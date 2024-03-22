Completing her three-part travel docuseries, global dance music superstar and activist LP Giobbi has released the final episode of All In An Airstream.

Teaming up with DJ Tennis, LP Giobbi’s three-part docuseries highlights the duo’s 20-day cross-country road trip in (you guessed it) an Airstream motorhome. The tour – which made stops for pop-up performances in forests, lesser-known venues, and even a library – allowed the producer to slow down and connect more intimately with her fans.

Fans were able to watch the two producers embark on the first leg of the tour in Asheville and Nashville in the first episode, while the second episode showed Giobbi and Tennis popping up in an abandoned aircraft at Tucson, AZ’s Pima Air & Space Museum, cooking meals in the desert, creating magic in Escape Studios in Pioneertown, CA, igniting fire beats in Joshua Tree, and more.

In the final episode, the road tripping duo vibe out on Italian accents and lead a crowd down the streets of Santa Barbara, CA while playing a mobile DJ cart before returning to Giobbi’s college roots in Berkeley to perform at Amoeba Music, conjuring perfect creative symmetry at Henry Miller Library in Big Sur, meeting up with DJ Chloé Caillet in Sun Valley, ID, and parking the Airstream tour at Club Superstition in Austin, TX.

“There’s nothing like watching people dancing and smiling while you play,” Giobbi notes. “Sometimes I daydream of the days of rock n’ roll and not having to do Instagram…what a dream. I used to think it was a selfish endeavor to pursue being an artist, but it was my mom that said her happiest memories with my dad are going to Grateful Dead shows and that fueled them to push through everything and anything. So this job was an important one and I feel very honored to be a part of it.”

To celebrate the fully released docuseries, LP Giobbi has announced her return to the open road with a set of Airstream tour dates. This year’s tour will see the producer perform at scenic stages across the Northwest, including Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and more. Fans can RSVP for additional information and tour dates here.