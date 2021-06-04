The Pimm’s Cup is the ultimate summer highball. It’s incredibly light and crazy refreshing. It’s also very low alcohol and clocks in at around one light beer in ABVs-per-highball-glass. The best part about a Pimm’s Cup is that you can make it in batches. In fact, these are better when you make them by the pitcher, making this the perfect summer batch cocktail to have in your arsenal.

Pimm’s No. 1 is a gin-based spirit that’s amped up with fruit juices, spices, herbs, and botanicals. It’s made specifically for summer sipping and mixing with fizzy drinks and more fruit. The Pimm’s Cup has a lot of variations but the original recipe of adding some Pimm’s No. 1 to lemonade (Sprite or 7-Up) with orange, strawberry, cucumber, and mint is the classic way to go.

And that’s what we’re mixing up today. Let’s get to it!