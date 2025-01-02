Something strange is happening at Taco Bell. For whatever reason, the fast food brand keeps dropping fried food outside its usual M.O. and each time, they’ve knocked it out of the park. The brand’s super-limited chicken wings are some of the best in fast food, their fries are way better than they should be, and they’ve even made a valiant attempt at doing a chicken sandwich — which again, tasted way better than anyone could’ve imagined.

And now, they’ve done it again with the new Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

Not only are these nuggets good, but they may also be the absolute best fried food dish at Taco Bell, which is really saying something considering the fries are easily top ten material. And we’d know, because we ranked 36 different fast food french fries and Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries came in 7th overall. Now imagine pairing those fries with some delicious white meat chicken nuggets? It’s weird to say but, if you want one of the best chicken and fries orders in fast food in 2025, there is an argument to be made that you might find it at Taco Bell.

Here is our full review of the surprisingly delicious Crispy Chicken Nuggets. Let’s eat!

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

I ordered these nuggets with the highest amount of skepticism a person could have. I fully expected them to be downright awful. So if you’re going into this thinking, “How could these possibly be any good?” I’ve been there. Even visually, these nuggets leave a lot to be desired. When I opened my box and saw these nuggets, they struck me immediately as low quality. I imagined them to be dry, over-salted, and processed to the point that the meat would no longer resemble chicken.

I was completely wrong. Biting into this nugget, I was struck by how tender and flavorful this white meat chicken tender is. There is a well-seasoned blend of salty, garlic, onion, and black pepper flavors, with the meat giving off a juicy and tender texture. After the initial surprise of how good this dish is, I wondered if maybe I was just taken by surprise.

“Maybe this nugget isn’t good,” I thought. “Just way better than I expected.”

But nope, a few bites later, and still delicious!

When we taste test new dishes, we don’t go in hungry, as that might influence our feelings about a dish. So I had already had lunch by the time I tried the nuggets, and I ended up liking the dish so much I finished every nugget — all without every dipping one in sauce. When a chicken dish doesn’t need sauce, that’s the sign of greatness.