We Tried Stitzel-Weller Distillery’s New Hazmat 31-Year Bourbon

Hazmat bourbon is pretty rare, and 31-year-old bourbon is even rarer, but this new bottle from Stitzel-Weller Distillery is both of those things.

Aged for more than three decades and bottled at a massive 163.2 proof, Stitzel Reserve 31-Year Bourbon is unlike anything else we’ve ever seen on the market.

Focusing on just the age, this expression is surprisingly the third time we’ve seen a blend of 30+ year-old bourbon from the Stitzel-Weller Distillery, with last year’s I.W. Harper 34-Year Bourbon and Blade and Bow 30-Year Bourbon paving the way.

I.W. Harper 34-Year Bourbon made headlines despite producing only 11 bottles, with nearly half sold at Sotheby’s auction house for north of $10,000. In its wake, the brand released Blade and Bow 30-Year Bourbon. With an undisclosed bottle count, that offering was unique because the 42 barrels that made up the blend were consolidated at around the 15-year mark, meaning the whiskey was combined right in the cask to counteract the effects of aging.

Now, thanks to the fortuitous discovery of several unique, hyper-aged casks, Master Blender Nicole Austin crafted this brand-new expression. Drawn from 13 barrels that were distilled in Kentucky and matured on-site at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery for more than 30 years, the newest member of the Stitzel Reserve lineup offers an intriguing glimpse into the effects of ultra-aging. Unlike last year’s Blade and Bow 30, the new Stitzel Reserve 31-Year Bourbon utilizes barrels that were never consolidated, and thus spent the entirety of their 3+ decades resting in its original barrels.

I should add that I was lucky enough to try all three of these expressions, and they’re all wildly different. The I.W. Harper 34-Year Bourbon is intriguing, albeit incredibly over-oaked, making it more of a novelty and coveted collector’s item than anything, given its limited availability. The younger (that feels surreal to say) Blade and Bow 30-Year Bourbon is quite the opposite, a silky and decadent pour that landed near the top of the UPROXX list of 2025’s absolute best bourbons.

While the new Stitzel Reserve 31-Year Bourbon falls within a comparable age range to its two most immediate predecessors, this blend was bottled nearly 40 proof points higher. Instances of bourbon reaching 160+ proof and hitting the market are nearly impossible to find. For reference, the highest-proof bottling of George T. Stagg Bourbon (famously praised for its bold, elevated ABV) clocked in at only 144.8 proof. Jack Daniel’s beloved Coy Hill Single Barrel releases topped out at 155 proof.

So, as you see, Stitzel Reserve 31-Year Bourbon combines two utterly rare qualities in American whiskey in a single expression. Ultimately, though, is it an unnecessary oddity or an atypical triumph?

Let’s find out.

Also Read: The Top 5 UPROXX Whiskey Posts