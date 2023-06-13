Witness The Big Summer Energy Of Splash House 2023 With These Photos

Whether you’re navigating and traversing the country in pursuit of the perfect burger, sipping on some award-winning bourbon, or planning your next National Park adventure, all roads lead to one sign: Summer is here. And what better way to kick off the beach and poolside season than with a festival? More specifically, how about Splash House? From June 9-11, festival-goers got to experience an action-packed all-out Summer Vibe in the SoCal desert.

For over a decade, Splash House has been at the forefront of innovation, delivering a boutique vibe, cutting-edge music, and an unwavering community, and this year was no different. The festival delivered some funk-driven nostalgia with DJ sets by Chromeo and The Knocks, along with the iconic house anthems of Armand Van Helden. Rising stars Cloonee and DJ Susan were back in the mix, and Green Velvet set the dance floor ablaze — not to mention mind-blowing debuts from Chelina Manuhutu, Nic Fanciulli, Gordo, Matt Sassari, Dennis Ferrer, and Riva Starr.

Splash House has evolved into one of North America’s most sought-after dance music festivals while staying true to the allure of Palm Springs (imagine vast desert landscapes merging with fashion-forward crowds and a stellar music lineup). When the sun set, the party only continued at the Palm Springs Air Museum, with party people dancing under the stars, piloted by Grammy-winning German producer Purple Disco Machine and GORDO.

But it didn’t stop there. Included with festival passes were additional package perks like a three-night stay at one of the three host resorts. With poolside access, these lucky ravers got to catch artists from their balconies and dive into the dance floor. In short, this was essentially a sensory wonderland where music, style, and community collided for an unparalleled summer experience that left everyone buzzing.

Check all the photos down below: