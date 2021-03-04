The Gold Rush Is Our Official Spring Cocktail — Here’s The Recipe

The Gold Rush cocktail is a modern classic from the early-aughts New York bar scene. It’s a take on the classic Bee’s Knees (a Prohibition-era gin cocktail) but it replaces the gin with bourbon. Otherwise, we’re talking about a very straightforward sour variation.

This drink is extremely easy to make. If you have a minute to shake a cocktail, you can master this one.

Okay fine, there is one small hurdle to get over first. You need to make honey syrup. But don’t worry. That’s super easy and takes almost no time. We’ll tell you how to do it below.

Other than making honey syrup, you really only need a nice bourbon and some freshly squeezed (and pulp-free) lemon juice. Let’s get shaking!