It’s A Great Weekend To Make A Piña Colada — Here’s Our Recipe

The piña colada is one of the most beloved tropical drinks in the world. It’s lush, fruity, sour, and full of rummy goodness. But as with all tropical drinks that have been heavily tied to tourism, the recipe has been commodified, simplified, and overly sweetened for the masses. For this recipe, we’re going back to the start — making a classic piña colada that adheres to Old San Juan in the 1950s.

This version is shaken, not blended. It’s served over crushed ice and leans way sourer than you’d probably expect from a modern, blended, and overly sweet colada. The original has a sweet edge, sure, but what you’re getting with the original recipe is a nuanced balance of sweet, sour, silky, and rummy. It’s more nuanced and layered than the swim-up bar iterations of the drink.

You don’t need a huge amount of skill for this drink. It’s a pretty straightforward shaker. That being said, the better your ingredients, the better the end result. If you want that lush original vibe, you have to go all-in and not cut corners, which is what we’re doing below.

Here’s a quick TikTok of me making the cocktail in case you want some more hands-on instruction. Otherwise, let’s get shaking!