Pack that sunscreen, your favorite swimsuit, a bubble shooter and your preferred flotation device, because Lake Perris California’s Same Same But Different is back, and this time it promises to be more than just another weekend of electronic beats and drops (but it’s going to be that too, so bring those dancing shoes). This year, SSBD is going full sensory overload with a chest-rattling lineup sound tracking a lakeside bash that is one part community, one part chaos, and a whole lot of fun.

This year’s headliners include the LSDREAM and CloZee super duo, LSZEE, as well as Zeds Dead, Dr. Fresch, Coco & Breezy, and takeovers by Bass N Babes, Good Society, Odyzey, and more — and that’s really just scratching the surface. The full lineup is a bouquet of electronic artists, all delivering high-energy drops and world-class bass music with a sunrise set by CloZee.

But SSDB is about more than music — explore the festival grounds to experience arts and crafts classes, multiple forms of yoga sessions (including stand-up paddle board style because this is SSDB after all), or brush up on your moves at one of the festival’s many dance programs. SSDB is a playground of wellness, art, community and above all else — music.

SSDB is simply one of the finest experiential festivals happening this year — you’re bound to come away from this one with memories you’ll never forget and a few new skills to impress your friends.

The festival will come to Lake Perris, California, from September 26th to 28th. Buy tickets here, and if you’re still not convinced, these photos from prior years will help you imagine what sort of fun (and good trouble) you can get yourself into.