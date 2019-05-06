iStockphoto

There’s a pretty good chance that Sex And The City ruined the cosmopolitan for you. The character’s obsession with a neon pinked hued-version of the classic cocktail made it fairly unpalatable for many people. But this combination of vodka, triple sec, fresh lime juice, and cranberry juice, is refreshing when made right. Plus it’s downright boozy. Pretty much a vodka-based daiquiri with the addition of cranberry.

The cosmo’s genesis is disputed as multiple bartenders have taken credit for its creation, but one thing is for sure: Enough time has passed to give this gem another shot. May 7th is National Cosmopolitan Day, so we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite vodkas to mix into this underappreciated cocktail.

Absolut Elyx

Cody Goldstein, bartender at The Flying Cock in New York City

“My go-to vodka would have to Absolut Elyx Vodka, because it’s smooth and you really taste the grain in it. This vodka works perfectly as a base for any martini or cosmopolitan, and it does not have the ‘bite’ you sometimes experience from vodka selections.”