“Comedy is now legal on Twitter.” But off Twitter, when people go to a comedy show, they want to see a comedian — not the world’s richest desperately unfunny sh*tposter.

Elon Musk was the special guest at Dave Chappelle‘s standup gig at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, and instead of being greeted as a sink-carrying, Silicon Valley hero, he was roundly, loudly, and hilariously booed by thousands of people.

“@elonmusk just got booed like I’ve never heard before on stage with @davechapelle and @chrisrock,” @Ilana_Stern tweeted. “He couldn’t get a word in, the crowd booed for 10 minutes. Not favored on his home turf. He looked stunned, must not get enough feedback IRL.” @Esqueer_ added, “Elon Musk was booed heavily when he was invited on stage by Dave Chappelle last night. He fucked around and is quickly finding out. Sycophantic Twitter users are a small minority. Even Chappelle’s transphobic fans don’t like this jackass.” Musk also quoted “I’m rich, bitch” from Chappelle’s Show, because of course he did. On the bright side, at least it wasn’t “I’m Rick James, bitch”?

As the laughs for Chappelle’s jokes would get drowned out by boos anytime Musk tried to talk, the comedian said that people could boo all they want, because Musk had given him a jetpack last Christmas. But every single time Musk began to speak, the crowd started booing again, much to the frustration of Musk.

You can watch a video from the show (until Musk deletes it) below:

Elon Musk was loudly booed by a crowd in San Francisco last night after he was invited onstage by Dave Chappelle https://t.co/muESqJKInr pic.twitter.com/f2L9D7zX9J — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 12, 2022

(Via Gizmodo)