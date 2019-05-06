Bartenders Tell Us The Best Vodkas To Mix Into A Cosmopolitan (For National Cosmo Day)

05.06.19 11 mins ago

iStockphoto

There’s a pretty good chance that Sex And The City ruined the cosmopolitan for you. The character’s obsession with a neon pinked hued-version of the classic cocktail made it fairly unpalatable for many people. But this combination of vodka, triple sec, fresh lime juice, and cranberry juice, is refreshing when made right. Plus it’s downright boozy. Pretty much a vodka-based daiquiri with the addition of cranberry.

The cosmo’s genesis is disputed as multiple bartenders have taken credit for its creation, but one thing is for sure: Enough time has passed to give this gem another shot. May 7th is National Cosmopolitan Day, so we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite vodkas to mix into this underappreciated cocktail.

Absolut Elyx

Absolut Elyx

Cody Goldstein, bartender at The Flying Cock in New York City

“My go-to vodka would have to Absolut Elyx Vodka, because it’s smooth and you really taste the grain in it. This vodka works perfectly as a base for any martini or cosmopolitan, and it does not have the ‘bite’ you sometimes experience from vodka selections.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bartenders Tell Us#Booze#Drinks#Alcohol
TAGSAlcoholBartenders Tell UsBOOZECOSMOPOLITANDRINKSSpringVODKA
UPROXX Travel Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP