Stop At The Red Light For LA’s Best New Japanese Culinary Experience.

Hollywood has always been a culinary hotbed, but some of the best bites in town are tucked away and seldom spoken of. It’s truly an IYKYK scene. Thankfully, we’ve found another of the city’s best and brightest gems hiding in plain sight. Nestled directly next to Sunset Sound, where legends have etched their energies into Los Angeles’ musical history for more than half a century, another kind of artistry is unfolding in the form of two restaurants housed in one building, each devoted to a different expression of craft.

This is Udatsu and Rokusho, a dual establishment that shares an address, ownership, and ethos, yet couldn’t feel more distinct in tone. Think of them as two movements in the same composition: one a hushed and precise sonata; the other, a confident pop communal celebration. I visited both establishments within the same week. Two different nights. Two very different moods. The combined experience forms one of the most quietly brilliant culinary projects Los Angeles has seen in years.

Night I — Udatsu: The Passion + Precision

My first visit was on a Thursday night. My producing partner and I had just finished tracking background vocals for the final song on my upcoming album. To celebrate, we booked seats at Udatsu, the intimate omakase bar named for Michelin-starred Chef Hisashi Udatsu, who just happened to be in town from Japan for one week only.

When entering the building, you first step into Rokusho. The space is brutalist modern: concrete walls, dark tables, and only a few carefully curated pieces of décor. We didn’t have time to fully sink into the vibe downstairs because we were greeted by a preciously petite woman in a traditional Japanese kimono who ushered us upstairs to the exclusive scene of our feast.

The aesthetic in Udatsu is even more stark than the world below. Eight stools in a row at a long stone counter. Concrete walls and floors. The only warm tone rests in the beautifully oiled slab of wood from which the chef works his magic. There are no distractions from the true star of the experience, the food. Our hostess showed us to our stools and then pushed them in firmly to nestle us against the bar. It was a gentle formality but surprisingly powerful. I honestly felt like I was a kid getting tucked into a high chair. Cared for, disarmed, and completely present.

Chef Udatsu was already hard at work prepping our first course. He moved with the calm focus of a master calligrapher. Every gesture deliberate. Every cut precise. His apprentice, who runs the space and serves as the omakase chef in his absence, watched and assisted his mentor with unwavering attention, both radiating pride and purpose. The cadence of the meal unfolded naturally, each piece following the next with perfect timing and emotional logic.

I wouldn’t dare attempt to describe everything that was presented on the plates in front of us. Each course was its own miniature masterpiece, and to try to sum them up neatly would dishonor the magic of the moment and the man behind it. What I can say is that every bite felt like a revelation of balance- salt against citrus, warmth against chill, the ephemeral harmony of rice, sea, and smoke.

As the evening progressed, I found myself thinking about the parallels between what we do in the recording studio and what Udatsu was doing at his counter. Both crafts demand patience, precision, and a relentless devotion to feeling. You layer, refine, and listen, chasing that invisible point where everything aligns. When it happens, there’s a stillness, a brief silence that feels like arrival. That’s when you know you’ve made something true that is ready to serve.

At one point toward the end of our feast, I asked Chef Udatsu, “What is your favorite part of your craft?” He smiled and thoughtfully replied, “the practice of service.” With that, he went right back to work. A true lesson in the pursuit of mastery if ever I’d received one.