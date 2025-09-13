3_Festival Preview_Editioral Banners Images_1024x450
SSBD

Same Same But Different Is The Perfect Music Festival To Close Out Summer – Here Is Why You Need To Be There

Pack that sunscreen, your favorite swimsuit, a bubble shooter and your preferred flotation device, because Lake Perris California’s Same Same But Different is back, and this time it promises to be more than just another weekend of electronic beats and drops (but it’s going to be that too, so bring those dancing shoes). This year, SSBD is going full sensory overload with a chest-rattling lineup sound tracking a lakeside bash that is one part community, one part chaos, and a whole lot of fun.

This year’s headliners include the LSDREAM and CloZee super duo, LSZEE, as well as Zeds Dead, Dr. Fresch, Coco & Breezy, and takeovers by Bass N Babes, Good Society, Odyzey, and more — and that’s really just scratching the surface. The full lineup is a bouquet of electronic artists, all delivering high-energy drops and world-class bass music with a sunrise set by CloZee.

Same Same But Different

But SSDB is about more than music — explore the festival grounds to experience arts and crafts classes, multiple forms of yoga sessions (including stand-up paddle board style because this is SSDB after all), or brush up on your moves at one of the festival’s many dance programs. SSDB is a playground of wellness, art, community and above all else — music.

SSDB is simply one of the finest experiential festivals happening this year — you’re bound to come away from this one with memories you’ll never forget and a few new skills to impress your friends.

The festival will come to Lake Perris, California, from September 26th to 28th. Buy tickets here, and if you’re still not convinced, these photos from prior years will help you imagine what sort of fun (and good trouble) you can get yourself into.

@Neubauer Media
Jose Reyes
Jacquelyn Diaz
Ashwin Khurana
SSBD
SSBD
SSBD
Sydnee Wilson Photography
Gucci Photo

SSBD
Mak Howard Makaylam
Gucci Photo
Franny Kovacs
SSBD
Kayla Alise
Sam Shoots Shows
Jose Reyes
SSBD
SSBD
SSBD
Story Trippin
Mak Howard Makaylam
Nick Isabella
Hope In LA Photography
SSBD
SSBD
SSBD
SSBD
Sydnee Wilson Photography
Travel Guides
Hotels We Love: Explore Sedona’s Best Trails, Just Outside This Luxurious Resort
by: Uproxx authors
How to Visit Machu Picchu Solo & Last Minute Without A Tour Group
by: Uproxx authors
Alpacas, Ceviche, and Homestay in the Peruvian Andes — A Solo Travel Diary
by: Uproxx authors
A Travel Guide To St. Kitts — The Caribbean Island You’re Missing Out On
by: Uproxx authors
Nostalgix’s Ultimate Guide To Vancouver: Where To Eat, Sleep, Party, And Play
by: Uproxx authors
Make Your Money Count: How To Travel In Places Where Your Dollar Goes A Long Way
by: Uproxx authors