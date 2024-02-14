If you could change one thing about Stranger Things, what would it be? The objectively correct answer is: give us the final season now, Netflix, or else… But threats aside, members of the show’s active subreddit had a wide variety of different responses when that question was recently posed by a fan.

“The reason S1 was so great was because it was three different genres tied into one storyline. You had the kids on an E.T. coming of age adventure, the teenagers in a typical horror movie (with romance elements) and the adults in a thriller mystery investigating government corruption. I think each season needs to stick to that kind of genre entwining. Season 2 kind of picks up on that a little but completely loses it by the third,” kodaandorion wrote.

Deathgaze2015 believes “Eleven should not be the Maguffin for every seasons big bad. Let the other cast do the final thing,” while RainbowPenguin1000 “would have removed the Russians from the entire show.” Here’s more:

Will’s haircut

Hopper’s diet

Less added characters over the seasons. I know the Duffers liked to add them because it can change up the dynamics, but the cast got so large that the balance of ST1 and ST2 was lost.

Cut down the cast by a third. It’s too big in the sense that characters are either doing nothing (Robin in season 4) or given stupid side stories because they feel like they should be doing something (Jonathon being a stoner). I’m not even saying kill off the characters but maybe make it like the real world. Kids move away. Even kids that stay fall out of touch and people that used to be best friends now just kind of say hey as they pass each other in the hall. Not every person who has a spot in an episode or two in the show needs to join the main cast.

People will hate this, but I would have preferred it if Max had stayed dead at the end of S4, it would have been a much more emotional ending and a learning curve for the characters especially the kids that no-one is safe. It would have also heightened tension heading into S5.