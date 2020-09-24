Carbonadi isn’t your typical vodka brand. It doesn’t come in a plastic handle and you definitely don’t need to mix it with saccharine ingredients to mask its flavor. Born in the Piemonte region in northern Italy, this “ultra-premium vodka” is made from 100 percent organically grown winter wheat. It’s distilled five times before being filtered through black diamonds. Finally, it’s micro-oxygenated prior to bottling in an effort to give the spirit a velvety mouthfeel.

To say that it’s a complicated vodka is an understatement. This is vodka treated with the same care and attention to detail as the finest whiskies.

The brand was co-founded by Ricky Miller III, who saw a need to elevate the vodka category and, clearly, took that passion to the furthest degree. The name itself is a testament to the detailed production process. Carbonadi is the Italian plural for “carbonado” — the industrial-type black diamonds through which the vodka is filtered.

“It’s a spirit that’s very unique in a world of sameness,” Miller told Uproxx recently. “The texture is creamy, like that of a wine, the impurities are non-existent like the Alps water it’s married to, and the bottle has a very northern Italian luxury perfume aesthetic.”

A former professional athlete, Miller is also a cancer survivor and a Black man in an industry that has historically struggled with diversity. As the drinks business continues its a long-overdue reckoning with regards to racial justice and inclusion, the brand founder was gracious enough to answer a few questions about his struggles getting Carbonadi started, how the vodka world has embraced him, and the rewards of facing the unknown.

Why start a vodka brand?

Vodka makes up 1/3 of all spirits consumed. I wanted to elevate something that consumers were already drinking. I wasn’t interested in inventing a new category altogether.

Tell me about your phrase, “Being comfortable, being uncomfortable.”

This concept has propelled me through the toughest of times. I think playing football, to a point, had a lot to do with that because as an athlete in a collision sport like football you’re never 100% — there is always some type of ailment like a sprained ankle or knee, bruised elbow, massive headache, the list goes on and on and you’re expected to perform in the midst of all these issues. So you either perform or move out of the way so the next guy can get the job done.