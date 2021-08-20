Musically, Selena Gomez has fared better than most over the past decade, a period that included a No. 1 single, “Lose You To Love Me,” in 2019. Still, in an interview from earlier this year, she spoke about the possibility of leaving music, explaining, “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Now, though, she has walked that back, saying in a new Elle interview, “I don’t think I’ll ever quit making music.” She also noted that she always feels like she’s always proving herself, saying, “I’m not saying I want a Grammy. I just feel like I’m doing the best I can, and it’s all about me. Sometimes, that can really get to me.”

Meanwhile, she also spoke about how spending less time on Instagram, where she currently has 253 million followers, was good for her, saying, “This tiny little phone that had 150 million people on it — I just put it down. That was such a relief for me.”

Check out the full interview here.