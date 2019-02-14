Family Business Beer Co./Unsplash

Nate Seale is a bit of the legend in the Austin brewing scene. He made a name for himself in Austin at (512) Brewing Company, took a few years to refine his skills in the Portland (OR) beer scene, and then made a triumphant return to Travis County as the head brewer of the Family Business Beer Co. in Dripping Springs.

If you find your way out to Austin this year, we recommend hitting up Family Business Beer Co.’s taproom (order The Grackle, a delightful hill country imperial stout). The joint has a welcoming vibe from the moment you drive up — with loads of picnic tables, shady trees, and an on-point food truck. Inside, wonderfully crafted brews await, touching on European classics filtered through Seale’s uniquely Texan lens. And you just might bump into Supernatural star Jensen Ackles (a part owner) running a forklift on the brewery floor.

Seale has a knack for brewing up a glass of beer that draws you in, holds you tightly, and leaves you eager to try whatever else he’s keen to pour. He’s been deep in the Austin beer scene for a long enough spell that we couldn’t think of anyone better to give us a tour of the local hotspots for a sudsy glass of the good stuff.

Classic Brewery/Taproom Experience — DRAUGHT HOUSE

There’s no taproom in Austin more classic than the Draught House. It’s turning 50 this year and was one of my dad’s favorites as a UT student in the early ‘70s. In fact, it was the site of my first legal beer on my 21st birthday. It feels like a place that has just always existed, with its dark wood, dim lighting, comfy beer garden, and old-world pub vibe.

I don’t remember, but they were most likely my introduction to beer that was brewed on-site.