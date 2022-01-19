We Tried Selena Gomez’s Serendipity Ice Cream Flavor — Should You?

Selena Gomez is pretty much good at everything she does. She’s a great actress, most recently on the brilliant Only Murders In The Building which earned her a Critic’s Choice nomination for Best Actress, no easy feat when you’re working alongside powerhouses like Martin Short and Steve Martin. She has a successful makeup line, a cooking show, works behind the scenes in Hollywood as an executive producer, and she’s dropped a string of pop hits throughout her career.

One of those hits, 2020’s BlackPink collaboration “Ice Cream,” inspired an ice cream flavor by Serendipity brands, a label owned by famed Upper East Side dining staple, Serendipity 3, which Gomez was an early investor in. Oh, we forgot to mention — she’s an investor too!

Serendipity Brands make a variety of premium quality ice cream flavors available in a few East Coast states as well as nationwide online (we’ve spoken well of them before). The brand’s ice cream flavors are beloved for being rich, creamy, pop-culture hip (they have a Friends flavor), and special-ingredient packed, and Selena Gomez’s Cookies & Cream Remix follows that trend.

Gomez worked alongside the brand, tasting a variety of flavor combinations until she landed on a winner.

We dug our spoons into a pint to see if this flavor lives up to the infectiousness of the song that inspired it or if it’s a simple cash-grab using a beloved celebrity’s name.