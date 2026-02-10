Stop At The Red Light For LA’s Best New Japanese Culinary Experience.

Hollywood has always been a culinary hotbed, but some of the best bites in town are tucked away and seldom spoken of. It’s truly an IYKYK scene. Thankfully, we’ve found another of the city’s best and brightest gems hiding in plain sight. Nestled directly next to Sunset Sound, where legends have etched their energies into Los Angeles’ musical history for more than half a century, another kind of artistry is unfolding in the form of two restaurants housed in one building, each devoted to a different expression of craft.
This is Udatsu and Rokusho, a dual establishment that shares an address, ownership, and ethos, yet couldn’t feel more distinct in tone. Think of them as two movements in the same composition: one a hushed and precise sonata; the other, a confident pop communal celebration. I visited both establishments within the same week. Two different nights. Two very different moods. The combined experience forms one of the most quietly brilliant culinary projects Los Angeles has seen in years.
Night I — Udatsu: The Passion + Precision
My first visit was on a Thursday night. My producing partner and I had just finished tracking background vocals for the final song on my upcoming album. To celebrate, we booked seats at Udatsu, the intimate omakase bar named for Michelin-starred Chef Hisashi Udatsu, who just happened to be in town from Japan for one week only.
When entering the building, you first step into Rokusho. The space is brutalist modern: concrete walls, dark tables, and only a few carefully curated pieces of décor. We didn’t have time to fully sink into the vibe downstairs because we were greeted by a preciously petite woman in a traditional Japanese kimono who ushered us upstairs to the exclusive scene of our feast.
The aesthetic in Udatsu is even more stark than the world below. Eight stools in a row at a long stone counter. Concrete walls and floors. The only warm tone rests in the beautifully oiled slab of wood from which the chef works his magic. There are no distractions from the true star of the experience, the food. Our hostess showed us to our stools and then pushed them in firmly to nestle us against the bar. It was a gentle formality but surprisingly powerful. I honestly felt like I was a kid getting tucked into a high chair. Cared for, disarmed, and completely present.
Chef Udatsu was already hard at work prepping our first course. He moved with the calm focus of a master calligrapher. Every gesture deliberate. Every cut precise. His apprentice, who runs the space and serves as the omakase chef in his absence, watched and assisted his mentor with unwavering attention, both radiating pride and purpose. The cadence of the meal unfolded naturally, each piece following the next with perfect timing and emotional logic.
I wouldn’t dare attempt to describe everything that was presented on the plates in front of us. Each course was its own miniature masterpiece, and to try to sum them up neatly would dishonor the magic of the moment and the man behind it. What I can say is that every bite felt like a revelation of balance- salt against citrus, warmth against chill, the ephemeral harmony of rice, sea, and smoke.
As the evening progressed, I found myself thinking about the parallels between what we do in the recording studio and what Udatsu was doing at his counter. Both crafts demand patience, precision, and a relentless devotion to feeling. You layer, refine, and listen, chasing that invisible point where everything aligns. When it happens, there’s a stillness, a brief silence that feels like arrival. That’s when you know you’ve made something true that is ready to serve.
At one point toward the end of our feast, I asked Chef Udatsu, “What is your favorite part of your craft?” He smiled and thoughtfully replied, “the practice of service.” With that, he went right back to work. A true lesson in the pursuit of mastery if ever I’d received one.
Night II — Rokusho: Fire, Flavor, and Flow
Only a few nights later, I returned with my fiancée to experience the other half of the story. Located on the lower floor of the same building, Rokusho is the slightly larger and more accessible little brother. Still high-end, but less formal. If Udatsu was a masterclass in tradition and precision, Rokusho is the sneakers with a suit sibling that let you know you haven’t lost your edge.
The lighting is low and cinematic, the kind of glow that makes everyone look half a shade cooler than they probably are. And the music? Absolutely on fire. Underground hip-hop classics melting into funk and soul, the kind of soundtrack that makes your ears perk up mid-conversation and ask aloud, “Are they really playing this?!”. It’s like dining inside someone’s deep cut vinyl collection. Vibe check: passed with flying colors.
The night began at the bar, where Joe Honda’s cocktail program blends Japanese spirits with a Californian swagger. Each cocktail was crisp, balanced, and a little mischievous. My personal favorite was the yuzu spritz, light and simple, leaving nothing to be desired while adding nothing in excess. It’s also worth noting that both Rokusho and Udatsu have a partnership with Clase Azul tequila and offer a selection and flight that you can’t find anywhere else in Los Angeles.
In a delightful contrast to Udatsu’s rigor, Rokusho head chef Alex Suzuki leads a kitchen that deftly merges traditional Japanese techniques with the bold flavors of Los Angeles. Additions of ingredients like pickled serrano chilis to complement hamachi or whipped queso fresco atop harumaki are just a few of the ways Suzuki leans in to the cross cultural palette and creates something uniquely his own. You can taste the reverence for tradition, but also the freedom to color outside the lines. It’s a balance of instinct and intention, the kind of equilibrium that only comes from total command of your craft.
Rokusho recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, and their primary menu has been retooled in honor of the milestone. They’ve also made a few limited time holiday menu additions for an extra pop of seasonal flair and flavor. Deep sea must try’s include the hamachi & serrano + salmon & ikura handrolls. For a heartier bite, nothing beats their new Wagyu steak with shishito gremolata & yakiniku sauce. Top to bottom, the menu does not miss.
Whether you’re in the mood for the refinement of Udatsu or the recipe remixes of Rokusho, there’s no wrong way to go. Just make sure you grab a res in advance because with this much flavor under one roof, the demand is only going up as word gets around.