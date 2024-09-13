Panda Express and First We Feast’s Hot Ones are teaming up for a new dish, and as fans of both the show and spicy fast food, we couldn’t be more excited. Given how much of a cultural force Hot Ones is, we’re not sure how there haven’t been more fast food tie-ins, but we aren’t too mad at it because right now the brand is working with a spotless record. We’ll take quality over quantity any day.

Back in 2022, Hot Ones teamed up with Shake Shack, resulting in our favorite chicken sandwich of the year (and a pretty great burger as well) and even managed to make Shake Shack’s fries palatable (I’ve made it no secret that I think Shake Shack’s fries are its weakest menu option). For 2023, Hot Ones kept things relatively quiet by linking up with Panda Express and testing Blazing Bourbon Chicken in select markets. It must’ve been a success because now, a year later, the dish has gone nationwide.

Panda Express is calling the Blazing Bourbon Chicken its “spiciest dish,” to which we say — challenge accepted! The dish features boneless chicken wok-tossed with veggies in a bourbon sauce that has been made with Hot Ones’ coveted Last Dab Apollo sauce. We picked up the new dish and gave it a taste, here are our thoughts.

Blazing Bourbon Chicken

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

I’m going to come right out and say it — if you’re looking for a super spicy dish, keep looking because this isn’t it. I’d describe the Blazing Bourbon Chicken heat level as mild. I suppose “Mild Bourbon Chicken,” doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, so I get where Panda Express and Hot Ones are coming from with the name. Having said that, I wouldn’t write off the Blazing Bourbon Chicken just because it doesn’t deliver the heat, because this dish is f*cking delicious, and as much as I love spicy food, at the end of the day all that matters is whether what I’m eating is tasty.

The Blazing Bourbon Chicken is heavily breaded with a crispy corn-starch-based breading that serves as the perfect sponge to soak up its rich, slightly smokey, sweet, and mild sauce. The flavor begins with a sweet honey and maple vibe, with gentle smoked notes, and a subtle fruitiness. The heat isn’t really present until you’ve had a few bites, where it starts to slowly build on your taste buds, which results in a mouthwatering gentle heat. It might not reach “blazing” levels of spice, but the mild heat is still pretty addicting and had us rushing through the meal.

The sesame seeds dusted on the chicken are purely decorative, they don’t impart much flavor, but the combination of green bell peppers and onions help to add some a vegetal counterbalance to all the sweetness, helping the dish to come across as much more savory and nuanced.

The Bottom line:

Overall, the Blazing Bourbon Chicken is a delicious addition to the Panda Express menu and is worth a trip and the money. Even if the heat doesn’t quite deliver on the promise of a Hot Ones collaboration.