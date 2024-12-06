Set to celebrate its 10th anniversary from December 7th-14th, Rise Festival will return to the picturesque, snow-covered village of Les Deux Alpes in France, cementing itself at the “party on the top of the world.” Known as the world’s biggest independent ski festival, Rise Festival will host a week of unforgettable programming full of skiing, snowboarding, and cutting-edge music and global sounds for the ultimate snowy music adventure. Equipped with three main stages, five indoor venues, and one transformed warehouse, Rise Festival will welcome attendees from over 60 countries to gather for its near sold-out destination skiing festival. Every day will lend a new snowy adventure soundtracked by Chase & Status, Gorgon City, Sub Focus, Sammy Virji, Hedex, Fish56Octagon, blk., Arielle Free, Duskus, Riordan, Azzecca, and more. In addition to the slopes and soundscapes, Rise Festival will also offer attendees unique dining experiences. Attendees can book a reservation for “Lunch In The Clouds” at the onsite Le Diable au Cœur restaurant, perched on the mountainside with panoramic views. A trip to France wouldn’t be complete without cheese, so attendees can also reserve a spot at the Hommage au Frommage, the cheesiest party on the planet, which sees fondue, raclette, and cheesy music all taking place in an underground cheese cave. “Rise is like a ‘choose your own adventure’ festival,” Jamie Thomson, Rise Festival owner tells us. “One moment, you’re dancing under the stars with snow falling around you, listening to your favourite artist at the main stage. The next, you’re in a cheese cave enjoying fondue while an acoustic guitarist plays classic hits. Maybe you’re the early riser who takes on paragliding, soaring through the mountains, or snowshoeing through forests of Christmas trees. The options are endless.” If that weren’t enough, there’s also paragliding, helicopter experiences, and mountain biking, you’ll struggle finding time to get some sleep through it all. To get ready for this snowy destination party, we asked Rise Festival founder Jamie Thomson and some of this year’s 10th anniversary artists to give us their personal tips, essentials, and not-to-miss programming. blk. (@blk.luvs.u) What are three essential items to pack for Rise Festival? Three essential items for me would be my balaclava (can’t leave home without it, snow or not lol), gloves (also essential at all times – I’m Irish, if you know, you know), and of course my phone or camera as I like to take as many photos as possible, especially when on the slopes. One of my favourite hobbies since attending last year’s edition of Rise Festival is skiing – was definitely up there with one of the best experiences I’ve had while touring to date. What is your top tip for surviving a ski festival? Layers and layers of clothing. It can get super cold especially at night time so, at a minimum, thermal socks, underwear both top and bottom plus a warm beanie or hat of some kind would be my best advice! Also, plenty of dancing helps too. Whose set are you most anticipating and why? For me, it’s Fish56Octagon. He’s an extremely talented individual playing sounds he’s crafted together so perfectly over the years and never predictable, never disappoints no matter where you see him playing. Also, Hannah Laing because she is just the GOAT and one of my closest friends who also never disappoints.

What advice would you give a first-time skier or those who know how to ski but haven’t gone to a skiing festival before? I would definitely advise doing your ski lessons and listening to the instructor as well as you can. It can be super scary going up the slopes for the first time and accidents can happen easily but I can definitely say I felt super confident after doing my lessons and I really can’t wait to get back up there next month for round 2! You played at Rise Festival last year, what is the best thing about this festival that makes it stand out? The vibes and overall experience of the space and place. Honestly being up in the snow was like no other experience I’ve had in the past. It’s like another world up there. Having my closest friends around me also was the icing on the cake for me. It really was an unforgettable trip and we plan to make this year’s edition even more memorable. Fish56Octagon (@fish56octagon) What are three essential items to pack for Rise Festival? Hats are essential for any festival. Not least of all one in the mountains. Absolute nightmare trying to pick an amusing one that isn’t too hot in the tents but gives you a bit of warmth outside! Proper tricky that one is. Comfy trainers. If it’s not proper snowy out then I’d compromise grip for comfort if I’m going to be dancing for several hours! On a serious note, always take earplugs to a festival. You can’t renew your hearing once it’s damaged! The foam ones are a bit basic so for a little more money you can get something made to last. You’d very happily pay £30 to get your hearing back when you’re older so why not take care of it when you have the chance? What is your top tip for surviving a ski festival? Probably showing my age a bit here but drink plenty of water through the day and evening. I can tend towards getting a bit dehydrated when I spend all day boarding. If I drink at night and I’m dancing for hours that can lead to a vile start to the next day – been there so many times and it can ruin the enjoyment. Keeping the fluids up isn’t difficult! Whose set are you most anticipating and why? Declan Knapp – he’s a rising star who knows a thing or two about filthy bass. Future garage / house vibes, very nasty! Love the guy. There’s honestly loads who I would want to see, the lineup is so strong and I like so many different styles of dance music. They have everything from garage, house, hard tech, DnB… something for everyone. But it’s also nice sometimes to go check out an act or two who you’ve not heard of before, discover something or someone new. Who or what song are you listening to as you ski down the slopes at Rise Festival? “Out Of Control” by The Chemical Brothers. Actually, that’s a bit unfair I’ve been boarding for 25 years – I’m not a menace, haha. Something like No Geography though, the Chemical Brother’s album, is full of tracks that are easy to listen or hum along to but also have quite a kick. I don’t want anything to deep or heavy when I’m boarding or I lose my concentration & go the wrong way or something. Arielle Free (@ariellefree) What are three essential items to pack for Rise Festival? A fleece-lined body suit. The thin ones that are like a second skin but still keep you warm. You can wear them under your ski bits for the slopes in the day then de layer and whip it out on the dance floor at the Rave that night. Saves packing an extra warm outfit each night.

One key accessory to cover the ears. It can be an oversized fluffy hat (you probably already have one if you went to Glastonbury this year), a cute headband that matches all outfits or a head balaclava, you know the ones that have the faces cut out but head and ears are covered? Means everyone can see your bass face whilst making sure the ears don’t get too icy. A mirrored ski helmet. I saw a couple had made matching ones last time I played Rise Festival, sparkles on the slopes and shines under the festival lights. Requires a bit of arts and crafts and effort but worth every second! What is your top tip for surviving a ski festival? Remember it’s a marathon not a sprint, those mulled wines hit faster in the altitude, stop for a bit of raclette and a wee jacuzzi and sauna session after all the slopes action to get you limbered for the night time raves at the festival. Whose set are you most anticipating and why? You absolutely cannot miss Oppidan at the snow terrace for my Freeze Your Mind Party on the Monday, a bit of garage amongst the snow capped mountains is going to boot off. Azzecca, A-Trip and Beth are my ones you have to see before they become next years headliners too. A-trip is making euphoric soul infused House, Azzecca brings a gothic edged acid house tip and Beth has been making waves with her uplifting and energetic classic house productions gaining support from the likes of Peggy Gou, Capriati and more. And of course dont be missing my sets at both the Muzelle and Pano Bar. I’ve been hard at work making loads of new treats and will be showcasing all the amazing releases on my Free Your Mind label from this year. Latin Bangers and bassface inducing beats is on the menu. Who or what song are you listening to as you ski down the slopes at Rise Festival? “Control” by myself and Be Charlotte. It’s euphoric, emotive and smacks you in the face with a raven synth, which is great for speed and soaring across the snow at rapid speed. AZZECCA (@azzecca) What are three essential items to pack for Rise Festival? My USB, headphones and ear plugs!!!! What is your top tip for surviving a ski festival? Pack lots of layers and stay hydrated. Whose set are you most anticipating and why? This is a tough one, the lineup is so sick! For me, Palms Trax is a non-negotiable must-see any time I have the chance. Who or what song are you listening to as you ski down the slopes at Rise Festival? I’m currently obsessed with the K-lone remix of Shanti Celeste’s “Ice Cream Dream Boy” so, I’d probably have that on repeat for a bit. Riordan (@riordan.uk) What are three essential items to pack for Rise Festival? My USB, my snowboard, and swimming trunks for the post-ski hot tub is an essential. What is your top tip for surviving a ski festival? Do not stay out till the music ends and then think you can wake up to catch the first lift the next day. Pick one or the other. I did it last year on day one after Bicep, and learned the hard way that Rise is a marathon not a sprint. Whose set are you most anticipating and why? Riordan. Always gotta back yourself. What advice would you give a first-time skier or those who know how to ski but haven’t gone to a skiing festival before? I’ve actually snowboarded since I was about 13 and skied a couple of times as a kid prior to that. I’d say snowboarding is arguably my strongest sport actually. I try to go on a trip at least once a year with friends or family, I absolutely love it. My advice to someone starting is be prepared to get a few bruises and accept that the learning curve is normally slower than with skiing. But it’s the best decision you will make, and worth every bruise.

You played at Rise Festival last year, what is the best thing about this festival that makes it stand out? It’s essentially combining my two favourite things in the world – DJing and snowboarding. So for me the place is paradise. Getting to board with DJs and friends who I don’t normally go with is a bonus too, it makes it even more special. It was 100% a highlight of 2023 for me and the best way to finish the year. I’m gassed to do it all over again. Jamie Thomson (@jamiethomsonuk) How does it feel to celebrate 10 years of “partying on top of the world” this December? It’s an incredible feeling and a huge milestone for an independent festival. It’s a true testament to the hard work and passion of our team and everyone who has been part of this journey over the years. We’re all immensely proud of what we’ve achieved, and this year we’ve planned an unforgettable week to celebrate. Tell me about the food at Rise Festival, specifically the offered “Lunch In The Clouds”. These experiences were inspired by our love of food and music. One highlight is the incredible Le Diable au Cœur restaurant, perched on the mountainside with panoramic views. We wanted to create something truly special for our attendees: a dining experience that combines breathtaking views, exquisite food, and live music. Imagine savouring a gourmet meal with a live saxophonist and singer as the backdrop—it’s truly unforgettable. There is also the Hommage au Frommage which is the cheesiest party on the planet. Fondue, raclette and cheesy music all taking place in an underground cheese cave. This is personally my favourite experience at Rise! What are three essential items to pack for Rise Festival? That’s easy: plenty of socks, boot dryers, and sunglasses. What is your top tip for surviving a ski festival? Strike a balance between snow (skiing), music (partying), and adventure (paragliding, for example) – and don’t underestimate the importance of sleep. Duskus (@duskusofficial) What are three essential items to pack for Rise Festival? ⁠I love everything Oakley makes, especially their eyewear so gotta be my Oakley Ski Goggles. And of course my USB stick & headphones. What is your top tip for surviving a ski festival? Sun cream is essential. The last time I went skiing I somehow got horribly sunburnt. Can’t have that happen again. Whose set are you most anticipating and why? There are so many great acts this year. Hard to pick one. ATRIP and I just did a B2B at WHP which was good fun and I’m supporting Sammy Virji next week at his Los Angeles and San Francisco shows. I released a track with the Joy Anon guys a few months ago. Mall Grab is one I’ve been trying to see for a while so I think he’s gotta be the one to check out.