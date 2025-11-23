Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. It’s time to accept it — this year in sneakers has essentially come to a close. Yes, there are six more weeks of 2025 left, but this is usually the time of year where new releases come to a halt, replaced instead by re-releases and best sellers aimed at the general holiday audience. A few gems will still slip through the cracks, but this is probably the last time this year we’re going to get a release week this strong. But keep your eyes open, because even though traditionally this time of year is slow, there are always a handful of special surprise releases aimed at the holiday. And if you’re too busy for all of that, let us do it for you! Here are this week’s best new sneaker drops, and where to find them!

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 2010 Cub With Eucalyptus Price: $179.99 One of our favorite New Balance collaborators is back with the brand! Chicago based designer Joe Freshgood has linked up with New Balance this week to do what he does best — revamp classics from the 2000s era, outfitting them with modern design touches that elevate the original designs. The ABZORB 2010 features a synthetic upper with printed bouclé textile overlays over diamond knit mesh underlays. Rounding out the design are some reflective elements throughout, and a slight yellowing and aged finish. The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 2010 Cub with Eucalyptus is out now for a retail price of $179.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. New Balance Made in USA 992 Dark Ice Wine Price: $199.99 The Dark Ice Wine 992 doesn’t have any hype or an exciting collaborator attached — it’s simply a great shoe in a great colorway. As much as we love the Joe Freshgoods release, this is kind of what New Balance does best! This 992 sports a suede and mesh upper with synthetic overlays, reflective accents, and a combo ENCAP and C-CAP midsole for a comfortable and supportive step. The real selling point is this beautiful colorway though, which combines purple tones with black and a contrasting orange “N” logo. The New Balance Made in USA 992 Dark Ice Wine is out now for a retail price of $199.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance.

Nike Air Jordan 10 Charred Grey and Black Price: $215 In many ways the Jordan 10 represents a special moment in the Jordan lineage. It’s not only the first double digit Jordan, laying the groundwork for the look and feel of what was to come, but it’s also the design Jordan first wore on his return to the court after a brief retirement. It represents a new start, and for that alone it’s one of the most interesting Jordan silhouettes. It certainly helps that it looks dope as well. This week’s version features a dark and stealthy combination of charcoal grey and black. If Darth Vader played basketball, he’d be rocking these. The Nike Air Jordan 10 Charred Grey and Black is out now for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nigo x Nike Air Force 3 Low Phantom and Night Stadium Price: $170 For Nigo’s latest with Nike, the designer looked to the art of kintsugi, the Japanese tradition of repairing broken pottery, for this fused together take on the Air Force 3. The sneaker sports a textured leather upper with off-center charcoal and white color blocking, with gold accents. This release proves once again that Nigo has still got it! The Nigo x Nike Air Force 3 Low Phantom and Night Stadium is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Vomero Plus Sail and Baroque Brown Price: $180 The Vomero silhouette has enjoyed a bit of a renaissance, whether or not that renewed interest will translate to variants like the Vomero Plus remains to be seen, but we’re rooting for the chance! The Plus takes the basic shape of the Vomero, ditches most of the plastic, and embraces a more comfort-focused lifestyle design. The sneaker sports a light mesh upper and a full-length ZoomX foam for a cushioned and responsive step. The Nike Vomero Plus Sail and Baroque Brown is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Kobę 9 Low Protro EM University Red and Metallic Gold Price: $190. First released in 2014, the Kobe 9 Protro EM University Red and Metallic Gold features a colorway meant to evoke China, with its vibrant red mesh upper, glittering gold accents, and snake-inspired pattern work on the tongue. But this sneaker isn’t just a show piece, it’s also designed with play in mind. Aside from being ultra lightweight and breathable, this Protro 9 sports a React foam middle, a carbon fiber plate outfitted outsole, and multidirectional tread for fast change-ups. The Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro EM University Red and Metallic Gold is set to drop on November 22nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.