Bad Bunny, Becky G, And Rauw Alejandro Celebrated Argentina’s World Cup Win And ‘GOAT’ Lionel Messi

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup yesterday (December 19). Latin music stars like Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, and Becky G celebrated the victory of the sole Latin American country left in the competition over France.

After Argentina and France were tied 3-3, the last match in the World Cup came down to penalty shots. Argentina’s national team, led by soccer icon Lionel Messi, went on to win the penalty shoot-out and claim the World Cup for the third time. Many Latin music singers celebrated the Latin American country’s win, including Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, who was wearing an outfit that was decked out with Argentina’s team colors.

“THE BEST [GAME] I’VE SEEN IN MY LIFE!” Bad Bunny wrote. “CONGRATULATIONS ARGENTINA!!!! YOU DID IT!!!! WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!! NOBODY DESERVED IT MORE THAN YOU!! NOBODY FOUGHT MORE THAN YOU!!! MESSI THE GOAT!!!!!!!!!”

Another Puerto Rican superstar tipped his hat to Argentina, Rauw Alejandro. Like Bad Bunny, he also congratulated Messi on what was the final World Cup game of his soccer career.

“God bless you MESSI,” Alejandro wrote. “Blessed to live in your timeline and be able to watch you play. OFFICIALLY WITHOUT DISCUSSION THE BEST OF ALL TIME. Congratulations to all my people from ARGENTINA!!! WELL DESERVED!!!!!”

Reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee also gave his props to Argentina and Messi. “Congratulations to Messi,” he wrote. “He has just closed out his career in a historic way. Respect #10.” Becky G also tweeted Messi’s name in all caps with a soccer ball emoji.

