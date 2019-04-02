Bartenders Tell Us The Best Value Vodkas For Mixing Spring Cocktails

Unsplash

In the sprawling world of booze, sometimes vodka gets lost in the shuffle. Seen more as a flavorless spirit included in cocktails to give drinkers a buzz, it’s rarely invited to the table occupied by its barrel-aged counterparts. Heck, it doesn’t even get the respect that its cousin, gin, basks in thanks to the various herbs (and of course juniper) that are added to what was more or less vodka in the first place. Where’s the justice in that?

In the hands of experienced bartenders, vodka finally gets its chance to shine. These pros know how to draw out and highlight the nuances produced through the use of creative filtration techniques and unique source ingredients. And while there are vodkas listed as “ultra-premium” and “triple-distilled” sold for a price point higher than your favorite Scotch, this is probably the easiest spirit to find a great deal on.

With all this in mind, we asked bartenders to tell us the best-tasting bang-for-your-buck vodkas to mix into cocktails this spring.

Russian Standard Vodka

Bryson Downham, beverage director at Toups Meatery in New Orleans

“My bang-for-your-buck vodka? Russian Standard. Smooth, clean, and cheap. The only three things that matter in a vodka.”