Hit The Road With LP Giobbi In The First Episode Of Her ‘All In An Airstream’ Tour Documentary

All in a dream. All in an Airstream.

If there’s one thing we love at Uproxx Life it’s the intersection of music and travel. So when we heard that global dance music superstar and activist LP Giobbi was dropping her own travel docu-series, we were hyped. The three-part travelouge – “All In An Airstream” – reveals the producer’s 20-day cross-country road trip in (you guessed it) an Airstream motorhome.

Teaming up with DJ Tennis, LP made stops for pop-up performances in forests and within coveted locations, collaborating with local musicians and promoters along the way. While Giobbi is usually seen jet-setting around the world playing monster festivals, the Airstream tour allowed the producer to slow down and connect more intimately with her fans.

Filmed as a three-part series — launching with exclusive content on Uproxx — the documentary closely follows LP Giobbi and DJ Tennis to 10 cities. Starting in Asheville, NC at New Belgium Brewery Co., the two then rolled down to Pelham, TN’s The Caverns. Later, they showed up to Tucson’s Pima Air & Space Museum and popped up in downtown Santa Barbara, CA on a mobile DJ cart.

“I think we started dreaming about this tour during an after-party,” DJ Tennis told Uproxx. “Exploring the idea of going to places where normally DJs don’t go. Instead of taking planes and flying or taking a car, why not in an Airstream? It was a dream for both of us.”

From building circuit boards and full-on synthesizers in Asheville’s Moog Factory to igniting primal beats in the caves at Pelham, TN’s The Caverns, finding the best barbecue in Nashville to having Giobbi’s parents man the Airstream and merch — the docuseries illustrates a more intimate and personal side to an artist on her way to megastardom.