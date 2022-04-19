Tacky Jacks View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacky Jacks (@tackyjacksala) Tacky Jacks is a very famous local restaurant in Gulf Shores. It has amazing food and it’s such a good vibe. My family and I used to go there all the time when I was younger. Every time I come back to visit, I try to go there at least once. The Wharf View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wharf Orange Beach (@thewharfoba) The Wharf is the best family spot possible in Gulf Shores hands down. It’s got a strip of stores and AMAZING restaurants for everyone to enjoy. My buddy owns a condo here so every time I come to visit I end up there. They hold a bunch of cool seasonal events like ice skating and car shows. It’s always a fun time.

The Pass The Pass is a spot on the beach under a bridge that all kids in high school and College go to. Although it’s a good time for anyone. My friends and I would always go there for every spring break we had in high school. Not many ‘tourists’ know about this spot so the locals will probably get mad at me for sharing this… Fun Fact: The Pass and The Wharf were both locations featured in Zach’s music video for “I Miss My Friends.” Hangout Restaurant Of course, I’m gonna include the Hangout Restaurant, and no it’s not biased. They have amazing food and all sorts of activities for children. It’s a very good spot for families to pull up to and have a great time. It’s also located on the beach so when you’re done eating you could walk right out the back door and catch a tan. Fun Fact — I USED TO WORK HERE!

The Caribe Resort The Caribe Resort is a condominium right by The Pass. It’s the best condo to stay at if you’re visiting for the week. It’s an amazing location and always a good time here. Again, my friends and I would always stay here for Spring Break. Flora-Bama Beach Bar Flora-Bama is a world-known bar and I don’t doubt it for a second. This one is for all my adults out there that want to have a good time late at night. It’s right across from a Waffle House too. Best believe you will not be hungover in the morning.