder season. That means that flights are going to be lowering until we hit Thanksgiving. It’s time to start booking those trips, folks.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the best deals right now. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

TOP DEAL OF THE WEEK:

SAVE UP TO 50% DURING LABOR DAY SALE AT THE COLECCION RESORTS IN MEXICO

La Coleccion Resorts

La Coleccion Resorts has properties in Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen, Chetumal, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, and San Miguel de Allende. That’s a lot of great choice for a little vacay. And to celebrate Labor Day, La Coleccion Resorts is offering up to 50 percent off rooms at those locations. That’s basically “stay two nights and get one night free” for a luxe resort experience in a rad corner of Mex.

You’ll need to book between August 27th and September 5th and travel between August 27th and June 30th, 2020.

Book A Room Here

