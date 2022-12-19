Salt Bae Got Snubbed At The World Cup And The Internet Is Rejoicing

In what was one of the most riveting games in some years, Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in a final match against France with a narrow victory of 4-3 after a winning penalty kick. The win gives Argentina its third title and solidifies Lionel Messi as one of the greatest to ever play the game. But after the win, as cameras scanned the celebrations enjoyed by the Argentina team, an unexpected-yet-familiar face made an appearance on the pitch and was snubbed by soccer’s greatest star in one of the most cringe-worthy moments committed to film since Elon Musk joined Chappelle on stage and got booed.

Salt Bae, the living meme who became famous for… distributing salt in a funny way (simpler times) can be seen from several angles trying to get Messi’s attention and share some of the World Cup spotlight only to be snubbed like George Costanza hitting on a beautiful woman. And Messi wasn’t the only person Salt Bae tried to steal the limelight from, he hammed it up in front of several other cameras with players who became noticeably uncomfortable with all the desperate clout chasing and even touched the trophy with his hands, which is against the rules.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that people on Twitter have been roasting Salt Bae all morning. Here are some of the best responses from the internet.

Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single fuck about Salt Bae pic.twitter.com/EIsM8lnc8S — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 19, 2022

A collection of Salt Bae trying for clout with these players. So painful to watch. Like forcing himself between 2 players and trying to take the trophy away while players try to maintain professionalism, but their faces can be clearly read they are annoyed pic.twitter.com/BbChdBEK3M — Kevin Huyghe (@JCUStreaks10) December 19, 2022

Fcking absurd. Who let Saltbae out on the pitch? Saw a bunch of photos of him HOLDING the World Cup trophy, and even a picture of him biting on a medal. Atleast Messi knew not to give that guy trying to make THEIR moment about HIM any attention. Desperately grabbing Messi https://t.co/CJzyHZXFes pic.twitter.com/25K4i1k0Ge — André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) December 18, 2022

Salt bae you son of a gun you pulled it off pic.twitter.com/LGwYif8kRt — Ciaran Boyle (@CiaranGBoyle) December 19, 2022

Todo mal con Catar ayer: además del batín de Messi, ¿qué coño pintaba Salt Bae en medio de la celebración? Intentando quitarle la copa a Lisandro, mirad la cara de incredulidad del jugador. El bochorno con Catar no tiene límites. pic.twitter.com/6wf4F85HmO — Jesús Garrido (@jgarridog7) December 19, 2022

Salt Bae is the Drake of soccer. — Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) December 19, 2022

Salt Bae making an absolute dose of himself at the World Cup just made me cringe my intestines inside out. When are ppl gonna wise up to this grifting, food spiv. — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) December 19, 2022