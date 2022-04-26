A Tropical Travel Couple Gives Us Their Expert Guide To Curacao

Our favorite hikes on the island are Mount Christoffel, Kabrieten Mountain, and around some of the beautiful saliñas on the island. If you want to do something a bit more relaxing, you can also paint a chi chi (which is a small statue of a typical Antillean woman) or take a guided walk to some gorgeous murals. What is your number one must-visit beach in Curacao? While literally every beach on Curacao is equally stunning, we think you should absolutely visit Grote Knip and Cas Abao. These are also the most popular and busy beaches but with good reason. The sand here is powder white and the water is some of the bluest on the island! What would you say is the coolest hotel or place to stay? Curacao has a great variety of places to stay. It all depends on what you want but there are luxury all-inclusive hotels on some of the most beautiful beaches or more intimate boutique hotels in the center of Pietermaai. We ourselves loved our stay at Avila Beach Hotel, which has its own private beach, and also our stay at Boho Boutique Hotel, which is perfect for stunning Instagram shots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curacao Tourist Board (@curacaotb) Best time of year to visit? Curacao is a destination that can be visited year-round. Unlike other Caribbean Islands, we don’t get any hurricanes here. We do have a rainy season (from October until December) but it’s still not enough to speak from a ‘real’ rainy season. Rain showers are very short-lived and you will still experience lots of sunshine. For the rest of the year, the sun shines almost always and it’s always around 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).