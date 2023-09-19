As a whiskey critic, spirits judge, and industry insider, I’m always asked what my favorite whisk(e)y is. It’s a tough question because it often depends on what season it is, where I am in the world, and my mood that particular day. I’m traveling through this world and tasting new whiskeys like everyone else and that means that my opinions change, re-change, and un-change all the time.

To underscore the idea that “best whiskey” is a permutable and ever-changing phrase — at best! — a small bottler in Kentucky (literally a father and son team), which has been releasing some amazing bourbons and ryes over the past couple of years, just made big news. The brand, 15 STARS, has been atop my best-of lists for a while now and they were just crowned with the “best whiskey” of 2023 by the esteemed New York World Spirits Competition. I was very excited to see that result as I often cite their whiskeys among my favorites (again, depending on the day, mood, etc.) when asked for something new and bespoke.

Okay, so the 15 STARS American rye narrowly beat out the stiff competition and won the coveted “Best Whiskey” this year in New York… what does that mean exactly?

Since I was a head judge, let me break it down. The pour had to survive four double-blind tastings to achieve that crown. That’s four panels of judges ranging from whiskey experts to the world’s leading bartenders to industry insiders who make the world go round behind the scenes. I can also attest that this rye whiskey from a tiny bottler in Kentucky beat out an amazing and huge array of top-shelf, household-name whisk(e)ys this year. No easy feat.

So how does it taste? Let’s dive into the best whiskey of the year from the 2023 New York World Spirits Competition!

Also Read: The Top Five Rye Whiskey Posts from the Last Six Months on UPROXX