The 2025 Oscars aren’t until, well, 2025, but one Best Picture contender was just released into theaters and A24 has unveiled the trailer for another.

Directed by Brady Corbet, The Brutalist is set in post-war Europe and follows architect László Toth (played by Adrien Brody), who “arrives in America to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes,” according to the official plot synopsis. “On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost…” The cast also includes Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, and Joe Alwyn.

The Brutalist, which is over three hours long yet was made for under $10 million, has a 97 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes and won the Silver Lion (basically, Best Director) at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. It’s also recieving plaudits for having the year’s best movie trailer.

“I’m being deadly serious when I say we need to find a way to award trailer editors because I had almost no interest in seeing this film before and now it’s maybe my most anticipated movie of the year,” one X user wrote, while another added, “This trailer makes me want to desperately chase down a third watch. It’s a film that’s destined to become richer with age, but even the first watch floors you. A true American epic.”

Here’s a few more:

“nothing i love in this life more than a good trailer” (via)

“At the risk of sounding dramatic, I’d forgotten that trailers could be like this” (via)