We Tasted And Power Ranked Every Single Jim Beam Bourbon

30. Old Crow ABV: 40%

Average Price: $6 The Whiskey: Old Crow, the brand, was originally founded back in 1835 by whiskey pioneer and scientist Dr. James C. Crow. Crow is credited with standardizing the sour mash process, which revolutionized the industry, making whiskey more consistent from batch to batch and helping to define the flavor profile we all know and love today. The bourbon Crow was producing was the stuff of legend in the mid to late 19th century; however, the contemporary version, now owned by the Jim Beam Distilling Company, is an entry-level afterthought. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey is almost offensive, with stale peanut shells standing out, along with some faint cornbread and a touch of black pepper. If one strains there are also notes of dilute honey and vanilla extract to be found. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey comes across as harsh, with some astringent oak, cinnamon bark, and nutmeg notes joining bitter vanilla and washed-out oak. Its defining feature is the fact that it’s simultaneously rough around the edges yet seemingly dilute and watered down. Finish: The finish is equally uneven, with a brief, pointed, bitter oak note capped off by a brush of honey and peanuts. Bottom Line: Oh, how the mighty have fallen. I could get on my soapbox here and lament that the Old Crow brand deserves so much better, but until Suntory Global Spirits takes this storied label seriously, the less said, the better.

29. Old Grand-Dad ABV: 40%

Average Price: $12 The Whiskey: Old Grand-Dad is the entry-level offering in the OGD lineup, which also includes a bottled-in-bond and 114-proof bourbon along with a brand-new 16-year expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose of this whiskey has a strong honey-roasted peanuts vibe with a slightly metallic quality. There are some dilute honey and dried apricot notes as well, but the interplay of dilute honey and peanut shells is definitely the most assertive aroma in the bunch. Palate: On the palate, that metallic note stands out initially. It’s not quite like mineral water, but more so like the twinge on your tongue, you get when drinking from an aluminum can. From there, the dilute honey and peanut notes are evident, along with some youthful oak and cornbread flavors. Finish: The finish is brief and reinforces that metallic note with some faint allspice and hazelnut flavors kicking in. Bottom Line: As someone who absolutely adores Old Grand-Dad’s higher-proofed offerings, I’ve always had to scratch my head at where this one misses the mark. Ultimately, it isn’t flavorful enough for that high-rye recipe to coalesce into a coherent profile, and that’s why it’s one of my least recommended in the otherwise underrated lineup.

28. Crow 86-Proof ABV: 43%

Average Price: $12 The Whiskey: Crow 86-Proof is the new version of Old Crow, which, mercifully, drops the “Old” moniker as this expression houses whiskey that is only 3 years old. The proof was bumped up to 43% ABV, which is in line with the proof of vintage Old Crow, albeit at about half the age. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is perfectly fine. It starts off with some hazelnuts and dilute honey, along with a faint herbal kick and some black pepper spice. Palate: The whiskey begins with a promising start as allspice and honeyed cornbread prickle the tip of the tongue on the initial sip. It soon devolves, however, as the washed-out texture is unable to stir faint notes of hazelnuts and butterscotch. Overall, this whiskey has a distractingly lean mouthfeel and a tepid array of flavors. Finish: The short finish carries some vanilla and peanut brittle notes, though neither is particularly well-developed or distinct. Bottom Line: Jim Beam had an opportunity to revitalize this long-overlooked brand with a premium rejiggering in line with the Baker’s lineup. Unfortunately, despite the new spruce packaging, this is still just a ho-hum entry-level expression with far more potential than productivity in the glass.

27. Basil Hayden Toast ABV: 40%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Basil Hayden Toast was launched in late 2021 as an extension of the fan-favorite Basil Hayden lineup. For this expression, Jim Beam developed a new mash bill with 27% brown rice, replacing classic Basil Hayden’s 27% rye content (the other components are 63% corn and 10% malted barley). For the final touch, this whiskey is blended with additional brown rice bourbon after aging and undergoes secondary maturation in a toasted cask. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this whiskey carries a gentle sweetness with marshmallow, honey, and dried apricots wafting out of the glass and soon followed by peppercorns and roasted almonds. Palate: Once in the mouth, this whiskey immediately shows a nice, medium-bodied texture, which is surprising given its moderate proof. As far as the flavors, they remain true to the nosing notes, though the sweetness takes a slightly artificial turn that mars the experience at midpalate as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The brief finish is marked by honey, hazelnuts, and youthful oak, with some distinct vanilla extract and toasted marshmallow notes rounding things out. Bottom Line: Bourbons finished with toasted oak can be a divisive category, as the marshmallow and butterscotch notes wrought from those finishing casks can take an artificial or medicinal tack. Sadly, that’s always been my experience with Basil Hayden Toast, rendering it almost untouchable for me. That, coupled with the $50 price point, makes this one of my least favorite mid-shelf expressions in Jim Beam’s portfolio.

26. Jim Beam Bourbon ABV: 40%

Average Price: $20 The Whiskey: Jim Beam’s history goes back to 1795 when the brand’s first barrel was sold under the name Old Jake Beam by Jim Beam’s (the man’s) grandfather. The brand’s flagship, Jim Beam Bourbon, is aged for four years and is consistently one of the best-selling bourbons in the world. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Jim Beam Bourbon reveals dilute caramel, fresh hazelnuts, honey, black pepper, and faint oak. Palate: Once on the palate, that straightforward medley of aroma notes comes alive with a bit more black pepper, a sturdy undergirding of hazelnut, and some honey, which joins the caramel from the nose as the primary source of sweetness on the palate. There’s also a touch of lemon zest to be found. Finish: The finish is succinct but welcomes an uptick in the lemon zest and honey notes, while some youthful oak curtly closes out the experience. Bottom Line: Jim Beam Bourbon is another pour that will surprise longtime bourbon fans because while its range of flavors is pretty limited, those flavors are fairly well-developed. Jim Beam has flashier options that you can find at many bars (like their revamped 7-year black label offering), but this is one bourbon that’s sure to be available anywhere in the world, and it’ll definitely deliver a solid experience if you’re in a pinch. 25. Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke Bourbon ABV: 40%

The Whiskey: Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke, initially released in the spring of 2022, takes Basil Hayden’s classic bourbon and subjects it to secondary maturation in barrels that are toasted, lightly charred, and then smoked with hickory chips. Originally dubbed a “limited edition,” this whiskey remains available, though it’s unclear whether that’s due to the volume of the initial release or repeat batches. Tasting Notes: Nose: The smokey aromas are pretty restrained here, as salted caramel, vanilla, and youthful oak are actually more prominent on the nose. With a wave of the hand and a swirl of the glass, there’s a bit more black pepper spice. Palate: After taking a sip, again, the caramel, vanilla, and oak tones take center stage while only a whisp of smoke can be found. That’s not an unpleasant experience, as the smokey note serves to enhance the base flavors without distracting from them. Finish: The finish is fairly moderate for Basil Hayden releases, with the smoke and some barrel char joining notes of hazelnut spread and black pepper spice. Bottom Line: Bourbon with a hint of smoke might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Basil Hayden’s Subtle Smoke is a great starting point for those who aren’t afraid to tread a more experimental path. It’s a balanced, well-made alternative to Basil Hayden’s classic that carries enough intrigue to entice those who enjoy Smoked Old Fashioneds, eschewing the intensity of Islay’s classic peated Scotches. 24. Jim Beam Devil’s Cut ABV: 45%

The Whiskey: Jim Beam Devil’s Cut first hit shelves in 2011 and has since lodged itself in the imagination of casual whiskey fans. This is the expression that first planted the idea of extracting whiskey from the barrels (the so-called “devil’s cut” serving as a counterpoint to the more conventionally accepted “angel’s share”) in consumers’ minds. To create this expression, Jim Beam takes its 6-year bourbon and then agitates the barrels in a proprietary process, blending that extracted liquid with the conventionally aged whiskey before proofing it down to 45% ABV and bottling it. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with the classic aroma of vanilla sheet cake, honeyed peanuts, and black pepper spice before a swirl in the glass blows away the sweet notes and supplants them with barrel char, burnt caramel, and earthy, raw cinnamon. Palate: The palate is reminiscent of a PayDay bar, just with dialed-down flavors. So you’re getting peanuts, tepid burnt caramel tones, and some faint nougat to go with some of the earthy cinnamon and barrel char. Black pepper and processed vanilla flavors can also be found at midpalate. Finish: The moderate finish on this whiskey is flush with black pepper and earthy cinnamon while some dilute burnt caramel bubbles beneath the surface. Bottom Line: It’s not that Jim Beam Devil’s Cut isn’t a perfectly fine bourbon. It’s more so that it isn’t as balanced or widely available as Jim Beam’s iconic white-label offering. The higher proof and presence of more mature bourbon are pluses, but ultimately, it’s only a shade better than Beam’s similarly proofed offerings in the same price range. 23. Basil Hayden Bourbon ABV: 40%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Basil Hayden, and its eye-catching bottle, is produced by one of the most well-regarded brands in the whiskey world — Jim Beam. Though the age statement was removed back in 2014, the whiskey in this blend is still believed to be between 6-8 years old. Tasting Notes: Nose: Buttery croissants and a bit of brown sugar punch through on the nose, making you instantly sit up to recognize how rich they are. A warm vanilla aroma, cola nut, and clove join those notes.

Palate: Gentle oak tones, gooey caramel notes, and more beautiful brown sugar prevail on the palate — each well-defined and coming through as clear as a bell. Those focused flavors come together on a superbly substantive mouthfeel that rewards “chewing” as well as easy-sipping. Finish: Brown sugar, black pepper, and clove accent the finish, but a bit of space is left for some subtle barrel char. Bottom Line: Basil Hayden is an easy-sipping bourbon banger. The bouquet of prototypical bourbon notes on the nose prepares your senses for the palate’s steady yet unrelenting bounty of flavor. Basil Hayden is already well-known as one of the smoothest bourbons available, and it checks every box from affordability and well-rounded flavor to availability.

22. Basil Hayden 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 40%

Average Price: $95 The Whiskey: Basil Hayden’s 10-Year Bourbon is exactly what it sounds like — the classic Basil Hayden whiskey, just aged for at least a decade. The line extension, which was first debuted in 2018, and intermittently released in the intervening years, was made a permanent lineup extension in 2024. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey begins with some mature bourbon notes like brown sugar, faint leather, barrel char, and wet oak. Madagascan vanilla, black pepper spice, and toffee aromas can also be found after swirling the glass. Palate: In the mouth, this is a mellow whiskey that most prominently displays warm vanilla, sweet oak, faint brown sugar, and caramel tones. After chewing the whiskey, the oak becomes more astringent, like black tea, and the brown sugar fans out from the middle of the tongue to the edges of the mouth before quickly disappearing. Finish: Basil Hayden 10-Year’s brief finish is marked by sweet oak, black pepper spice, and a flash of swiftly receding brown sugar sweetness. Bottom Line: Most “serious” whiskey enthusiasts tend to overlook the Basil Hayden lineup, casting it aside as bourbon for beginners. It’s an unfortunate oversight. The flavor found in Basil Hayden’s 10-year offering is fairly quotidian, but it’s a moderately impressive sipper at 80-proof The biggest problem here is that it’s overpriced for the flavors it corrals, making this one that you can skip when considering cost.

21. Jim Beam Repeal Batch ABV: 43%

Average Price: $16 The Whiskey: Jim Beam’s Repeal Batch was created to honor the repeal of Prohibition (albeit 85 years later) and designed to be evocative in taste to the bourbon that would’ve been available to consumers at the time. For Jim Beam, that means bottling at 86-proof without the use of chill-filtration, a modern phenomenon said to remove some of the fatty acids, and thus the flavor, found in many contemporary bourbon releases. Tasting Notes: Nose: Caramel corn and dried cherries stand out on the nose of this whiskey, while dilute vanilla and white flower aromas can be detected in the background. It’s a pleasant, cohesive aroma profile that indicates a moderate level of richness to be expected on the palate. Palate: Once in the mouth, this whiskey blossoms with some nice honey tones, joining Tahitian vanilla, fresh hazelnuts, orange pith, and a light pepperiness. After rolling the whiskey around in your mouth, the honey and vanilla notes are intensified while some black pepper spice hangs over the entire affair. Finish: The succinct finish features an impressive balance of sweetness and spice, with honey and hazelnuts contrasting oak, orange oils, and black pepper spice to close things out. Bottom Line: If I’m being straight up, this is the Jim Beam bourbon that White Label fans should be buying. Thanks to its slightly higher proof and the fact it’s bottled without chill-filtration, it offers so much more value while still being an easy-sipping treat. Plus, for what it’s worth, the label just looks damn good.

20. Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask Finish Bourbon ABV: 40%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: This Red Wine Cask finish is the newest addition to the Basil Hayden lineup. It is made by blending classic Basil Hayden with bourbon that was “partially aged in California Red Wine Casks.” Reading between the lines a bit, that likely means that only a small portion of the bourbon in this blend was actually finished in red wine casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose certainly does display some of those jammy, red fruits (think raspberries and cranberries), while Brazil nuts and Manuka honey are also evident. It has a nice base of aromas that allows further notes of black pepper spice, wheat toast, and clove to come peaking through. Palate: On the palate, the expectations of the nosing experience are met. The whiskey has a nice, medium-bodied mouthfeel, which is impressive for its proof, while the red fruits blossom at midpalate after an opening salvo of hazelnuts, Manuka honey, clove, and sweet oak. Finish: The succinct finish continues to unfurl notes of red berries, while black pepper, black tea, and toasted almonds can also be found. Bottom Line: Look, if your palate is developed enough to call out for Jim Beam bourbon finished with red wine casks, I’ll come clean and say that Legent is probably more your speed. With that out of the way, however, I think this is a good bridge for hardcore Basil Hayden fans who are looking to branch out on their bourbon journey.

19. Jim Beam Double Oak ABV: 43%

Average Price: $18 The Whiskey: Initially launched in 2016, Jim Beam Double Oak has become a permanent part of the distillery’s lineup. It features Beam’s classic bourbon grain recipe, aged in new, charred oak barrels before undergoing a secondary maturation in a second set of new, charred oak barrels. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins with a dry pepperiness that sets the stage for butterscotch, lemon zest, spiced oak, and honeyed black tea. It’s a lightly sweet nose that features self-assured yet restrained spice qualities that play well with each other. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey follows the expectations set by its aroma profile with dry pepperiness and lemon zest, opening the curtain to a wave of butterscotch and honeyed black tea sweetness that is slightly curtailed by baking spices like nutmeg and black pepper as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is fairly brief and closes with spiced oak, thin vanilla notes, and an infusion of allspice before closing with a touch of butterscotch. Bottom Line: The Jim Beam Double Oak Bourbon offers a nice additional layer of flavor to your traditional Jim Beam White Label flavor profile. While it isn’t overly complex, it does serve as a nice step up for people looking for some slightly higher spice content and light sweetness in an entry-level sipper.

18. Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $27 The Whiskey: Old Grand Dad Bonded is made using Jim Beam’s high rye recipe, and it’s bottled at an even 100-proof, making it a great whiskey for neat sipping but a dangerous one for drinking straight out of the bottle. Old Grand Dad is also offered at 80-proof and the most heralded bottle in the lineup clocks in at a hefty 114-proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens a bit coyly with cinnamon and oak, taking the lead before some peanut shell notes blend with toffee and restrained vanilla extract. Palate: The palate begins with an interesting lime zest note with some steeliness at the tip of the tongue that quickly recedes and presents a big blast of cinnamon, roasted peanuts, and more vanilla with gentle rye spices kicking in at mid-palate. The mouthfeel is a bit lean, but it holds all of the flavor together enough to maintain your interest. Finish: The short to medium-length finish showcases the cinnamon and peanut tones before closing with nutmeg and oak. Bottom Line: Old Grand Dad Bonded is a damn fine bourbon at a fantastic price, showcasing Jim Beam’s high-rye mash bill in all of its glory. If this were the only bourbon available on the bottom shelf, the world wouldn’t miss a beat. 17. Jim Beam Old Tub ABV: 50%

The Whiskey: Old Tub is a brand that was originally launched way back in 1880, but it was replaced by Jim Beam’s iconic flagship expression shortly after Prohibition (likely to make room for the legend of Beam swiftly constructing and resuming his distillery’s operations lauded in the brand’s marketing materials.) It was then revived as a distillery exclusive for a short time prior to its nationwide relaunch in 2020. As for what’s in the bottle with the old-timey label, it features an unfiltered, 100-proof bonded bourbon. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins with a nice balance of floral and nutty notes as white flowers and hazelnuts fill the air around the glass before making room for butterscotch, candied lemon peels, Tahitian vanilla, and youthful oak. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey is surprisingly medium-bodied, as the floral and citrus notes bounce off the foundation of butterscotch and nuttiness with impressive vibrancy, resulting in a harmonious blend. A central vanilla note holds together each of the disparate flavors with a few shakes of allspice and pink peppercorn evident as well. Finish: The medium finish is aided by the bourbon’s mouth-coating texture as flavors of hazelnuts, floral honey, butterscotch, and youthful oak cap things off. Bottom Line: When it first launched, Old Tub was immediately heralded as one of the new kings of bottom-shelf bourbon, where it’s reigned ever since. This is one seriously delicious and delightfully affordable entry-level whiskey.

16. Knob Creek 9-Year Small Batch Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: As one of the original members of the Jim Beam Small Batch Collection, Knob Creek 9-Year is an absolute classic in the world of bourbon. This whiskey utilizes Beam’s low-rye mash bill and features a small batch of barrels mingled together and then proofed to 50% ABV before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins with an interesting floral flourish that soon opens the door for fresh hazelnuts, caramel corn, and honeyed toast. It’s an interesting blend of aromas that all play off of each other really well. Palate: After the first sip of Knob Creek, those flavors come together in a surprisingly rich and harmonious symphony of flavor with peanut shell, hazelnut, and caramel corn notes coating the palate and evolving to reveal an additional layer of dilute honeyed sweetness. Finish: On the finish, both the proof and the age of this bourbon reveal themselves as it introduces a slight earthy sweetness reminiscent of hazelnut spread along with allspice and nutmeg. Bottom Line: Sometimes, you don’t need to mess with the classics. Knob Creek 9-Year Bourbon is one of the best values in whiskey, and by taking the classic Jim Beam profile and cranking up the proof and age, it remains an excellent, prototypical representation of bourbon as a category.

15. Knob Creek 15-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $95 The Whiskey: When it was first released, Knob Creek’s 15-year bourbon was met with mixed responses. Sure, age statements are attractive, and the 15-year mark this expression hits is definitely attractive, but the creation of this extension came in the wake of Knob Creek sunsetting 14-15 year-old versions of its Single Barrel Select Bourbon. Paying a higher price for whiskey in the same age range at a lower proof has meant that this expression tends to get the most criticism among Knob Creek’s premium offerings. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey begins with an impressive melange of honeysuckle, mature oak, and the faint aroma of well-aged leather-bound books, which are all undergirded by toffee, dried cherries, and black pepper. Palate: On the palate, what’s first noticeable is the lean texture, but the flavors quickly make up for that with a sturdy undercurrent of mature oak propping up notes of tobacco leaf, dried black cherries, dilute caramel, and cinnamon. Despite its leanness, the mouthfeel of this whiskey also leaves a supple impression as it lightly coats your tongue, extending through the finish. Finish: The finish is pretty succinct here, but it includes a welcome addition of clove to go with some torched orange peel, brown sugar, and mature oak notes to round things out. Bottom Line: Knob Creek’s 15-Year-Old Bourbon is perfectly solid stuff, with some exciting peaks that offer insight into what the maturation process can impart on the lineup’s liquid. Let’s be clear: that’s awesome. Despite the disappointing sticker price on this bottle, it certainly deserves its place as one of the best whiskeys in Knob Creek’s lineup.

14. Jim Beam Black Label 7-Year Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $40 The Whiskey: The new and improved Jim Beam Black Label is the result of tireless tinkering from Master Distillers Fred and Freddie Noe. New for 2024, the long-standing Jim Beam expression now has an age statement and a slightly altered flavor profile designed to optimize the distillery’s 7-year-old bourbon profile. Tasting Notes: Nose: Peanut brittle, bubble gum, and caramel are all featured prominently on the nose of Jim Beam’s 7-Year Black Label on the first pass. A second sniff introduces accenting notes of orange rind and leather. Palate: The dense, substantial texture hits at first before a clash of peanut brittle, butter, and hazelnuts dances across the palate. There are notes of lemon zest and honey that take root on the roof of the mouth before the flavor of barrel char and black pepper usher in the transition to the finish. Finish: Nutmeg and honey roasted peanuts show force on the finish along with some chocolate truffle dust as it warms the entire mouth and hangs around for an impressively long time. Bottom Line: Jim Beam Black Label has the sweetness, spice, flavor, and wallet-friendly price to be a game-changer for your whiskey shelf. The recent reemergence of an age statement on this bottle is enough of a reason to welcome it into your collection, but that number on the front required a lot of fine-tuning on the back end by Fred and Freddie Noe, a task they’ve capably tackled.

13. Old Grand-Dad 114-Proof Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 57%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Old Grand-Dad 114 is frequently cited as one of the best budget bourbons on the market, and for 2024, that still hasn’t changed. The high-rye recipe from Jim Beam also goes into its lower proof versions, Old Grand-Dad standard, and Old Grand-Dad Bonded. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, OGD 114 opens with a bouquet of lemon zest, maple candy, and peanuts. Those notes are propped up by a supporting cast of oak, light honey, and butterscotch. Palate: Once you take a sip of Old Grand-Dad 114, you’ll immediately pick up on its medium-bodied texture, which is slightly heavy and dense. The flavor of fresh hazelnuts, honey, and caramel comes across first on the tongue before it turns somewhat mellow at midpalate with butterscotch Krimpets, faint tobacco leaf, and a bit of orange pith. Finish: For its medium-length finish, OGD 114 delivers a bit of vanilla and black pepper to go with more fresh hazelnuts and oak. This is a perfectly satisfying conclusion that ties all of those well-balanced flavors together. Bottom Line: Old Grand-Dad 114 is an OG value bourbon, and enthusiasts should be pleased that Jim Beam has taken an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach over the years. For right around $30, it’s hard to find a more flavorful and well-rounded option. 12. Jim Beam Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 54%

Average Price: $20 The Whiskey: Look, Jim Beam and affordable bourbon go together like America and apple pie. For this expression, they take their classic Jim Beam bourbon mash bill and make it available at a much higher 108-proof in single barrel form. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, you get some of the characteristic nuttiness that Beam is known for, an enticing blend of hazelnut and peanut shell, while a bit of chocolate, oak, and mocha adds depth to the overall profile. There’s also plenty of caramel and a touch of clove rounding this one out.

Palate: With one sip, you can appreciate the classic Jim Beam profile in this bourbon. On the palate, it has that Cracker Jack box assortment of flavors from caramel corn to honey-roasted peanuts with a touch of graininess, graham cracker, and oak. The texture is a significant step up from both Jim Beam’s white and black labels, with a bit more oiliness, which makes this bourbon a pleasure to chew for a while. Finish: The finish has a surprising touch of anise with black pepper, barrel char, and gobs of more gooey caramel waiting for you. Bottom Line: Considering its proof and overall quality, it should come as no surprise that Jim Beam Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the best value bottles in American whiskey. This seriously underrated pour combines the best elements of Jim Beam’s prolific bourbon with a budget-friendly bottle that you’ll want to buy again and again.

11. Baker’s Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Baker’s Bourbon, an original member of the Jim Beam Small Batch Collection, was re-launched as a single-barrel expression in 2019. Showcasing an age statement in the seven-to-eight-year range and proofed to 107, this bourbon is made from a mash bill of 77% corn, 13% rye, and 10% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey has a strong quality of hazelnut spread and general nuttiness to go with a touch of cacao, burnt black cherries, and salted caramel. There’s also plenty of vanilla extract folded in. Palate: On the palate, this whiskey begins with brown sugar on the tip of the tongue, which quickly recedes to introduce the star of the show — the nuttiness. Hazelnut spread comes first before peanuts and toasted almonds appear alongside some maple syrup, black pepper, and prickly rye spice. Finish: The lengthy finish on this whiskey is slightly more assertive with black pepper spice and hazelnut spread notes. The balance of sweetness and spice at this point definitely leans more heavily toward the spice notes. Bottom Line: Baker’s Bourbon has flown under the radar a bit since making the switch from a small batch product to a single barrel one, but that doesn’t mean the quality has lost a step. This remains a reliably delicious Jim Beam bourbon, and one that stands slightly taller than the majority of its single-barrel Jim Beam alternatives thanks to a robust spice kick that just feels profoundly “bourbon-y.”

10. Knob Creek Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon (General Release) ABV: 60%

Average Price: $64 The Whiskey: Keep your eye on the ball here as we break down the main difference between this release and Knob Creek’s other single-barrel bourbon. This more general offering, Knob Creek Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon, is the product of single barrels that the big-wigs at Beam Distilling Co. select themselves for the masses. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this expression is bursting at the seams with classic bourbon notes. That means you’ve got your standard caramels and vanillas with some rich oak, a touch of honeyed toast, and some spiced dark chocolate, but they’re all pretty rich aromas that indicate some substantial maturity, aided by this whiskey’s stout proof point. Palate: On the palate, again, we’re in the well-tread territory of classic bourbon flavors with an impressive showing of caramel and hazelnut meshing with dense oak, milk chocolate, and clove. The mouthfeel is supple and chewy, which rewards rolling this whiskey over your tongue a few times before swallowing to wring out all of the flavors. Finish: The finish is lengthy and approachable, with the relatively high proof being almost undetectable behind waves of caramel, nougat, and rich oak. Bottom Line: Knob Creek’s general release single-barrel bourbon delivers a ton of flavor in a format that excites enthusiasts but maintains stricter guardrails for the flavor profile, ensuring you’re getting whiskey that’s been vetted and approved by Beam’s tasting panel. Considering the fact they’re responsible for some of the most purchased whiskey in the world, it’s safe to say you’re in good hands here. 9. Knob Creek 18-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $180 The Whiskey: Knob Creek 18-Year-Old Bourbon is bottled at the highest age the lineup has ever seen. Are you not entertained? While the majority of the production process remains the same for this hyper-limited release compared to more readily available versions, this one was distilled at a slightly different temperature and strategically aged in specific points of Beam’s many rickhouses. Tasting Notes: Nose: Unlike the nose on Knob Creek’s 15-Year expression, this 18-Year variant feels surprisingly vibrant. Manuka honey, crème brulée, well-aged oak, cigar wrapper, and hazelnut all have a home with this decadent bouquet of aromas unfurling above the glass and greeting the senses.

Palate: The palate welcomes wood sugars, crème brulée, hazelnut, and well-worn oak tones almost immediately as the sweetness envelopes your tongue with one sip. As the liquid coats your palate and begins to thin out, you’ll pick up notes of black pepper spice, black tea, cherry bark, and clove. Finish: The finish continues the party that the palate started by closing out with some smoked cherry bark, cinnamon, orange blossom, and nougat notes. Bottom Line: If you want to taste Knob Creek bourbon pushed to its absolute limits, then this 18-year-old expression is what you should be seeking out. While the 15-year version of Knob Creek seems a bit thin, as though the whiskey’s maturation were on a downward swing, it comes roaring back to life with a surprisingly viscous texture and remarkably well-developed flavors that make this bottle 100% worth the price associated.

8. Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Bourbon (Private Selection) ABV: 60%

Average Price: $65 The Whiskey: Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Bourbon is similar to the Reserve Single Barrel found two spots above, with the primary difference being that these barrels are selected by private pick groups as opposed to the tasters at Jim Beam Distillery. Also, you can spot the difference because these bottles sport a golden tag at the bottom instead of the black tag on the general releases. Tasting Notes: Nose: Once you pour this bourbon into a glass, it immediately fills the air with notes of rich, gooey caramel, brown sugar, and a bevy of autumn spices. There’s rich oak to unpack alongside faint red berries and dusty leather, tobacco leaf, and hazelnut. Palate: As this whiskey finds its way on the palate, the texture stands out at first with a rich viscousness that carries chewy caramel, orange pith, brown sugar, dried black cherries, black pepper, and substantial oak flavors. Each layer of flavor is robust and distinct, never fully melding together but instead allowing each to blossom and be appreciated in succession. Finish: The finish finds a touch of nougat and dark chocolate, complementing the caramel and black pepper notes found on the palate and lingering for a long while after the final sip. This is tasty juice ’til the last drop. Bottom Line: For this particular selection of Knob Creek, the nuances of the bourbon’s typical butterscotch and hazelnut notes are amplified. The basic DNA of Knob Creek is on full display but with an even greater richness which allows some surprising bits of stone fruit to find the foreground. Sticking to the script with some impressive tweaks along the way — this highlights what makes single-barrel bourbon so great. 7. Old Grand-Dad 16-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: New for 2024, Old Grand-Dad’s first age-stated expression is a hefty 16-year-old bourbon proofed down to 50% ABV. This expression joins Old Grand-Dad, Old Grand-Dad Bonded, and Old Grand-Dad 114 in the lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cornbread and caramel fill the air at first, with notes of brown sugar, peanuts, and wheat toast closely following behind for a classic Jim Beam-esque profile with added depth and nuance.

Palate: Well-aged oak, cinnamon, brown sugar, tobacco leaf, and Chex Mix make for the most striking flavors on the palate, which is even-keeled and even a bit restrained, which is typical of bourbon in this age range. The texture is admittedly quotidian, given this whiskey’s moderate proof point. Still, there’s no denying the depth of flavor, as the mature oak tones provide plenty of runway for the rest of the tasting notes to develop to their fullest potential. Finish: Old Grand-Dad 16 concludes with a medium finish that’s slightly drying with heavy spice and peanut shell vibes punctuating the end of every sip. Bottom Line: The newest Old Grand-Dad in Jim Beam’s portfolio, this stellar 16-year-old bourbon pushes the OGD flavor wheel to new heights with increased richness and beautiful depth of flavor previously out of reach for the lineup. We’ll be the first to admit this one isn’t without its flaws, but even as we ponder what it could’ve been (16-year OGD 114, anyone?), there’s no denying that this is a well-constructed and balanced bourbon.

6. Booker’s Bourbon 2025-01 “Barry’s Batch” ABV: 62.85%

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: Booker’s new Barry’s Batch honors Barry Berish, former Beam Chairman and CEO and a dear friend to Fred Noe. The base of this bourbon (41%) comes from the 5th floor of the 7-story warehouse 3, with additional components coming from center cuts in warehouses 1, H, X, and G. Tasting Notes: Nose: These days, I go into pretty much every Booker’s expression expecting an onslaught of floral notes combined with peanuts, peanut shells, or hazelnuts. For 2025’s first batch, there are indeed some floral notes of lavender found right off the bat, but some salted dark chocolate, nutmeg, and corn pudding obfuscate the nutty notes. Palate: The whiskey is impressively oily and explodes with the flavor of cayenne, brown sugar, salted dark chocolate, and robust nutmeg. I’m immediately struck by how dynamic this whiskey is. Viscous on the palate and full of cinnamon, baked apples, and honeyed graham cracker notes that all brush up against a vigorous shake of black pepper and rapidly building ethanol punch. Finish: The finish is rather lengthy, aided by this whiskey’s high heat. The closing notes include brown sugar, black pepper, baked apples, graham cracker pie crust, and ground ginger. Bottom Line: While the swiftly building heat does, in fact, detract from the overall experience here a bit, singing the roof of the mouth in a level 3 char, I’m pleased to report that this is my favorite standard Booker’s release of the last two years. Not one to throw that claim around lightly, I was delighted to have my expectations subverted in such a dynamic way thanks to each surprisingly layered and flavorful sip.

5. Baker’s High Rye Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Baker’s brand-new High Rye expression is said to have twice as much rye in its mash bill as its classic cousin, Baker’s Single Barrel Bourbon. Furthermore, what separates it from other high-rye bourbons in the Beam portfolio like Basil Hayden and Old Grand-Dad is the fact that this liquid was distilled to a lower proof, matured in specific warehouses, and features an age statement, unlike the majority of Basil Hayden and Old Grand-Dad expressions. Tasting Notes: Nose: Baking spice and mint notes rush out of the glass along with caramel and cedar for a sequence of nosing notes that immediately reveal this bourbon’s “high rye” nature. A bit of hazelnut and dilute maple syrup can also be found after a few waves of the hand. Palate: The palate on Baker’s High Rye Bourbon holds true to the nosing notes, with black pepper and honeyed mint tea leading the charge while pie crust and creme brulee notes follow closely behind, giving this whiskey a significant amount of rye spice that is gently tempered by the more neutral pastry flavor and delightful sweet tones. Finish: The finish is impressively lengthy, with all of that rye spice goodness coming to the fore over a bed of candied mint leaf and honeyed herbal tea. Bottom Line: In what will be remembered as a banner year for Jim Beam, the distillery’s new Baker’s High Rye Bourbon stands among the best of a voluminous bunch. Given the ubiquity we’re already seeing with this one on liquor store shelves (YMMV in your local market), this might be the biggest winner of all their 2024 releases because it’s both readily available and exceedingly full-flavored.

4. Knob Creek 12-Year Bourbon Whiskey ABV: 50%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: As you know by now, Knob Creek doesn’t do much to massage the pretty evident differences between each of these offerings, opting instead to step back and let Mother Nature and Father Time work their magic. Standard Knob Creek distillate, aged for 12 years, and bottled with the addition of some soft Kentucky limestone water for proofing. That’s all this expression needs. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, you get some of the signature hazelnut qualities that Jim Beam is famously known for, but with more oak, brown sugar, and honeyed black tea, this expression cranks up the intensity as well as the refinement. Palate: Once on the palate, this bourbon delivers on the promise of the nose by offering classic Jim Beam bourbon notes with a depth of richness that the 9-year small batch only scratches the surface of. There’s a touch of lemon zest atop the prototypical caramel, hazelnut, and rich oak notes, plus a surprisingly robust texture that grips the edges of the palate while gently coating the middle of it. Finish: The finish is medium to long with more hazelnut notes joined by black pepper and brown sugar, with nutmeg and clove following shortly thereafter. It closes with some vanilla wafer sweetness before gently receding and welcoming a second sip. Bottom Line: Look, the Knob Creek lineup features incredible whiskey from top to bottom, but the 12-year version is simply the best. This expression hits the sweet spot of aging, unlocking a bevy of flavors not found in the versions of Knob Creek that exist at both higher and lower ages. If you had to buy just one Knob Creek bottle, then this is the one you need.

3. Little Book The Infinite: Edition 1 ABV: 59.05%

Average Price: $700 The Whiskey: Little Book The Infinite, the new, elegantly packaged product line from Jim Beam Master Distiller Freddie Noe, is intended to be an ongoing release blended solar style. That is to say — each new edition will feature the remnants of previous expressions, always with some new liquid added to the mix, for a chimeric annual offering that will both pay homage to the past and reimagine the future. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Little Book The Infinite begins very jammy, with nondescript red berries and leather leading the charge while barrel tones of oak and char tamper down the sweetness a bit. After a few swirls, it’s the rich vanilla tones that serve to brighten things up and make the most lasting impression. Palate: Vanilla ice cream, leather, and bright cherries pool in the middle of the palate, giving this bourbon a well-aged flavor profile. The texture is lively, almost effervescent, as the liquid dances around on your mouth and showcases a lot of grip as it reaches the edges of your tongue, where the baking spice flavors are ratcheted up a notch. Finish: There’s a ton of great spice on the back end of each sip, from black pepper to a touch of cayenne and clove. The finish is lengthy and aided by the sizzle of those spices as well as a nice punctuation from the proof. Bottom Line: Jim Beam has been releasing a steady stream of new premium products lately, thanks to the tireless tinkering of their newest Master Distiller, Freddie Noe. The results of those experiments have been almost unanimously solid, but with regard to their brand-new Booker’s The Reserves and this Little Book The Infinite expression, the bourbon has hit a mind-blowing level. 2. Baker’s 13-Year Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey roasted peanuts, cayenne pepper, and orange rind with some nougat underneath make up the nosing notes, which are impressively rich and harmoniously blended for a sum greater than its parts.

Palate: It starts off a bit hot, but it quickly cools, allowing the flavors of nougat, golden raisins, allspice, and almonds to shine. Brown sugar and orange rind come rushing in soon after to pick up the slack. The balance of flavors is a delight, and the sweet notes’ restraint allows them all to blend together well. Finish: The finish has a lot of cayenne, black pepper, and clove. It’s where both the spice and the ethanol are most evident, which is a departure from the mellow sweetness found earlier in each sip. Bottom Line: This is yet another bourbon that shocked me, not just because it was damned good, but because I couldn’t believe there were nearly thirty releases that managed to outpace it this year alone. For their second edition of Baker’s 13-Year Bourbon, Jim Beam succeeded in delivering a totally well-rounded expression that represents their distillery’s stellar baseline output while elevating the Baker’s brand to new heights. If you can find it, this one is an immediate must-buy.