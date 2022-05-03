A #BusLife Road Tripper Shares His Top Outdoor Destinations In The US

In 2015-ish, #VanLife took over social media and inspired thousands to hit the road and live out of their refurbished vehicles. But what about #BusLife? When he needed a change, Caleb Brackney — a sustainability advocate, road trip pro, and now tiny homeowner — took to the streets in a decked-out school bus.

Since starting his bus conversation in 2020, Caleb has driven his home on wheels across the U.S., exploring both the most touristed and remote outdoor destinations. Having visited numerous national parks, natural wonders, and mountain towns, he has the expert knowledge needed for a legendary road trip across the country. Below, he’s sharing his all-time favorite outdoor destinations across the U.S.

Growing up in a family of nine that valued road trips and camping led me to a lifestyle that would become a piece of my identity: being a nomad. Did I expect this as a middle schooler while crammed in the back of an RV in national parks from California to Maine — no, but I knew I cherished the freedom of the open road. Permanently living on wheels never crossed my mind as a lifestyle until I started graduate school at the University of Tennessee. I quickly realized that working a part-time job to pay rent would be a challenge while pursuing two master’s degrees, so I looked for solutions that would give me more financial freedom.

Amid a pandemic and inflation in the housing market in 2020, I began scrolling through social media for inspiration for unique and affordable housing options. One afternoon, I landed on a listing for an old school bus on Facebook Marketplace. That yellow bus would end up becoming my tiny home on wheels and the best purchase I would ever make. Two years and thousands of miles later, living on wheels has given me the freedom to not be confined to a permanent location or tied to a life where I must work a traditional job to pay my rent.

I will be forever grateful for this experience.

Big Bend National Park

I first went to Big Bend National Park on a class field trip in 2018. Little did I know that this vast park in Southwest Texas would become one of my favorite destinations. From mountains to remote desert, there are over 150 miles of trails to explore, and the Rio Grande winds its way through the edge of the park to offer dynamic canyons and places to dip in and cool off. My favorite canyon is Santa Elena where you can hike along the river and view wildlife and numerous plant species that make the national park one of a kind.