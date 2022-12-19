Salt Bae Messi
Salt Bae Got Snubbed At The World Cup And The Internet Is Rejoicing

In what was one of the most riveting games in some years, Argentina won the 2022 World Cup in a final match against France with a narrow victory of 4-3 after a winning penalty kick. The win gives Argentina its third title and solidifies Lionel Messi as one of the greatest to ever play the game. But after the win, as cameras scanned the celebrations enjoyed by the Argentina team, an unexpected-yet-familiar face made an appearance on the pitch and was snubbed by soccer’s greatest star in one of the most cringe-worthy moments committed to film since Elon Musk joined Chappelle on stage and got booed.

Salt Bae, the living meme who became famous for… distributing salt in a funny way (simpler times) can be seen from several angles trying to get Messi’s attention and share some of the World Cup spotlight only to be snubbed like George Costanza hitting on a beautiful woman. And Messi wasn’t the only person Salt Bae tried to steal the limelight from, he hammed it up in front of several other cameras with players who became noticeably uncomfortable with all the desperate clout chasing and even touched the trophy with his hands, which is against the rules.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that people on Twitter have been roasting Salt Bae all morning. Here are some of the best responses from the internet.

