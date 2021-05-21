It’s The Perfect Weekend To Make A Cosmopolitan — Here’s Our Recipe

The weekend is almost here so let’s get shaking . Check my video below for a little visual instruction.

This drink is so easy to make and master. It’s a simple shaker that blends citrus vodka , fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, and cranberry juice. That’s it. You don’t need any special syrups or unique shaking skills. You really just need about 30 seconds and you can make this.

The cosmopolitan cocktail is a modern classic . The drink goes back to the mid-1980s and Miami bartending legend Cheryl Cook . Cook wanted to create something new for the martini glass and decided an elevated Kamikaze shot was the play. With that, the cosmo was born.

Cosmopolitan

Ingredients:

1.5-oz. citrus vodka

1-oz. orange liqueur

0.5-oz. fresh lime juice

0.5-oz. cranberry juice

Lime peel

Ice

The key to this drink is citrus vodka. Yes, you can make this with plain old vodka. But it won’t have the same citrusy depth and brightness. And that’s kind of the whole point. I like using Stoil Lime because it’s a truly limey vodka that helps this drink pop. It’s also only $20 for a bottle. That’s a good price for a good mixing vodka.

The original recipe called for Cointreau. I don’t have that on my shelf. But I have a fancy-smancy French triple sec that is perfectly fine for this (it’s basically the same thing).

My only real variation from the original recipe is that I express the lime peel oils over the drink. Usually, you’d just garnish with a lime wheel. I feel those almost bitter lime oils add that x-factor that takes this drink from “not without its charm” to “start shaking another right now because this one is going down fast!”

The rest is pretty easy. Fresh lime and some good cranberry juice from the grocery store are all you need.

What You’ll Need:

Pre-chilled coupe, martini, or Nick and Nora glass

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail strainer

Hand juicer

Mini strainer

Jigger

Paring knife

Method:

Pre-chill your glass, preferably overnight.

Add vodka, orange liqueur, lime, and cranberry to a cocktail shaker.

Fill about 1/2 with ice, affix the lid, and shake vigorously for about ten seconds.

Retrieve the pre-chilled glass from the freezer and strain the cocktail into the glass.

Express the oils of the lime peel over the glass and drop the peel into the cocktail.

Serve.

Bottom Line:

This might be my drink for Summer 2021! This is so f*cking delightful, I basically made another immediately.

It’s a burst of glowing citrus tempered by a subtle cranberry tartness. The ease of this cocktail is a little too easy. It goes down fast, especially when it’s still ice-cold. The bright-yet-bitter lime oils really do tie this all together and add that little something extra that’ll keep you going back for more.

I hadn’t had this drink in years and now it’s all I can think about. I might have to make this by the batch for a backyard BBQ later this month.