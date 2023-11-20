Part 1 — The Best Thanksgiving Bourbons Under $50 25. Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 47% Average Price: $25

The Whiskey: This is Elijah Craig’s entry-point bottle. The mash is corn-focused, with more malted barley than rye. The whiskey is then rendered from “small batches” of barrels to create this proofed-down version of the iconic brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a light sense of rickhouse wood beams next to that mild taco seasoning on the nose with caramel apples, vanilla ice cream scoops, and a hint of fresh mint with a sweet/spicy edge. Palate: The palate opens with a seriously smooth vanilla base with some winter spice (especially cinnamon and allspice) next to a hint of grain and apple pie filling. Finish: The end leans towards the woodiness with a hint of broom bristle and minty tobacco lead undercut by that smooth vanilla. Bottom Line: This is the perfect place to start. This is a versatile crowd-pleaser. You can use this whiskey in every application from shots to neat to cocktails. 24. Wild Turkey 101 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50.5% Average Price: $19

The Whiskey: Wild Turkey 101 starts with Turkey’s classic 75/13/12 mash bill. The hot juice then spends at least six years in the cask before it’s batched and just kissed with Kentucky limestone water before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: This is a cherry bomb on the nose with deep notes of burnt orange, buttery toffee, old oak staves, and cumin-heavy taco seasoning with a hint of old leather gloves and clove buds. Palate: The palate has a vanilla pudding cup vibe next to butterscotch candies, nougat, and a twinge of menthol tobacco next to clove-studded oranges on the mid-palate. Finish: The end of this is a classic cascade of bourbon notes: caramel, vanilla, cherry, winter spices, and light woodiness. Bottom Line: This is just classic old-school Kentucky sauce. Again, you can use this however anyone likes to pour their whiskey and everyone will be happy. 23. Knob Creek Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 9 Years ABV: 50% Average Price: $44 (one-liter)

The Whiskey: This is Jim Beam’s small batch entry point into the wider world of Knob Creek. The juice is the low-rye mash that’s aged for nine years in new oak in Beam’s vast warehouses. The right barrels are then mingled and cut down to 100 proof before being bottled in new, wavy bottles. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this feels classic with a bold sense of rich vanilla pods, cinnamon sharpness, buttered and salted popcorn, and a good dose of cherry syrup with a hint of cotton candy. Palate: The palate mixes almond, orange, and vanilla into cinnamon sticky buns with a hint of sour cherry soda that leads to a nice Kentucky hug on the mid-palate. Finish: That warm hug fades toward black cherry root beer, old leather boots, porch wicker, and a sense of dried cherry/cinnamon tobacco packed into an old pine box. Bottom Line: This is the perfect after-dinner pour. It’s spicy yet sweet in all the right ways. It also works however you want to use it from neat pours to cocktails. 22. Evan Williams Bottled-In-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $18

The Whiskey: Heaven Hill makes great whiskey, especially inexpensive bottled in bonds. This “b-i-b” is tailored for the Evan Williams flavor profile. Still, this is Heaven Hill, so we’re talking about the same mash bill, same warehouses, and same blending team as beloved bourbons like Elijah Craig and Heaven Hill releases. This is simply built to match a higher-end Evan Williams vibe. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a lovely nose at play with soft taco mix spice next to creamy vanilla, caramel-dipped cherries, a hint of pear skins, and plenty of nutmeg. Palate: The palate has a minor note of cornbread muffins next to cherry-vanilla tobacco with a dash of leather and toffee. Finish: The end leans into some fresh gingerbread with a vanilla frosting next to hints of pear candy cut with cinnamon and nutmeg. Bottom Line: Buy three of these instead of some of the more expensive bottles in part 2. This is one of the best affordable classic bourbons that’s still widely available. There, I said it. Moving on! 21. Old Grand-Dad 114 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 57% Average Price: $27

The Whiskey: Hailing from the Jim Beam stills and warehouses, this “Old” whiskey is a fan favorite. The whiskey is from Jim Beam’s high rye mash bill. The hot juice is then matured until it’s just right. The barrels are blended, the whiskey is just touched with water to bring the proof down, and it’s bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: Vanilla tobacco meets hints of rye spiciness with a dose of caramel and old oak on the nose. Palate: The palate holds onto that rye spice as notes of cherry and oak dominate the vanilla and toffee sweetness. Finish: The end returns to the spice with a chewy tobacco edge that lingers for a short time but leaves you wanting more. Bottom Line: This feels like a good family pour to share with, well, your family. It makes a killer cocktail too. 20. George Dickel Bourbon Whisky Aged 8 Years ABV: 45% Average Price: $34

The Whisky: The whisky in the bottle is the same Dickel Tennessee whiskey but pulled from barrels that leaned more into classic bourbon flavor notes instead of Dickel’s iconic Tennessee whisky notes. The barrels are a minimum of eight years old before they’re batched. The whiskey is then cut down to a manageable 90-proof and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: This nose is classic, with rich vanilla next to dry spicy tobacco leaves next to apple hand pies with sugar icing made with plenty of dark spices and butter. Palate: The palate has a bran vibe that hints at a white Necco Wafer with a ripe white peach fresh off the tree with a hint of ginger bite to it. Finish: The end circles back around to a vanilla wafer with nutmeg, orange zest, and a twinge of dark chocolate sauce leading to a dry and slightly molded wicker chair sitting in the sun. Bottom Line: This is a nice change of pace. It’s a welcome change. It’ll taste different from the usual cherry/vanilla sweetness of a Kentucky bourbon. If you’re looking to change it up on Turkey Day, here’s your chance. 19. Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45% Average Price: $36

The Whiskey: This much-lauded bourbon is Woodinville’s touchstone expression. The Washington whiskey is made with those same family farm grains. The hot juice spends years in the toasted and heavily charred barrels maturing until it’s just right (around five years in total). The results are batched and proofed down with local water to a very welcoming 90 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: You’re greeted with a thick vanilla pudding with caramel candy and a cedar box full of dark spices. Palate: The caramel thickens to a buttery and rich toffee with notes of dark chocolate peeking in next to more of those woody spices and a vanilla oil velvetiness. Finish: The end is long and really embraces the sweeter edges of the vanilla pudding while allowing the spice to warm the senses. Bottom Line: Speaking of changing it up, go full crafty with this modern classic from Washington State. The best part is how the craftiness comes through while holding onto classic bourbon notes. It’s a nice conversation starter. 18. WhistlePig PiggyBack 100 Proof Bourbon Whiskey Aged 6 Years ABV: 50% Average Price: $49

The Whiskey: This newer whiskey from WhistlePig mixes locally made Vermont whiskey with Indiana whiskey to create a bespoke bourbon. The mash bill leans into the corn with a good measure of rye in the mix. The whiskey barrels are left alone for six years before batching, proofing, and bottling on the farm in Vermont. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a soft leathery nose that leads to caramel corn and a nutty spiciness with a hint of old oak. Palate: The nuttiness drives the palate toward fresh maple syrup that turns creamy with an almond vibe, plenty of winter spice, and a hint of black tea. Finish: That tea calms down toward a wet chamomile with a dollop of honey, a twist of orange, and a pinch of sweet cinnamon with a lingering sense of oak in the background. Bottom Line: I hate superlatives, but everyone seems to know WhistlePig (if they’re into whiskey). So why not lean into the Vermont hype machine and give on a try this Thanksgiving? Plus, this legitimately makes nice cocktails. 17. Blue Note Crossroads Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $41

The Whiskey: This sourced whiskey comes from Kentucky. The juice is a blend of 70% corn, 21% rye, and 9% malted barley whiskey that’s aged for up to four years before being finished in toasted French oak. Those barrels are blended in Memphis and proofed down, allowing more of that finishing barrel to shine through. Tasting Notes: Nose: That oak comes through on the nose with a mix of dry cedar and resin-heavy pine as more standard notes of toffee, vanilla, and cherry shine. Palate: The palate largely follows that path with the mid-palate leaning into dried fruit and more of a dry tobacco leaf. Finish: The finish is short and sweet with a dry woodiness that’s part old cedar box and part moldy wicker deck furniture with a hint of hot mulled wine. Bottom Line: This sourced whiskey always wins big awards (deservedly so, it’s tasty juice). If you have some Memphis music lovers coming to dinner on Thursday, pour them this. 16. Jefferson’s Reserve Very Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Very Small Batch ABV: 45.1% Average Price: $42

The Whiskey: Jefferson’s really hits it out of the park with their sourced whiskey. The “very old” element of this small-batched blend means that eight to 12 barrels of four unique bourbons were selected to be married, with the oldest clocking in at 20 years old. That whiskey is then proofed with soft Kentucky limestone water to bring it down to a very approachable 90.2 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Notes of vanilla meet spicy tobacco, leather, oak, and very buttery toffee with a hint of popped corn and apple pie mingle on the nose. Palate: The palate holds to those notes while adding a mellow cherry with an almost cedar-infused cream soda. Finish: The finish is short but full of all those woody, spicy, and apple pie notes again, with plenty of buttery mouthfeel and a cedar box full of rich tobacco leaves. Bottom Line: This is a very light bourbon. Pour this for the folks who want a soft and easy-going sipper that’s not going to feel like homework. 15. Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $31

The Whiskey: This whiskey is made from Jack’s classic mash of 80% corn, 12% barley, and 8% rye before it’s twice distilled and run through Jack’s long Lincoln County sugar maple charcoal filtration process. The spirit then goes into the barrel for at least four years — per bonded law — before it’s batched, cut down with a little water, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose draws you in with Cherry Jolly Ranchers next to sweet cedar bark braided with old strands of leather and orange-laced tobacco leaves with a hint of vanilla wafer and general “health food store” vibes underneath it all. Palate: The palate feels like warm apple pie on a sunny day with the best vanilla ice cream on top as layers of eggnog nutmeg and creaminess move toward a Cream of Wheat vibe. Finish: Some apple wood chips for a smoker and a hint of almond shells pop on the finish. Bottom Line: This is just good bourbon. It’s Jack Daniel’s that’ll blow away any expectation of Jack Daniel’s anyone might have. It’s also another great candidate for mixing up simple cocktails. Or tasty AF Jack and Cokes. 14. Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky ABV: 56.25% Average Price: $42

The Whisky: This special release from Maker’s Mark is their classic wheated bourbon turned up a few notches. The batch is made from no more than 19 barrels of whiskey. Once batched, that whiskey goes into the barrel at cask strength with no filtering, just pure whiskey-from-the-barrel vibes. Tasting Notes: Nose: Burnt caramel candies and lush vanilla lead the way on the nose with hints of dry straw, sour cherry pie, and spiced apple cider with a touch of eggnog lushness. Palate: The palate has a sense of spicy caramel with a vanilla base that leads to apricot jam, southern biscuits, and a flake of salt with a soft mocha creaminess. Finish: The end is all about the buzzy tobacco spiciness with a soft vanilla underbelly and a hint of cherry syrup. Bottom Line: Maker’s Mark rules at cask strength. This whiskey could cost $100 and people wouldn’t blink. So pour this when you want to wow without breaking the bank (especially neat or over a single big rock). 13. Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series Botted-In-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $49

The Whiskey: This brand-new release from Bardstown Bourbon Company is 100% their own whiskey. The juice is made from a wheated bourbon mash bill — 68% corn, 20% wheat, and 12% malted barley — down in Bardstown, Kentucky. The whiskey spends about six years mellowing before it’s just kissed with local water and bottled at 100 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose draws you in with a sense of orange Jolly Ranchers, powdered cacao, and stewed peaches with classic bourbon vanilla and an oaky vibe. Palate: The palate is a mix of apricot jam, pear cores, and red berries with a mix of spiced orange candy tobacco wrapped around dry wicker and cedar bark. Finish: The end leans into the sweet and spiced orange while the tobacco slowly fades through sweet caramel and vanilla buttercream toward a silky finish. Bottom Line: This new bourbon is a stone-cold killer in a cocktail. Plus, its sleek bottle design and cool AF character will be a good intro to the wider world of Bardstown Bourbon Company — again, it’s a good conversation starter. 12. Legent Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Partially Finished in Wine & Sherry Casks ABV: 47% Average Price: $37

The Whiskey: This bottle from Beam Suntory marries Kentucky bourbon, California wine, and Japanese whisky blending in one bottle. Legent is classic Kentucky bourbon made by bourbon legend Fred Noe at Beam that’s finished in both French oak that held red wine and Spanish sherry casks. The whiskey is then blended by whisky-blending legend Shinji Fukuyo at Suntory. Tasting Notes: Nose: Plummy puddings with hints of nuts mingle with vinous berries, oaky spice, and a good dose of vanilla and toffee on the nose. Palate: The palate expands on the spice with more barky cinnamon and dusting of nutmeg while the oak becomes sweeter and the fruit becomes dried and sweet. Finish: The finish is jammy yet light with plenty of fruit, spice, and oak lingering on the senses. Bottom Line: This is delicious. I love it in a Manhattan while my editor loves it over a small rock. The choice is yours. 11. Bulleit Bourbon 10 Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45.6% Average Price: $45

The Whiskey: This is classic (sourced) Bulleit Bourbon that’s aged up to 10 years before it’s blended and bottled. The barrels are hand-selected to really amplify those classic “Bulleit” flavors that make this brand so damn accessible (and beloved) in the first place. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a lot going on with butter and spicy stewed apples, maple syrup, Christmas cakes full of nuts and dried fruit, and a hint of savory herbs all pinging through your nose. Palate: The palate brings about smooth and creamy vanilla with plenty of butter toffee, sourdough crust, more X-mas spice, cedar bark, and a hint of dried roses. Finish: The finish is long, warming, and really embraces the toffee and spice. Bottom Line: If you’re going to get a Bulleit Bourbon, make it a special one — it’s Thanksgiving after all. Then drink this one however you like to drink your whiskey. It’ll work. 10. Four Roses Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45% Average Price: $35

The Whiskey: Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon is a blend of four whiskeys. The blend is split evenly between the high and low-rye bourbons with a focus on “slight spice” and “rich fruit” yeasts — that means OBSK, OESK, OBSO, and OESO are in the mix. After six to seven years of aging, the whiskey is blended, cut with soft Kentucky water, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: Soft and sweet apple and cherry woods greet with a good dose of sour red berries dusted with brown winter spices, especially clove and nutmeg. Palate: The palate leans into soft and salted caramel with a hint of those berries underneath while the spices get woodier and a thin line of green sweetgrass sneaks in. Finish: The finish is silky and boils down to blackberry jam with a good dose of winter spice, old wood, and a hint of vanilla tobacco. Bottom Line: This is the bottle you get when you want a little something extra in your cocktails. This whiskey shines and adds serious depth to any whiskey application. 9. J.T.S. Brown 100 Bottled In Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $16

The Whiskey: This is a quality whiskey from Heaven Hill’s expansive bourbon mash bill (78% corn, 12% malted barley, and 10% rye). That means this is the same base juice as Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, several Parker’s Heritages, and Henry McKenna. It’s a bottled-in-bond, meaning it’s from similar stocks to their iconic Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond and a few other whiskeys on this list. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cream soda with a dash of cherry opens the nose next to dry leather tobacco pouches, salted caramel sauce, and a light touch of floral honey that’s just kissed with winter spice barks. Palate: The palate brings forward dry and woody spices with a hint of eggnog creaminess leading toward honeyed Graham Crackers and a sweet tobacco chew. Finish: The end turns the woody spice into Christmas nut cakes and gingerbread with more creamy vanilla, honey, and leather lingering the longest. Bottom Line: Yes, this is cheap bourbon. Yes, this is delicious for what it is. Yes, you should get three of these instead of a more expensive whiskey on this list. It’d be the ultimate mic drop this Thanksgiving. 8. Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45% Average Price: $33

The Whiskey: This new release from Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Green River distillery is a wheated classic. The whiskey in the bottle is made from a mash bill (recipe) of 70% Kentucky-grown corn, 21% wheat, and 9% malted 6-Row barley. That whiskey then spends four to six years mellowing before batching, proofing, and bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: This pops on the nose with rich caramel next to soft roasted peach and apricot, cinnamon bark and nutmeg with a creamy vibe, and a hint of Cream of Wheat cut with maple syrup. Palate: Toffee drives the palate toward Nutella and honey over buttermilk biscuits with an apple/pear tobacco aura that leads to a soft orange. Finish: The end is rich and full of stewed fruits — peach, pear, orange, raisins — and a mild sense of oaky spice and a mild graininess. Bottom Line: This is really good stuff. I love it an old fashioned. You know what to do. 7. Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45% Average Price: $35

The Whiskey: This is the whiskey that heralded a new era of bourbon in 1999. Famed Master Distiller Elmer T. Lee came out of retirement to create this bourbon to celebrate the renaming of the George T. Stagg distillery to Buffalo Trace when Sazerac bought the joint. The rest, as they say, is history — especially since this has become a touchstone bourbon for the brand. Tasting Notes: Nose: Classic notes of vanilla come through next to a dark maple syrup sweetness, a flourish of fresh mint, and a leatheriness that’s just punctuated by dark burnt orange. Palate: The palate cuts through the sweeter notes with plenty of spices — like clove, star anise, cardamom, and cinnamon — next to a hint of tart berries, a whisper of dark chocolate, and a dash of sweetly spiced oak. Finish: The end is long and lush and slowly fades back through the dark citrus and berries with a lively spiced finish. Bottom Line: This is an exciting bottle. People love anything Buffalo Trace. The best part is that this is gettable, affordable, and lives up to the hype. 6. George Dickel Bottled in Bond Tennessee Whisky Fall 2008 Aged 13 Years ABV: 50% Average Price: $44

The Whisky: Master Distiller Nicole Austin has been killing it with these bottled-in-bond releases from George Dickel. This release is a whiskey that was warehoused in the fall of 2008. 13 years later, the whiskey was bottled at 100 proof (as per the bottled-in-bond law) and left to rest. Last fall, new releases of that Tennessee whiskey were sent out to much acclaim. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sour cherries, maple syrup, and pecan waffles mingle with dried apple chips, old leather boots, and winter spice with a hint of vanilla wafers on the nose. Palate: The taste leans toward spicy apple pie filling with walnuts, plenty of cinnamon, and some raisins before malted vanilla milkshakes, blueberry cotton candy, and dark chocolate milk arrive on the mid-palate and lead toward a moist oatmeal cookie dipped in salted caramel. Finish: The end has a dry woody spiciness with star anise, cinnamon, and allspice mingling with marzipan and cherry/cinnamon tobacco. Bottom Line: It blows my mind that this is still gettable at this price pretty much nationwide. This is first-class bourbon that’s great in everything from neat pours to refined cocktails. 5. Evan Williams Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 43.3% Average Price: $38

The Whiskey: This is Heaven Hill’s hand-selected single barrel Evan Williams expression. The whiskey is from a single barrel, labeled with its distillation year, proofed just above 86, and bottled as is. Tasting Notes: Nose: This has a nice nose full of woody cherry and salted caramel with a tart apple edge and a soft leatheriness. Palate: The palate feels and tastes “classic” with notes of wintry spices (eggnog especially) with a lush creaminess supported by soft vanilla, a hint of orange zest, and plenty of spicy cherry tobacco. Finish: The end is supple with a hint of tart apple tobacco with a light caramel candy finish. Bottom Line: This is another bourbon that’s crazy cheap for the quality of the whiskey in the bottle. Drink it however you like and it’ll shine. 4. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45.2% Average Price: $49

The Whiskey: This expression takes standard Woodford Bourbon and gives it a finishing touch. The six to eight-year-old bourbon is blended and moved into new barrels that have been double-toasted but only lightly charred. The whiskey spends a final nine months resting in those barrels before proofing and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a welcoming aroma of butterscotch, blackberry, toffee, and fresh honey next to a real sense of pitchy, dry firewood. Palate: The taste drills down on those notes as the sweet marzipan becomes more choco-hazelnut, the berries become increasingly dried and apple-y, the toffee becomes almost burnt, and the wood softens to a cedar bark. Finish: A rich spicy and chewy tobacco arrives late as the vanilla gets super creamy and the fruit and honey combine on the slow fade. Bottom Line: If you buy one Woodford Reserve this Thanksgiving, get this one. It’s a winner any way you pour it. 3. Michter’s US*1 Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 45.7% Average Price: $43

The Whiskey: Michter’s means the phrase “small batch” here. The tank they use to marry their hand-selected eight-year-old bourbons can only hold 20 barrels, so that’s how many go into each small-batch bottling. The blended juice is then proofed with Kentucky’s famously soft limestone water and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this is very fruity with a mix of bruised peach, red berries (almost like in a cream soda), and apple wood next to a plate of waffles with brown butter and a good pour of maple syrup that leads to a hint of cotton candy. Palate: The sweetness ebbs on the palate as vanilla frosting leads to grilled peaches with a crack of black pepper next to singed marshmallows. Finish: The end is plummy and full of rich toffee next to a dash of cedar bark and vanilla tobacco. Bottom Line: This is an amazing strong bourbon choice and will make the best cocktails at any Thanksgiving shindig. 2. Jim Beam Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 54% Average Price: $20

The Whiskey: Each of these Jim Beam bottlings is pulled from single barrels that hit just the right spot of taste, texture, and drinkability, according to the master distillers at Beam. That means this juice is pulled from less than one percent of all barrels in Beam’s warehouses, making this a very special bottle at a bafflingly affordable price. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with classic notes of vanilla sheet cake, salted caramel, wintry mulled wine spices, and a sense of cherry pie in a lard crust next to a hint of dried corn husk, old broom bristle, and dark chocolate pipe tobacco. Palate: The palate layers in floral honey and orange zest next to sticky toffee pudding, old leather, and cherry tobacco layered with the dark chocolate with this lingering sense of coconut cream pie lurking somewhere in the background. Finish: The finish leans into more woody winter spices (especially cinnamon bark and nutmeg) with rich toffee and cherry-chocolate tobacco braided with dry sweetgrass and cedar bark. Bottom Line: I’m going to repeat myself. This is crazy. The whiskey is fantastic. The price point is astounding. You can get it pretty much everywhere. This is another mic drop whiskey. 1. Eagle Rare Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 10 Years ABV: 45% Average Price: $47

The Whiskey: This might be one of the most beloved (and still accessible) bottles from Buffalo Trace. This whiskey is made from their very low rye mash bill. The hot juice is then matured for at least ten years in various parts of the warehouse. The final mix comes down to barrels that hit just the right notes to make them “Eagle Rare.” Finally, this one is proofed down to a fairly low 90 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Old leather boots, burnt orange rinds, oily sage, old oak staves, and buttery toffee draw you in on the nose before a sense of old fallow fruit orchards with falling leaves hints at old brick barrelhouses in the distance with a whisper of dried apple. Palate: Marzipan covered in dark chocolate opens the palate as floral honey and ripe cherry lead to a winter cake vibe full of raisins, dark spices, and toffee sauce before deep and earthy barrel warehouse vibes arrive with a sense of the cobwebs, mold, and ancient wood takes over. Finish: The end has a balance of all things winter treats as the marzipan returns and the winter spice amp up alongside a hint of spicy cherry tobacco and old cedar wrapped with smudging sage, old fall leaves, and bourbon-soaked oak stave from decades ago. Bottom Line: This is the bottle that you wow folks with at Thanksgiving. It’ll be a little harder to find but not impossible by any stretch. Pour it over a big rock or into your favorite cocktail and you’ll be all set. Part 2 — The Best Thanksgiving Bourhbons Under $100

25. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select Tennessee Whiskey ABV: 47% Average Price: $55 The Whiskey: This was first introduced in 1997. The whiskey is hand-selected from barrels on the upper floors of Jack’s vast rickhouses. The whisky is bottled at a slightly higher proof to allow the nuance of the single-barrel whiskey to shine. Tasting Notes: Nose: The banana notes are drawn way back here and replaced by a clear sense of toasted oak, dark cherry, apple tobacco, and a hint of molasses.

Palate: That oak is the underpinning for notes of caramel corn, mild winter spice barks, and plenty of oily vanilla beans that are all countered by a soft cherry soda with a whisper of clove. Finish: The sweet banana fruit is there on the end and marries well to a peppery spice, cherry gum, and mulled wine that amps up as the end draws near with plenty of that toasted wood lingering the longest. Bottom Line: This is the Jack Daniel’s that’ll change people’s minds about Jack Daniel’s. It’s also the perfect after-dinner pour, making it just right for a post-Thanksgiving meal.

24. Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky 1920 Prohibition Style ABV: 57.5% Average Price: $62 The Whisky: Getting back to the years on the bottles, this expression “celebrates” the Volstead Act of 1920, which pretty much banned alcohol in the U.S. What this is really celebrating is that Old Forester was one of only six distilleries that was able to keep making and selling whisky (for medicinal purposes) during Prohibition. And that era’s production is what this blend mimics. Tasting Note: Nose: That classic choco-cherry note that a lot of Old Forester has come through on the top of this nose with maple syrup-soaked cedar next to a faint touch of caramel apple.

Palate: The palate is slightly nutty, bordering on Pecan Sandies, with a continuation of that maple syrup leading towards light pepperiness that’s almost like cumin as the cedar comes back into play. Finish: The mid-palate sweetens pretty dramatically with a Caro Syrup feel to it as the spice hits on a wintery vibe and the taste ends with a finish of (almost smoked) dark chocolate powder on the very backend. Bottom Line: I swear, I’m starting to sound like a broken record on this list but … If you get one Old Forester this Thanksgiving, this is it. It’s the perfect versatile classic Kentucky bourbon that’ll work however you want to pour it.

23. Garrison Brothers Small Batch Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 47% Average Price: $86 The Whiskey: Garrison Brothers is a true grain-to-glass experience from Hye, Texas. The juice is a wheated bourbon made with local, Texas grains. That spirit is then aged under the beating heat of a hot Texas sun before the barrels are small-batched (with only 55 barrels per batch), proofed with local water, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a caramel apple note on the nose next to a bit of dry straw, worn leather, and … what feels like Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Palate: That cereal nature continues through the palate with a sugary and buttery shortbread note mingling with hints of vanilla cake frosted with lemon cream leading to a touch of orange oils. Finish: The end is very long and warm with a bit of cinnamon that ultimately leads back to the caramel apples plus just a touch of dry campfire smoke at the very end. Bottom Line: This is a crafty darling that’ll push the boundaries of bourbon profiles in all the best ways. Mix this into pre-dinner cocktails or pour it as slow sipper on ice after the pumpkin pie is served. It’ll work either way.

22. Barrell Foundation Bourbon Aged 5 Years A Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskeys ABV: 50% Average Price: $54 The Whiskey: Barrell Craft Spirits have cornered the market on cask-strength single barrels and batched blends of bourbon, rye, and American whiskey. Now, they’re finally releasing a non-cask-strength bourbon for the masses. This whiskey is a batch of bourbons from Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, and Maryland that is proofed down to 100-proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: Candied cherries and cranberry sauce drive the nose toward hints of dark chocolate, brown butter, and cardamon cake. Palate: Pecan waffles dripping with brown butter and maple syrup lead on the palate with a sense of rye fennel and anise notes next to lemon poppyseed cake, a note of cinnamon cookie, and maybe a touch of eggnog-spiked lattes. Finish: That creaminess leads back to the rich vanilla and woody spice barks with a sense of toffee rolled in roasted almond and dipped in salted dark chocolate before a rich pipe tobacco rolled with old saddle leather arrives. Bottom Line: This is another good conversation starter for the whiskey fans around the Thanksgiving table. It’s a wildly unique bourbon that tastes damn fine, especially in cocktails.

21. Wyoming Whiskey National Parks No. 3 Small Batch Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 52.5% Average Price: $79 The Whiskey: This year’s Wyoming Whiskey Fall 2023 release is the third edition of the National Park series. This year Grand Teton National Park is the star of the show with a minimum five-year-old batch of bourbon aged in the plains of Wyoming as they descend from the Rockies. Tasting Notes: Nose: Wyoming Bourbon’s signature orange creamsicle opens the nose with a sense of wet brown sugar, fresh unsalted butter, and little cups of toffee pudding before a hint of dry black tea leaves arrives.

Palate: The orange attaches to floral honey on the palate with a sense of coffee cake, Nutella, and soft vanilla pudding swimming in caramel sauce. Finish: Pecan waffles with pancake syrup sweeten the finish before black tea sneaks back in with a mild sense of leathery tobacco and the stick from an orange creamsicle. Bottom Line: This is a great dessert whiskey that celebrates our nation’s national parks (did someone say “conversation starter”?).

20. New Riff Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Proof ABV: 54.25% Average Price: $58 The Whiskey: The juice in the bottle is New Riff’s standard bourbon mash of 65% corn, 30% rye, and 5% malted barley. The spirit is aged for at least four years before they’re bottled individually without cutting or filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is soft, kind of like freshly baked rye bread, with notes of eggnog spices, slick vanilla flan, thin caramel sauce, and hints of spicy orange zest.

Palate: The palate amps everything up as the orange peel becomes candied and attaches to a moist holiday cake, dried cranberry and cherry, more dark spice, a touch of nuttiness, and plenty of that vanilla. Finish: The end takes its time as the whole thing comes together like a rich and boozy fruit cake as little notes of leather and tobacco spice keep things interesting on the slow fade. Bottom Line: This whiskey from a small yet vital Kentucky distillery is refined and delicious.

19. Lux Row Four Grain Mash Bill Double Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 57.5% Average Price: $79 The Whiskey: This new Lux Row release is a very unique “double” single barrel. What does that mean exactly? The four-grain (corn, wheat, rye, and malted barley) whiskey was aged twice for five years at a time in two different barrels. The second barrel was then bottled with a whisper of water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dark winter spices, old boot leather, and cigar humidors greet you on the nose with a sense of old vanilla pods, dark stone fruit, and a fleeting sense of freshly ground black peppercorns.

Palate: That spiciness translates to rich and creamy cinnamon frosting on the palate as vanilla sheet cake with caramel drives the sweet taste toward warming apple cider spices and nutty candy. Finish: The cinnamon is joined by clove and allspice on the warming finish as a hint of cedar and tobacco round things out. Bottom Line: This is just a good high-end pour of bourbon that’ll make everyone happy as they gather around the turkey.

18. Copper & Kings Bourbon A Blend of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskeys Finished in American Apple Brandy Barrels ABV: 55% Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Copper & Kings have spent years perfecting their Kentucky brandy in Louisville. Now, they’re perfecting brandy-finished Kentucky bourbon. The whiskey in the bottle is a sourced blend of five-, 10-, and 15-year-old bourbons that once batched were re-barreled into Copper & Kings’ own apple brandy barrels. After a year of resting in those brandy barrels, the whiskey was barely touched with water and bottled as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cranberry sauce and caramel candies drive the nose toward old tobacco rolled up with cedar and sage and packed into an old cedar box next to hints of fall leaves and fallow apple orchards.

Palate: The palate opens with a lush and leathery dried apricot next to a moment of grapefruit pith, more cranberry sauce, and plenty of winter spice before honey and chocolate arrive with a dark cherry fruit leatheriness. Finish: Toffee-dipped tart apples lead to warm and spiced apple cider on the finish with a nice sense of dark chocolate-covered caramels and soft vanilla cream. Bottom Line: Delicious. You know what to do.

17. Starlight Distillery Carl T. Huber’s Bottled-In-Bond Double Oaked Bourbon Whiskey Toasted Series ABV: 50% Average Price: $79 The Whiskey: This starts off with Starlight’s high-corn bourbons that are four to six years old. Once batched, the whiskey is refilled into new toasted oak from France for an additional six to eight months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a sense of soft apricot leather next to dark fruit layered with dry spice barks and berries, toasted oakiness, and fluttering moments of woody tobacco imbued with red chili pepper spice.

Palate: A clear dry cedar kindling vibe leads to creamy eggnog, plenty of moist winter spice cakes, and black tea cut with creamed honey on the palate. Finish: The dark fruit darkens on the finish as dry kindling, sweet oak, and rich chewing tobacco dance with dates, figs, and plums with a distinct almond shell nutty/woody feel that ends on a warm hug of a fireplace on a cold fall day next to a fallow orchard. Bottom Line: This is a fantastic example of a small, family-run distillery. It’s unique but so classically hewn. Pour it neat or mix cocktails and you’ll be set for a nice and long Thanksgiving week of great pours.

16. Barrell Bourbon Cask Strength Batch# 034 A Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskeys ABV: 57.31% Average Price: $84 The Whiskey: The latest Batch from Barrell Bourbon is a blend of bourbons from Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana. The barrels in the mix are between six and 15 years old. Those barrels are masterfully blended and bottled 100% as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: This has a dry apple cider vibe that leans into orange marmalade, dried apricot, and moist almond cake dipped in luxurious eggnog on the nose.

Palate: There’s a woody huckleberry jam vibe on the front of the palate that leads to old-fashioned cinnamon apple fritter, pecan waffles, more orange marmalade, and nutty almond cookies dusted in powdered sugar and nutmeg. Finish: There’s a hint of dry sweetgrass and dried pear chips with a hint of sasparilla root, sea salt flakes, and this fleeting sense of cold slate on a rainy day balanced by rich yet dry chili spice and dark and burnt orange and espresso beans. Bottom Line: This is a bold and fascinating bourbon. Every time you go back, you’ll find more and more in the profile. It’s just fun.

15. Fortuna Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 51% Average Price: $84 The Whiskey: This whiskey — a revival of a centuries-old dead brand — is from the new company founded partners Pablo Moix and Peter Nevenglosky, based around the Rare Character Whiskey shingle. The whiskey in the bottle is rendered from six barrels of six-year-old whiskey that’s expertly batched and bottled with just a touch of local Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fresh orange blossom and nasturtiums mingle on the nose with honeycomb next to stewed plums with hints of clove and allspice.

Palate: The palate is luxurious with a sense of salted caramel, cherry Dr. Pepper, and sticky toffee pudding with plenty of winter spice, dark orange zest, brandy butter, and black-tea-soaked dates. Finish: The end has a sense of plum pudding with burnt sugars and orange tobacco kissed with star anise and clove, rolled up with wild sage and cedar bark, and wrapped in old leather pouches. Bottom Line: This is quintessential Kentucky bourbon. Place this on any Thanksgiving table and the crowd will be set for the whole day with great pours.

14. Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey Private Select Single Barrel ABV: 57.2% Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: This craft distillery out in Washington is starting to create a big footprint nationwide. This release is a single barrel pick of five-year-old local grain-to-glass Washington bourbon. The barrel spent exactly five years and four months aging in Central Washington during deeply cold winters and very hot high-desert summers, accelerating the aging process significantly. It was then barreled 100% as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: A dark and almost dried cherry greets you on the nose with a sense of toasted Graham Crackers, maple syrup, and huckleberry pie next to hints of spiced winter cakes and salty dark chocolate.

Palate: Those spicy winter cakes follow on the palate as salted caramel and vanilla cake lead back to a lush cherry ice cream with a hint of dark chocolate and almond. Finish: That dark chocolate gets creamy and sweet on the finish with a hint of floral honey and nasturtium spice next to a mild sense of old yet sweet oak. Bottom Line: This is a huge step up from the average Woodinville above. Pair this with that standard bottle to get a sense of how much difference there can be in different expressions from the same brand.

13. Still Austin Bottled In Bond Red Corn Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: This brand-new whiskey — the first is a series of four new releases — from Austin’s Still Austin is about special corn. In this case, Jimmy Red corn thrown in the mash. That makes the recipe 36% Jimmy Red corn, 34% white corn, 25% rye, and 5% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich, wet, and earthy masa drives the nose toward dark fruit leather, old spice bottles, and soft floral honey just touched with vanilla.

Palate: Freshly cut oranges are dipped in maple syrup on the palate with a sense of soft vanilla custard, pumpkin pecan pie, and plenty of winter spice that amps up toward black peppercorns. Finish: That black pepper makes for a spiced finish as the pecan pie, orange, and custard all slowly fade away with a fleeting hint of an earthy cornfield after the rain. Bottom Line: Red corn and fall vibes go together wonderfully, and this whiskey gives you exactly that.

12. Pursuit United Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Toasted American and French Oak ABV: 54% Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: The latest release from the Bourbon Pursuit team is a blend of four to six-year-old bourbons. The three bourbons involved are a Finger Lakes whiskey (70/20/10 corn/rye/malted barley), an MGP bourbon (60/36/4 corn/rye/malted barley), and an undisclosed Tennessee whiskey (80/10/10 corn/rye/malted barley). Those whiskeys were finished in both American and French toasted oak barrels before batching and bottling with a touch of Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dark chocolate nut clusters (pecan and walnut heavy) mix with burnt orange, a hint of mulled wine, and rum-raising with an echo of fresh cedar on the nose.

Palate: The palate has a sense of Nutella over scones with a Cherry Coke on the side while singed cedar and cherry bark mingle with clove-studded oranges and a hint of freshly cracked black pepper. Finish: The end has a nice spicy warmth and a touch more of that singed wood next to spicy cherry tobacco. Bottom Line: This is a beautifully built bourbon that feels like the perfect bourbon pairing for a big meal. It’ll work with every course.

11. Pinhook Vertical 8 Series Bourbon – Bourbon War 8-Year Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 57.3% Average Price: $92 The Whiskey: This is an instant classic from Kentucky’s Pinhook. The whiskey is hewn from a mash bill of 75% corn, 20.5% rye, and 4.5% malted barley distilled at MGP of Indiana and aged at Castle & Key (in Kentucky). The whiskey was left alone for eight years before batching and bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with toasted raisin bread, cinnamon butter, dates, prunes, and figs with a nice layer of leathery dark berries cut with bright orange zest.

Palate: Soft caramel opens the palate before sharp winter spice barks stewing dark plums, sticky toffee pudding, and vanilla buttercream lead to fresh gingerbread. Finish: The end leans into the rich buttercream and woody spices with a soft sense of pipe tobacco and Christmas cakes. Bottom Line: This is a bold sipper with a deep profile. Make some amazing whiskey-forward cocktails with this one or just leave it on the table for neat pours.

10. Penelope A Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskeys Barrel Strength ABV: 58% Average Price: $69 The Whiskey: This is Penelope’s signature four-grain barrel-strength bourbon (with a higher wheat component than rye). The whiskey in the bottle is MGP juice that’s four to six years old before batching and bottling 100% as-is (no proofing or chill filtering here, folks). Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one smells rich and creamy with a sense of really good crème brûlée just kissed with orange oils and almond before spiced oak staves and tobacco arrive.

Palate: Molasses and rum raisin arrive early on the palate as the ABVs just warm the tip of the tongue with cinnamon-laced maple syrup, toffee cut with clove and allspice, and a sense of old oak, cedar bark, and almost creamy tobacco. Finish: The winter spices amp up on the finish as creamy vanilla, nuttiness, and chocolate lead back to dark fruits, old oak staves, and rich pipe tobacco rolled with leather and smudging sage. Bottom Line: This is another perfect pairing bourbon for a big holiday meal. Use it however you like.

9. Green River Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Full Proof ABV: 59.5% Average Price: $59 The Whiskey: The latest addition to the core Green River lineup is a doozy. The Kentucky whiskey is a rye-forward single-barrel bourbon. The mash bill is 70% Kentucky-grown corn with 21% rye and 9% malted barley. That whiskey rests for at least five years before water is added to bring the proof back down to entry proof, hence “full proof”. The whiskey is then bottled directly from the barrel as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cream soda and honeycomb greet you on the nose with a light sense of spiced holiday cakes, vanilla sheet cake, soft-dried chili, and old woody spice.

Palate: The honey and vanilla bond on the palate to create a luscious mouthfeel that leads to balanced notes of sharp dried chili spice, soft worn leather, pipe tobacco, and rich walnut bread with plenty of butter, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. Finish: The end leans toward the leather and tobacco with a chili-choco vibe that’s accented by soft walnut and even softer vanilla. Bottom Line: This is a subtle sipper that’ll shine as an after-dinner slow sipper on a cool evening — that makes it perfect for this week.

8. Watershed Distillery Fall Finishing Series Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Apple Brandy Barrels Aged 6 Years Barrel Strength ABV: 56% Average Price: $89 The Whiskey: This Ohio whiskey is all about batching and finishing. The bourbon was re-filled into American oak that held apple brandy for years. After six total years of aging, the whiskey was batched and then bottled 100% as-is at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey Graham Crackers and almond cookies present on the nose with a sense of clove-studded oranges and old cinnamon sticks with a note of caramel and apple.

Palate: The apple merges with the cinnamon and caramel on the palate next to leathery prunes, piney honey, and more clove-orange before a dark potting soil arrives with a deep earthiness. Finish: That earthiness turns into dry sweetgrass on the finish with a sense of cinnamon-heavy stewed apples and old oak. Bottom Line: This is a special whiskey from a great distillery. Pour it slowly and let it wash over you.

7. Maker’s Mark 2023 Limited Release BEP Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Finished With 10 Virgin Oak Staves ABV: 55.35% Average Price: $69 The Whisky: This is the final chapter of Maker’s Mark “Wood Finish Series” before the next set starts dropping. The whiskey in the bottle is made from classic Maker’s that’s batched at barrel entry proof (BEP), which is 110-proof. Next, the whiskey is finished with ten bespoke wooden staves inside the barrel, all made from new (or “virgin”) oak. Those barrels are then batched and bottled without any proofing water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Roasted vanilla beans and pan-toasted winter spices (nutmeg, clove, allspice, and cinnamon) mingle with lush and butter caramel sauce, brown-sugar rock candy, and a whisper of old wicker furniture with a hint of pipe tobacco.

Palate: That brown-sugar sweetness drives the palate toward woody and warm winter spices that create a nice buzz alongside a creamy eggnog edge next to vanilla sheet cake sprinkled with toffee chards and dried orchard fruits. Finish: The end dries out a tad as the warm spices ramp up toward a holiday cake made with plenty of vanilla, brown sugar, buttercream, and toasted woody spices before being kissed with fresh pipe tobacco that was left in a cedar box for a spell. Bottom Line: If there’s a Maker’s Mark fan at dinner this week, pour them this and they’ll be delighted.

6. Baker’s Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel 1007 Proof 8 Years 1 Month ABV: 53.5% Average Price: $59 The Whiskey: Baker’s is pulled from single barrels in specific warehouses and ricks across the Beam facility in Clermont, Kentucky. The bourbon is always at least seven years old. In this case, it was aged eight years and one month before bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose leans toward old leather tobacco pouches before hitting a classic cherry vanilla cake vibe accented by green herbs and old sourdough bread crusts with a hint of caraway.

Palate: That cherry vanilla stays moist on the palate as sharp cinnamon, allspice, and clove drive the palate back toward green floral rye dill, caraway, and fennel with a sweet pear candy cider vibe. Finish: The end holds onto the fruit candy as a rush of soft nutmeg eggnog arrives and is countered by a slow warmth from Hot Tamale candy-laced tobacco. Bottom Line: This is the whiskey you pour when you want something a little funkier and rye-forward. Change the pace and pour this.

5. Wild Turkey Rare Breed Barrel Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 58.4% Average Price: $53 The Whiskey: This is the mountaintop of what the main line of Wild Turkey can achieve (this is easily found on liquor store shelves for the most part). This is a blend of the prime barrels that are married and bottled untouched. That means no filtering and no cutting with water. This is a classic Turkey bourbon with nowhere to hide. Tasting Notes: Nose: This opens like a dessert table during the holidays with crème brûlée next to a big sticky toffee pudding with orange zest sprinkled over the top next to a bushel of fresh mint.

Palate: The palate hits an early note of pine resin as the orange kicks up towards a bold wintry spice, soft vanilla cream, and a hint of honeyed cherry tobacco. Finish: The end keeps the winter spices front and center as a lush pound cake feeling leads to soft notes of cherry-spiced tobacco leaves folded into an old cedar box with a whisper of old vanilla pods lurking in the background. Bottom Line: Okay, the next whiskeys are all just perfect pours. You cannot go wrong with any of them.

4. Noah’s Mill Small Batch Genuine Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 57.15% Average Price: $67 The Whiskey: This is the bigger and bolder sibling of Willett’s Rowan’s Creek Bourbon. It’s the same whiskey — a no-age-statement bourbon that’s made from four to 15-year-old barrels — that’s barely proofed down with local Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Maple syrup-covered walnuts greet you with a sense of dark dried cherries and a hint of rose water next to old leather books and holiday spices.

Palate: The taste holds onto those notes while adding in a stewed plum depth with a whisper of caramel apple and orange oils. Finish: The vanilla and sweet oak kick in late with a rich depth and well-rounded lightness to the sip fade towards lush cherry tobacco, soft leather, and winter spice matrix tied to prunes and dates. Bottom Line: Make a classic cocktail with this. It’ll be stellar.

3. Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 55% Average Price: $83 The Whiskey: This is a high water mark of what standard Wild Turkey can achieve. The Russells select the “honey barrels” (those special barrels that are as much magic as craft) from their rickhouses for single barrel bottling. The resulting whiskey is non-chill filtered but is cut down slightly to proof with that soft Kentucky water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Vanilla cream spiked with orange oils and sprinkled with toasted coconut mingle with spicy oak and buttery cake on the nose with an underpinning of winter spices by way of a sour mulled wine.

Palate: The palate opens with easy notes of marzipan, subtle dried roses, vanilla pods, more winter spices, and singed cherry bark. Finish: The end arrives with a sense of Almond Joy next to cherry tobacco dipped in chili-infused dark chocolate with a flake of salt and a pinch of cedar dust and old leather saddles. Bottom Line: This makes a killer old-fashioned.

2. Four Roses Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50% Average Price: $57 The Whiskey: This Single Barrel Four Roses is a slightly proofed version of their famed OBSV recipe. That’s a bourbon recipe with delicate fruit yeast and a high-rye mash bill. A single barrel of that was picked from the north side of Warehouse P (a beloved position for Four Roses’ single barrel fans — yes, barrel position and warehouses make a big difference). Tasting Notes: Nose: Woody maple syrup and cinnamon sticks lead to a hint of pear candy with a vanilla underbelly on the nose.

Palate: The palate lets the pear shine as the spices lean into woody barks and tart berries next to leathery dates and plums with a butteriness tying everything together. Finish: A spicy tobacco chewiness leads the mid-palate toward a soft fruitiness and a hint of plum pudding at the end with a slight nuttiness and green herbal vibe. Bottom Line: This is a nice change of pace with a deeper and funkier palate that’ll take things a step beyond classic towards phenomenal.

1. Knob Creek Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Aged 12 Years ABV: 50% Average Price: $74 The Whiskey: This is the classic Beam whiskey. The whiskey is left alone in the Beam warehouses in Clermont, Kentucky, for 12 long years. The barrels are chosen according to a specific taste and mingled to create this aged expression with a drop or two of that soft Kentucky limestone water. Tasting Notes: Nose: This opens with clear notes of dark rum-soaked cherry, bitter yet creamy dark chocolate, winter spices, a twinge of a sourdough sugar doughnut, and a hint of menthol layered with smudging sage and orchard barks.