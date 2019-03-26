Dry Tortugas National Park Is A Lesser-Known Gem In The Florida Keys

Emily Hart

“You’ve been more places than I have,” calls a stranger on the dock. “I saw your patches on the ferry.”

He unshoulders his own pack and his friends hang back as we excitedly compare patches. We discuss which National Parks are best for camping, seeing the stars, and wildlife. We are a certain breed — the National Parks traveler. An ever-increasing (thanks, Instagram) group of people set on visiting all of the US National Parks. And we’ve just arrived at one of the most remote. Arguably the most interesting, too.

But that’s getting ahead a little…

***

I wake up at 3 am in South Florida. I stumble towards my rental car, trying not to wake my Airbnb hosts, and set my GPS — wondering for the 100th time if this is a good idea. To drive so far from my Miami lodgings for such a short trip. Alone.

I’m this close, I think. I have to do it.

I’m the only car on the road. Pitch black darkness. I know I’m periodically over the water — the signs on the highway make that clear — but I can’t see it. I whisper aloud, “this must look beautiful in the daylight”. (Spoiler alert: it does.)

After a little over three hours of driving, just as dawn is about to break, I find the random (read: sketchy) parking garage that I’m looking for. I follow the other tired, slightly confused tourists ambling towards a fee station. Someone has a beach blanket — this must be the place.

I watch the darkness turn to light as I check in with the ferry operator. I’m still groggy, but excited. Waiting to board my ferry. I get on the boat, detour through the breakfast buffet, and make my way to the sun deck. And then we’re off. Soon Key West, Florida is in the distance and all that lies in front of us is clear blue water. The sun comes out and bounces across the ripples in the waves.

Somehow we’re still in America, though it feels far more tropical than any America I’ve ever known. Two hours away from our destination: Dry Tortugas National Park.