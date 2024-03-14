Following last week’s debut episode, global dance music superstar and activist LP Giobbi has released the second part of her three-part travelogue, All In An Airstream.

Teaming up with DJ Tennis, LP Giobbi’s three-part docuseries highlights the duo’s 20-day cross-country road trip in (you guessed it) an Airstream motorhome. The tour – which made stops for pop-up performances in forests, lesser-known venues, and even a library – allowed the producer to slow down and connect more intimately with her fans.

While last week’s first episode highlighted the first leg of the tour in Asheville and Tennessee, today’s episode shows Giobbi and Tennis popping up in an abandoned aircraft at Tucson, AZ’s Pima Air & Space Museum, cooking meals in the desert, creating magic in the studio, igniting fire beats in Joshua Tree, and more.

“When Leah and I met, we immediately clicked on music,” Tennis says. “We like different kinds of music, so we get to merge different ideas into one song. Most of the time we don’t have anything in mind for what happens when we record; we’re both really curious.”

Clearly, that sense of curiosity makes for a great approach to travel, too!