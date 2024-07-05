Fans have been waiting nearly two years for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things and… they will have to keep waiting, as Netflix has yet to drop a release date. Don’t worry, season 5 is coming sometime in 2025. Still, we’re getting antsy waiting for it, so instead of rewatching the whole series in anticipation, we decided to do something a bit more delicious — we’re tasting and ranking the entire Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy ice cream line.

Scoops Ahoy is the fictional ice cream shop from season 3 that Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington (shout out Djo) worked at that also introduced us to Stranger Things MVP Robin (played by Maya Hawke), and the most cynical among us knew even back then that it was only a matter of time before Scoops Ahoy became a real thing.

While there is no physical Scoops Ahoy location — Scoops Ahoy is sold exclusively at Wal-Mart — there are seven distinct flavors. The full line-up consists of the U.S.S. Butterscotch, Triple Decker Extravaganza, Cinnamon Bun Bytes, Chocolate Pudding, The Void, Mint Flare, and Pineapple Upside Down. That’s a solid lineup and even the most hardcore of Stranger Things fans would be forgiven for not scooping up each pint. So to help save you some cash, we’ve tried all seven and ranked them from least essential to most delicious.

7. Pineapple Upside Down

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

The Pineapple Upside Down features a pineapple ice cream base with chunks of pound cake and a thin salted caramel swirl. The base is incredibly sweet but goes a bit too light on the pineapple flavor, making the dominant flavor here milk, which I find a bit off-putting.

The pound cake chunks are soggy and too chewy, and the caramel swirl does serve as an interesting combination with the base but it’s not spread abundantly throughout the base. You’re going to get some spoonfuls that have no caramel, and I think that’s this ice cream’s biggest weakness.

To be totally fair to this flavor, I generally don’t like pineapple ice cream, so if you do, this might rank a bit higher for you. All biases aside, I still think it’s the weakest flavor of the seven.

The Bottom Line:

Not nearly as delicious as its description might suggest. This ice cream goes too light on the pineapple flavor.

6. Cinnamon Bun Bytes

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Based on the title and description alone, the Cinnamon Bun Bytes was the ice cream I was most excited to try, imagine my disappointment when I realized that this flavor wasn’t giving me what I wanted from it.