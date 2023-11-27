Every once in a while a bourbon comes along that blows away the competition. It doesn’t happen often, especially in an increasingly oversaturated market, but it does happen. And when it happens, it’s a fair bet that Michter’s might be the brand responsible. They’ve already released some true bangers this year — Celebration Sour Mash, 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon, 10-Year Single Barrel Rye, and some killer toasted barrel options. Now, they’re ending the year with a bomb.

Michter’s just released their first 25-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon since 2020. This whiskey is a representation of Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson, who have done the work to assure that this very limited release isn’t just special it’s iconic. A true once-in-a-lifetime pour for those lucky enough to taste it.

The Michter’s team has accomplished this by sourcing amazingly unique bourbon (made with an unknown but distinct mash bill). Those whiskey barrels were then stored in their climate-controlled warehouses at the Shivley (West Louisville) distillery until they were just right. That means that the youngest barrels in this small-batch bourbon blend are 25 years old (with some much older).

Bourbon rarely makes it to 20 years old much less 25 years old or older. It just gets too tannic, bitter, and over-oaked. So getting a batch of 25+ year-old Kentucky bourbon is a miracle in and of itself. If you’re a bourbon head, that should excite you. We really don’t know when we’ll get another 25-year-old Michter’s bourbon. And one thing is assured, nothing will be this exact release again.

Okay, let’s dive into what’s actually in this bottle of elite whiskey.

